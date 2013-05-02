May 2 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2013/14.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
23-Apr 8.25-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 153 7129.250 34 950.200 5.0211 8.25 8.2280
(17 bids)
23-Apr 8.24-23 Gujarat 1000.000 175 7999.500 24 923.500 78.3906 8.24 8.2260
(12 bids)
23-Apr 8.24-23 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 38 1966.850 8 243.500 60.4846 8.24 8.2295
(4 bids)
23-Apr 8.27-23 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 38 1350.000 3 198.000 74.0000 8.27 8.2561
(1 bid)
23-Apr 8.25-23 Kerala 1000.000 123 5263.000 20 959.700 45.1964 8.25 8.2356
(11 bids )
23-Apr 8.25-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 141 7080.000 39 947.000 7.6643 8.25 8.2293
(20 bids)
23-Apr 8.26-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 4121.380 13 972.250 63.4406 8.26 8.2491
(3 Bids)
09-Apr 8.49-23 Haryana 663.000 102 4554.000 4 631.950 86.3371 8.49 8.4896
(3 bids)
09-Apr 8.31-17 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 37 1977.000 9 246.500 4.3333 8.31 8.2964
(4 bids)
09-Apr 8.50-23 Meghalaya 100.000 17 677.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.50 8.5000
(1 bid)
09-Apr 8.50-23 Mizoram 80.000 9 370.000 1 80.000 - 8.50 8.5000
-
09-Apr 8.50-23 Nagaland 120.000 15 710.000 1 120.000 - 8.50 8.5000
-
09-Apr 8.51-23 Punjab 1500.000 187 8706.500 33 1352.750 4.1182 8.51 8.4953
(16 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
