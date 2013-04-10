Apr 10 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 09-Apr 8.49-23 Haryana 663.000 102 4554.000 4 631.950 86.3371 8.49 8.4896 (3 bids) 09-Apr 8.31-17 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 37 1977.000 9 246.500 4.3333 8.31 8.2964 (4 bids) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Meghalaya 100.000 17 677.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.50 8.5000 (1 bid) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Mizoram 80.000 9 370.000 1 80.000 - 8.50 8.5000 - 09-Apr 8.50-23 Nagaland 120.000 15 710.000 1 120.000 - 8.50 8.5000 - 09-Apr 8.51-23 Punjab 1500.000 187 8706.500 33 1352.750 4.1182 8.51 8.4953 (16 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)