Mar 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2012/13. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 05-Mar 8.64-23 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 134 5028.500 72 1953.280 41.7388 8.64 8.6222 (16 bids) 05-Mar 8.62-23 Bihar 200.000 11 545.000 1 183.000 91.5000 8.62 8.6200 (1 bid) 05-Mar 8.60-23 Goa 200.000 12 710.000 3 198.000 32.6667 8.60 8.5949 (2 bids) 05-Mar 8.60-23 Haryana 1000.000 71 3027.000 12 989.750 55.3274 8.60 8.5922 (5 bids) 05-Mar 8.64-23 Jharkhand 800.000 39 1815.100 9 800.000 56.3222 8.64 8.6131 (6 bids) 05-Mar 8.63-23 Kerala 1233.000 81 2645.000 32 1223.300 61.8929 8.63 8.6084 (8 bids) 05-Mar 8.62-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 160 7539.500 64 2120.820 6.7930 8.62 8.5990 (24 bids) 05-Mar 8.62-23 Nagaland 195.000 9 690.000 2 193.500 47.9487 8.62 8.6148 (1 bid) 05-Mar 8.60-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 84 3696.000 17 979.740 54.2486 8.60 8.5913 (7 bids) 05-Mar 8.60-23 Tripura 250.000 8 806.000 1 247.500 99.0000 8.60 8.6000 (1 bid) 05-Mar 8.66-23 West Bengal 1200.000 64 2736.250 22 1157.050 52.0417 8.66 8.6421 (7 bids) 01-Mar 8.51-23 Punjab 300.000 40 2183.000 2 285.830 90.5593 8.51 8.5048 (1 bid) 18-Feb 8.59-23 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 71 1960.000 1 498.750 99.7500 8.59 8.5900 (1 bids) 18-Feb 8.62-23 Haryana 770.000 63 3000.000 6 770.000 63.8554 8.62 8.5874 (4 bids) 18-Feb 8.66-23 Jharkhand 1000.000 61 2277.000 26 990. 00 47.2727 8.66 8.6285 (8 bids) 18-Feb 8.62-23 Karnataka 1000.000 96 3108.500 14 975.900 94.3144 8.62 8.5825 (8 bids) 18-Feb 8.64-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 66 2282.000 11 974.750 17.6667 8.64 8.5922 (5 bids) 18-Feb 8.62-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 175 7922.000 16 1822.080 42.6500 8.62 8.6053 (9 bids) 18-Feb 8.62-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 112 4605.500 16 981.750 3.5600 8.62 8.5907 (9 bids) 18-Feb 8.60-23 West Bengal 500.000 38 1855.000 1 496.630 99.3264 8.60 8.6000 (1 bids) 18-Feb 8.59-23 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 71 1960.000 Bihar 500.000 53 1850.000 9 480.000 96.00 8.69 8.6695 (5 bids) 05-Feb 8.68-23 Gujarat 1000.000 132 2919.000 53 934.950 40.4281 8.68 8.6624 (19 bids) 05-Feb 8.66-23 Haryana 570.000 51 1510.000 10 543.600 95.1786 8.66 8.6500 (3 bids) 22-Jan 8.64-23 West Bengal 800.000 65 2356.250 23 792.000 22.61 8.64 8.6092 (4 bids) 22-Jan 8.60-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 64 1789.000 37 990.000 74.35 8.60 8.5886 (9 bids) 22-Jan 8.58-23 Meghalaya 80.000 13 435.000 1 80.000 - 8.58 8.5800 22-Jan 8.57-23 Puducherry 151.630 26 808.630 4 151.630 10.87 8.57 8.5436 (2 bids) 22-Jan 8.56-23 Rajasthan 1000.000 91 3070.250 20 981.000 55.73 8.56 8.5494 (11 bids) 22-Jan 8.56-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 112 3178.650 31 981.050 32.18 8.56 8.5470 (14 bids) 22-Jan 8.59-23 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 149 4046.000 88 1907.800 51.49 8.59 8.5700 (20 bids) 22-Jan 8.58-23 Gujarat 1500.000 134 3462.250 89 1434.100 4.72 8.58 8.5566 (22 bids) 22-Jan 8.57-23 Haryana 570.000 56 1693.000 15 565. 00 19.86 8.57 8.5534 (8 bids) 22-Jan 8.48-17 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 29 1353.000 15 500.000 64.29 8.48 8.4679 (3 bids) 22-Jan 8.60-23 Kerala 1500.000 102 3081.250 71 1469.800 31.34 8.60 8.5762 (13 bids) 08-Jan 8.68-23 Bihar 1300.000 105 3823.000 29 1261.000 75.32 8.68 8.6675 (13 bids) 08-Jan 8.64-23 Punjab 500.000 63 1239.000 20 487.000 60.49 8.64 8.6314 (10 bids) 08-Jan 8.65-23 Kerala 1000.000 108 2746.300 47 934.400 26.58 8.65 8.6378 (18 bids) 08-Jan 8.63-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 146 4251.900 25 969.750 90.45 8.63 8.6279 (17 bids) 08-Jan 8.63-23 Goa 150.000 21 648.000 1 150.000 - 8.63 8.6300 08-Jan 8.66-23 Jammu and Kashmi 500.000 54 2089.000 5 484.700 79.45 8.66 8.6598 (4 bids) 08-Jan 8.64-23 Puducherry 150.000 22 702.000 2 150.000 96.77 8.64 8.6400 (2 bids) 08-Jan 8.63-23 Maharashtra 937.500 167 5110.800 27 882.650 56.75 8.63 8.6259 (16 bids) 08-Jan 8.64-23 Haryana 570.000 82 2310.000 26 554.000 28.12 8.64 8.6297 (13 bids) 18-Dec 8.90-22 Rajasthan 500.000 50 1696.000 20 488.000 37.62 8.90 8.8854 (8 bids) 18-Dec 9.01-22 Uttarakhand 500.000 22 704.000 17 498.000 80.00 9.01 8.9388 (1 bid) 18-Dec 8.90-22 Karnataka 1000.000 88 2485.150 45 994.380 24.44 8.90 8.8766 (16 bids) 18-Dec 8.90-22 Punjab 500.000 38 1051.000 17 495.000 56.65 8.90 8.8858 (6 bids) 18-Dec 9.00-22 Jharkhand 500.000 29 962.000 21 498.000 64.00 9.00 8.9496 (1 bid) 18-Dec 9.03-22 West Bengal 2000.000 120 4024.000 51 1993.910 15.50 9.03 8.9863 (12 bids) 18-Dec 8.93-22 Kerala 850.000 38 1367.000 25 846.700 8.08 8.93 8.8844 (5 bids) 18-Dec 8.90-22 Maharashtra 1250.000 119 4327.000 45 1540.060 41.11 8.90 8.8863 (19 bids) 18-Dec 9.00-22 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 56 1706.000 25 600.000 16.47 9.00 8.9536 (6 bids) 18-Dec 8.99-22 Bihar 1000.000 48 1533.000 30 980.000 2.11 8.99 8.9254 (5 bids) 18-Dec 8.89-22 Gujarat 1000.000 95 2686.500 33 988.500 53.77 8.89 8.8717 (11 bids) 04-Dec 8.93-22 Uttarakhand 150.000 11 438.100 4 144.500 91.40 8.93 8.9300 (4 bids) 04-Dec 8.90-22 Tripura 100.000 11 390.100 2 95.000 90.00 8.90 8.8947 (1 bid) 04-Dec 8.88-22 Haryana 550.000 52 1788.000 5 527.000 40.73 8.88 8.8721 (2 bids) 04-Dec 8.89-22 Tamil Nadu 800.000 85 2778.100 23 1110.300 81.86 8.89 8.8790 (13 bids) 04-Dec 8.91-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 66 1474.620 35 715.000 20.84 8.91 8.8808 (9 bids) 04-Dec 8.84-17 Karnataka 1000.000 46 1478.200 40 989.000 32.16 8.84 8.7780 (1 bid) 20-Nov 8.93-22 Kerala 1000.000 66 1193.000 59 989.000 71.1765 8.93 8.9005 (2 Bids) 20-Nov 8.92-22 Rajasthan 1000.000 70 1488.000 53 970.500 88.7037 8.92 8.8990 (8 Bids) 20-Nov 8.94-22 Tripura 90.000 16 395.000 2 90.000 94.7368 8.94 8.9400 (2 Bids) 20-Nov 9.01-22 West Bengal 1500.000 85 2426.850 78 1971.150 98.6 9.01 8.9656 (2 Bids) 20-Nov 8.98-22 Nagaland 200.000 23 605.000 14 200.000 35.7143 8.98 8.9585 (3 Bids) 20-Nov 8.94-22 Haryana 550.000 40 730.000 36 543.000 3.5294 8.94 8.8989 (5 Bids) 20-Nov 8.90-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 113 2031.000 68 970.930 87.8304 8.90 8.8880 (22 Bids) 20-Nov 8.77-16 Karnataka 750.000 36 976.000 35 951.000 - 8.77 8.7392 20-Nov 8.91-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 82 1053.000 64 734.850 80.3301 8.91 8.8948 (15 Bids) 20-Nov 8.97-22 Bihar 1250.000 48 1419.000 40 1246.500 12.5 8.97 8.9283 (1 Bid) 20-Nov 8.75-16 Gujarat 1000.000 57 1302.000 50 877.000 - 8.75 8.7232 20-Nov 8.94-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 185.000 2 49.000 89.0909 8.94 8.9400 (2 Bids) 06-Nov 8.86-22 Punjab 500.000 47 1291.800 19 483.000 20.48 8.86 8.8482 (8 bids) 06-Nov 8.94-22 Meghalaya 100.000 5 165.000 5 98.000 33.00 8.94 8.8885 (1 bid) 06-Nov 8.89-22 Bihar 1000.000 47 1670.800 29 989.000 17.80 8.89 8.8701 (9 bids) 06-Nov 8.86-22 Tamil Nadu 800.000 90 2443.500 39 958.870 44.73 8.86 8.8509 (20 bids) 06-Nov 8.85-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 71 1993.800 18 718.000 70.53 8.85 8.8434 (9 bids) 06-Nov 8.85-22 Goa 150.000 15 375.000 7 145.500 72.05 8.85 8.8492 (4 bids) 06-Nov 8.89-22 West Bengal 500.000 39 1276.000 12 498.400 87.97 8.89 8.8808 (9 bids) 06-Nov 8.68-17 Karnataka 1000.000 72 2699.000 27 926.000 38.49 8.68 8.6647 (10 bids) 23-Oct 8.58-16 Karnataka 750.000 83 4335.000 30 998.500 6.48 8.58 8.5615 (10 bids) 23-Oct 8.80-22 Kerala 1000.000 90 3030.000 29 989.100 69.84 8.80 8.7908 (16 bids) 23-Oct 8.81-22 Sikkim 35.000 9 190.500 1 33.000 94.29 8.81 8.8100 (1 bid) 23-Oct 8.80-22 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 136 3228.500 42 1229.600 81.46 8.80 8.7935 (23 bids) 23-Oct 8.80-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 83 1797.000 30 745.100 84.68 8.80 8.7885 (15 bids) 23-Oct 8.79-22 Gujarat 800.000 122 3437.500 32 986.200 99.05 8.79 8.7848 (20 bids) 23-Oct 8.81-22 Haryana 550.000 50 1486.000 22 546.600 5.38 8.81 8.7883 (8 bids) 23-Oct 8.81-22 Jharkhand 500.000 32 1405.000 14 498.000 81.21 8.81 8.8040 (6 bids) 16-Oct 8.84-22 Rajasthan 500.000 48 1182.000 11 478.000 90.11 8.84 8.8316 (6 bids) 16-Oct 8.85-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 140 3683.500 55 1439.820 57.39 8.85 8.8277 (26 bids) 16-Oct 8.86-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 71 2097.500 21 971.750 93.38 8.86 8.8367 (10 bids) 16-Oct 8.90-22 West Bengal 2000.000 82 3176.500 54 1975.935 10.38 8.90 8.8676 (11 bids) 16-Oct 8.85-22 Arunachal Prades 50.000 6 125.000 2 50.000 90.91 8.85 8.8500 (2 bids) 16-Oct 8.84-22 Gujarat 800.000 110 2914.000 28 967.400 84.02 8.84 8.8287 (19 bids) 16-Oct 8.69-22 Karnataka 1000.000 85 3280.000 30 994.250 14.81 8.69 8.6648 (4 bids) 16-Oct 8.84-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 120 3795.500 23 932.850 89.42 8.84 8.8240 (14 bids) 01-Oct 8.86-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 125 3231.000 64 1472.885 40.14 8.86 8.8382 (19 bids) 01-Oct 8.88-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 78 2223.000 51 955.000 4.66 8.88 8.8488 (11 bids) 01-Oct 8.74-22 Karnataka 800.000 21 1122.000 17 996.500 38.00 8.74 8.7171 (1 bid) 01-Oct 8.85-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 115 2580.000 45 974.000 57.08 8.85 8.8377 (17 bids) 01-Oct 8.86-22 Punjab 1000.000 76 2010.000 39 978.000 68.35 8.86 8.8382 (12 bids) 01-Oct 8.85-22 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1140.000 18 486.900 95.09 8.85 8.8293 (7 bids) 01-Oct 8.86-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 63 1545.000 33 740.500 68.72 8.86 8.8351 (11 bids) 01-Oct 8.75-16 Gujarat 600.000 36 915.000 27 594.800 3.84 8.75 8.7019 (2 bids) 01-Oct 8.86-22 Haryana 550.000 44 1255.000 20 544.500 83.00 8.86 8.8298 (6 bids) 01-Oct 8.75-17 Himachal Pradesh 400.000 17 770.000 10 400.000 50.00 8.75 8.7300 (1 bid) 18-Sep 8.92-22 Sikkim 35.000 4 115.000 2 35.000 50.00 8.92 8.9200 (2 bids) 18-Sep 8.90-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 140 3633.000 59 1855.340 85.91 8.90 8.8894 (22 bids) 18-Sep 8.91-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 76 2125.000 33 979.240 40.46 8.91 8.8984 (12 bids) 18-Sep 8.92-22 West Bengal 1500.000 89 3855.250 30 1457.890 43.34 8.92 8.9074 (14 bids) 18-Sep 8.90-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 164 4812.500 60 1967.000 61.93 8.90 8.8889 (30 bids) 18-Sep 8.92-22 Manipur 50.000 5 205.000 2 49.900 49.90 8.92 8.9200 (2 bids) 18-Sep 8.91-22 Punjab 500.000 48 982.000 29 500.000 57.14 8.91 8.8991 (9 bids) 18-Sep 8.90-22 Rajasthan 500.000 55 1175.000 30 486.000 55.97 8.90 8.8895 (15 bids) 18-Sep 8.89-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 80 1763.000 22 744.250 81.57 8.89 8.8743 (12 bids) 18-Sep 8.87-22 Goa 200.000 13 565.000 2 200.000 Nil 8.87 8.8600 18-Sep 8.70-16 Gujarat 600.000 44 1421.900 27 795.000 28.03 8.70 8.6805 (10 bids) 18-Sep 8.91-22 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 13 420.000 9 200.000 60.00 8.91 8.8835 (3 bids) 03-Sep 8.93-22 Punjab 800.000 72 1489.000 36 792.000 41.64 8.93 8.9031 (11 bids) 03-Sep 8.91-22 Rajasthan 500.000 51 1139.000 11 490.000 87.14 8.91 8.8889 (5 bids) 03-Sep 8.92-22 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 121 2632.540 56 1224.720 48.57 8.92 8.8968 (19 bids) 03-Sep 8.93-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 102 3336.500 33 1469.625 68.07 8.93 8.9153 (11 bids) 03-Sep 8.91-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 90 1775.000 28 731.500 76.45 8.91 8.8922 (11 bids) 03-Sep 8.95-22 Assam 300.000 40 1095.250 15 297.000 42.04 8.95 8.9242 (5 bids) 03-Sep 8.71-16 Gujarat 600.000 38 1326.000 20 739.600 71.43 8.71 8.6999 (6 bids) 03-Sep 8.93-22 Haryana 550.000 50 1138.000 18 534.000 74.44 8.93 8.8907 (6 bids) 03-Sep 8.91-22 Maharashtra 1200.000 134 3629.000 36 1155.600 81.60 8.91 8.8946 (17 bids) 21-Aug 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 107 2301.000 16 720.000 96.75 8.90 8.8969 (7 bids) 21-Aug 8.90-22 Goa 150.000 18 480.000 2 150.000 93.75 8.90 8.9000 (2 bids) 21-Aug 8.91-22 Gujarat 1200.000 136 3685.500 30 1163.250 44.07 8.91 8.9023 (12 bids) 21-Aug 8.74-16 Karnataka 800.000 52 1115.000 40 755.000 70.00 8.74 8.7025 (2 bids) 21-Aug 8.95-22 Manipur 90.000 13 350.000 3 90.000 66.67 8.95 8.9439 (1 bid) 21-Aug 8.95-22 Meghalaya 50.000 10 180.000 2 50.000 90.00 8.95 8.9490 (1 bid) 21-Aug 8.95-22 Mizoram 50.000 7 165.000 1 50.000 NIL 8.95 8.9500 21-Aug 8.92-22 Punjab 400.000 68 1578.000 30 396.266 14.58 8.92 8.9017 (12 bids) 21-Aug 8.92-22 Rajasthan 500.000 82 1895.000 36 482.400 19.03 8.92 8.9034 (13 bids) 21-Aug 8.96-22 West Bengal 1500.000 96 3322.000 55 1449.400 95.19 8.96 8.9422 (12 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Punjab 1000.000 99 2338.100 64 975.900 1.47 8.92 8.8962 (19 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Rajasthan 500.000 58 1376.000 40 492.500 3.04 8.92 8.9010 (13 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 147 3495.250 88 1468.515 2.66 8.92 8.8997 (25 bids) 07-Aug 8.93-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 106 2817.000 45 969.800 26.81 8.93 8.9079 (13 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Kerala 2000.000 165 5557.500 85 1939.135 37.33 8.92 8.9035 (25 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 85 2530.000 48 972.000 7.39 8.92 8.8987 (12 bids) 07-Aug Nil Meghalaya 50.000 3 30.000 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 07-Aug Nil Mizoram 50.000 1 5.000 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 07-Aug 8.97-22 Nagaland 250.000 13 405.000 9 250.000 61.11 8.97 8.9592 (3 bids) 07-Aug 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 98 2311.800 38 737.500 68.99 8.90 8.8900 (15 bids) 07-Aug 8.91-22 Haryana 550.000 63 1318.100 35 539.000 24.50 8.91 8.8938 (10 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 38 811.100 22 296.500 46.40 8.92 8.9051 (8 bids) 07-Aug 8.93-22 Jharkhand 300.000 26 660.000 17 300.000 71.88 8.93 8.9162 (7 bids) 07-Aug 8.72-22 Karnataka 500.000 56 1298.037 24 494.750 2.21 8.72 8.6657 (1 bid) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Kerala 1000.000 87 2089.000 36 958.500 44.75 8.85 8.8105 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Maharashtra 1500.000 214 4619.300 73 1721.555 54.04 8.85 8.8272 (26 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Manipur 60.000 6 240.000 2 60.000 91.67 8.85 8.8483 (1 bid) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Rajasthan 500.000 70 1307.250 24 480.000 44.74 8.84 8.8208 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.91-22 West Bengal 1500.000 86 2545.300 52 1460.333 36.08 8.91 8.8926 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.67-17 Karnataka 500.000 72 1539.000 28 487.100 49.76 8.67 8.6393 (4 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 94 1907.000 28 717.150 48.58 8.84 8.8015 (10 bids) 17-Jul 8.80-22 Arunachal Prades 20.000 4 50.000 1 20.000 Nil 8.80 8.8000 17-Jul 8.83-22 Gujarat 1200.000 182 3732.350 40 1147.780 40.74 8.83 8.7887 (16 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Haryana 550.000 54 1097.000 28 537.250 64.82 8.85 8.8395 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.89-22 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 62 1996.500 7 485.000 84.62 8.89 8.8605 (2 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 179 3557.300 53 1379.450 93.41 8.84 8.8041 (19 bids) 17-Jul 8.88-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 81 1900.000 39 979.950 28.13 8.88 8.8291 (14 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 150 2499.000 69 706.613 4.38 8.90 8.8801 (20 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Haryana 550.000 86 1410.000 36 529.500 54.25 8.90 8.8913 (12 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 55 879.900 33 425.700 49.89 8.91 8.8986 (7 bids) 03-Jul 8.92-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 225.000 2 50.000 83.33 8.92 8.9200 (2 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Punjab 1000.000 141 2824.000 72 933.000 29.03 8.91 8.8904 (17 bids) 03-Jul 8.89-22 Rajasthan 500.000 98 1626.900 31 495.000 72.07 8.89 8.8809 (11 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 31 2177.000 36 708.490 86.24 8.89 8.8594 (9 bids) 19-Jun 8.91-22 Haryana 800.000 96 2040.000 42 754.000 16.83 8.91 8.8883 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.90-22 Jharkhand 200.000 39 880.000 10 198.000 52.76 8.90 8.8952 (5 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Tamil Nadu 700.000 139 2519.500 31 779.220 43.54 8.89 8.8641 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.92-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 128 3068.000 43 1391.655 96.94 8.92 8.9096 (13 bids) 19-Jun 8.95-22 West Bengal 500.000 98 2017.250 33 473.000 13.21 8.95 8.9308 (11 bids) 05-Jun 8.86-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 144 3252.000 12 682.500 72.82 8.86 8.8545 (7 bids) 05-Jun 8.88-22 Gujarat 1500.000 211 5152.000 44 1350.000 5.49 8.88 8.8618 (17 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 57 1386.000 9 408.000 72.65 8.87 8.8652 (5 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Punjab 700.000 114 2263.150 19 631.850 72.81 8.87 8.8636 (8 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Rajasthan 500.000 99 2170.000 10 452.500 41.89 8.87 8.8601 (6 bids) 05-Jun 8.90-22 Tripura 125.000 17 555.000 5 125.000 72.00 8.90 8.8916 (1 bid) 22-May 9.12-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 166 3090.500 54 953.445 39.60 9.12 9.1017 (17 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Gujarat 1500.000 209 4606.400 73 1429.725 22.21 9.12 9.1041 (23 bids) 22-May 9.15-22 Kerala 1000.000 102 1585.000 67 969.000 7.14 9.15 9.1212 (12 bids) 22-May 9.13-22 Punjab 300.000 56 1037.000 26 290.000 39.65 9.13 9.1189 (5 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1250.000 18 483.000 72.70 9.12 9.1173 (8 bids) 22-May 9.17-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 129 3212.500 45 1424.850 82.35 9.17 9.1514 (13 bids) 22-May 9.22-22 West Bengal 1500.000 149 3426.700 75 1466.000 4.38 9.22 9.1909 (16 bids) 08-May 9.16-22 Bihar 750.000 78 1593.000 45 727.500 12.81 9.16 9.1327 (5 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Gujarat 1500.000 200 3743.750 73 1411.970 26.70 9.13 9.1049 (13 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Punjab 400.000 62 940.000 19 383.000 46.00 9.13 9.1116 (5 bids) 08-May 9.10-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 176 3155.500 26 508.500 Nil 9.10 9.0737 08-May 9.23-22 West Bengal 1000.000 137 2844.000 65 974.000 2.44 9.23 9.1965 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 123 2270.500 29 675.000 51.55 9.14 9.1213 (7 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Kerala 1000.000 120 2141.240 24 971.945 87.94 9.14 9.1254 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.16-22 Mizoram 65.000 6 195.000 1 65.000 Nil 9.16 9.1600 24-Apr 9.14-22 Punjab 400.000 64 967.000 14 394.000 96.67 9.14 9.1235 (5 bids) 24-Apr 9.31-22 West Bengal 2500.000 197 4511.550 71 2490.330 92.68 9.31 9.2130 (5 bids) 17-Apr 8.80-22 Manipur 75.000 14 470.000 1 73.856 98.47 8.80 8.8000 (1 bid) 10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 4339.642 36 1364.580 54.22 9.20 9.1719 (14 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Haryana 650.000 111 2227.000 10 605.500 96.18 9.17 9.0833 (2 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Punjab 700.000 125 2656.000 12 653.000 45.26 9.17 9.0828 (3 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees