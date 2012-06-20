Jun 20 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2012/13.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
19-Jun 8.89-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 131 2177.000 36 708.490 86.24 8.89 8.8594
(9 bids)
19-Jun 8.91-22 Haryana 800.000 96 2040.000 42 754.000 16.83 8.91 8.8883
(8 bids)
19-Jun 8.90-22 Jharkhand 200.000 39 880.000 10 198.000 52.76 8.90 8.8952
(5 bids)
19-Jun 8.89-22 Tamil Nadu 700.000 139 2519.500 31 779.220 43.54 8.89 8.8641
(8 bids)
19-Jun 8.92-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 128 3068.000 43 1391.655 96.94 8.92 8.9096
(13 bids)
19-Jun 8.95-22 West Bengal 500.000 98 2017.250 33 473.000 13.21 8.95 8.9308
(11 bids)
05-Jun 8.86-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 144 3252.000 12 682.500 72.82 8.86 8.8545
(7 bids)
05-Jun 8.88-22 Gujarat 1500.000 211 5152.000 44 1350.000 5.49 8.88 8.8618
(17 bids)
05-Jun 8.87-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 57 1386.000 9 408.000 72.65 8.87 8.8652
(5 bids)
05-Jun 8.87-22 Punjab 700.000 114 2263.150 19 631.850 72.81 8.87 8.8636
(8 bids)
05-Jun 8.87-22 Rajasthan 500.000 99 2170.000 10 452.500 41.89 8.87 8.8601
(6 bids)
05-Jun 8.90-22 Tripura 125.000 17 555.000 5 125.000 72.00 8.90 8.8916
(1 bid)
22-May 9.12-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 166 3090.500 54 953.445 39.60 9.12 9.1017
(17 bids)
22-May 9.12-22 Gujarat 1500.000 209 4606.400 73 1429.725 22.21 9.12 9.1041
(23 bids)
22-May 9.15-22 Kerala 1000.000 102 1585.000 67 969.000 7.14 9.15 9.1212
(12 bids)
22-May 9.13-22 Punjab 300.000 56 1037.000 26 290.000 39.65 9.13 9.1189
(5 bids)
22-May 9.12-22 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1250.000 18 483.000 72.70 9.12 9.1173
(8 bids)
22-May 9.17-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 129 3212.500 45 1424.850 82.35 9.17 9.1514
(13 bids)
22-May 9.22-22 West Bengal 1500.000 149 3426.700 75 1466.000 4.38 9.22 9.1909
(16 bids)
08-May 9.16-22 Bihar 750.000 78 1593.000 45 727.500 12.81 9.16 9.1327
(5 bids)
08-May 9.13-22 Gujarat 1500.000 200 3743.750 73 1411.970 26.70 9.13 9.1049
(13 bids)
08-May 9.13-22 Punjab 400.000 62 940.000 19 383.000 46.00 9.13 9.1116
(5 bids)
08-May 9.10-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 176 3155.500 26 508.500 Nil 9.10 9.0737
08-May 9.23-22 West Bengal 1000.000 137 2844.000 65 974.000 2.44 9.23 9.1965
(8 bids)
24-Apr 9.14-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 123 2270.500 29 675.000 51.55 9.14 9.1213
(7 bids)
24-Apr 9.14-22 Kerala 1000.000 120 2141.240 24 971.945 87.94 9.14 9.1254
(8 bids)
24-Apr 9.16-22 Mizoram 65.000 6 195.000 1 65.000 Nil 9.16 9.1600
24-Apr 9.14-22 Punjab 400.000 64 967.000 14 394.000 96.67 9.14 9.1235
(5 bids)
24-Apr 9.31-22 West Bengal 2500.000 197 4511.550 71 2490.330 92.68 9.31 9.2130
(5 bids)
17-Apr 8.80-22 Manipur 75.000 14 470.000 1 73.856 98.47 8.80 8.8000
(1 bid)
10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 4339.642 36 1364.580 54.22 9.20 9.1719
(14 bids)
10-Apr 9.17-22 Haryana 650.000 111 2227.000 10 605.500 96.18 9.17 9.0833
(2 bids)
10-Apr 9.17-22 Punjab 700.000 125 2656.000 12 653.000 45.26 9.17 9.0828
(3 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
