Dec 26 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 17-Dec 9.49-23 Tamil Nadu 1600.000 121 5432.000 27 1960.800 65.5887 9.49 9.4788 (8 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 30 1560.000 16 485.000 11.6071 9.52 9.4878 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.54-23 West Bengal 1000.000 70 2585.200 23 965.000 43.8246 9.54 9.5253 (4 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 103 3912.620 24 1741.000 - 9.52 9.5040 17-Dec 9.52-23 Bihar 1000.000 46 2650.000 8 970.000 79.5349 9.52 9.5180 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.37-23 Gujarat 1200.000 67 2072.670 35 1170.600 79.1793 9.4995 9.4884 (Reissue) (5 Bids) 17-Dec 9.48-23 Haryana 850.000 57 2803.070 15 487.070 - 9.48 9.4679 17-Dec 9.50-23 Karnataka 1200.000 90 2509.470 36 1173.310 89.9631 9.50 9.4919 (9 Bids) 17-Dec 9.48-23 Kerala 500.000 18 1193.000 7 483.600 81.7778 9.48 9.4787 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 108 4682.500 46 1454.570 11.0992 9.50 9.4743 (12 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Manipur 100.000 7 355.000 2 99.000 66.0000 9.50 9.5000 (2 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Mizoram 60.000 8 235.000 4 60.000 - 9.52 9.5050 - 17-Dec 9.48-23 Punjab 250.000 23 628.000 7 243.000 75.3846 9.48 9.4752 (2 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Rajasthan 500.000 44 1563.000 24 475.000 23.1579 9.50 9.4785 (5 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 West Bengal 500.000 48 1640.100 4 496.500 93.4314 9.37 9.3694 (2 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Gujarat 800.000 74 1894.250 35 785.000 50.4546 9.37 9.3397 (8 Bids) 03-Dec 9.39-23 Haryana 800.000 68 1678.000 39 790.000 35.5556 9.39 9.3444 (4 Bids) 03-Dec 9.32-23 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 10 695.050 1 297.500 99.1667 9.32 9.3200 (1 Bid) 03-Dec 9.39-23 Karnataka 3000.000 206 9117.000 68 2948.650 43.4508 9.39 9.3747 (17 Bids) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Kerala 500.000 26 993.000 9 497.950 85.5371 9.35 9.3458 (3 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 142 4557.250 45 1479.620 67.6965 9.37 9.3580 (16 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Puducherry 270.000 20 975.000 1 260.500 96.4815 9.37 9.3700 (1 Bid) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Punjab 250.000 30 758.000 12 239.000 49.2366 9.35 9.3358 (3 Bids) 03-Dec 9.33-23 Rajasthan 500.000 33 1263.000 7 489.650 86.2059 9.33 9.3269 (2 Bids) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Sikkim 90.000 10 445.000 1 90.000 - 9.35 9.3500 - 03-Dec 9.38-23 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 123 3901.500 42 1479.550 48.8566 9.38 9.3553 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.42-23 West Bengal 1000.000 117 4122.200 42 953.340 17.1975 9.42 9.3828 (11 Bids) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 124 4407.000 54 1453.150 97.0460 9.39 9.3727 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Rajasthan 500.000 42 1823.000 17 477.000 79.2593 9.40 9.3710 (3 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Nagaland 130.000 7 530.000 1 128.700 99.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 Bid) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 155 5155.000 68 1466.330 45.9471 9.39 9.3668 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.37-23 Kerala 750.000 39 1633.000 4 740.340 92.9013 9.37 9.3693 (3 Bids) 19-Nov - Haryana 470.000 41 1813.000 - - - - - - 19-Nov 9.39-23 Gujarat 1000.000 76 2468.000 38 978.000 93.7037 9.39 9.3626 (4 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Goa 150.000 8 690.000 2 148.500 49.5000 9.40 9.4000 (2 Bids) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Andhra Pradesh 1750.000 133 4392.400 43 934.400 - 9.39 9.3729 - 05-Nov 9.32-23 Kerala 500.000 31 1420.000 2 492.600 96.5882 9.32 9.3200 (2 Bids) 05-Nov 9.30-23 Madhya Pradesh 500.000 35 1685.000 1 492.200 98.4400 9.30 9.3000 (1 Bid) 05-Nov 9.36-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 125 4818.100 42 1466.200 29.8298 9.36 9.3275 (9 Bids) 05-Nov 9.35-23 Meghalaya 100.000 7 335.000 1 99.000 99.0000 9.35 9.3500 (1 Bid) 05-Nov 9.34-23 Punjab 600.000 39 1550.000 6 589.000 88.7302 9.34 9.3392 (3 Bids) 05-Nov 9.33-23 Rajasthan 500.000 28 1655.000 2 495.000 97.0000 9.33 9.3298 (1 Bid) - 05-Nov 9.37-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 106 3968.500 34 1224.600 33.6522 9.37 9.3288 (7 Bids) - 05-Nov 9.40-23 Uttar Pradesh 750.000 54 2670.000 13 744.000 33.6324 9.40 9.3581 (2 Bids) - 05-Nov 9.42-23 West Bengal 1500.000 103 4137.650 42 1452.000 33.6324 9.42 9.3978 (10 Bids) 05-Nov - Gujarat 500.000 64 1754.50 - - - - - 05-Nov - Haryana 470.000 39 1790.00 - - - - - 22-Oct 9.38-23 Andhra Pradesh 1400.000 131 3747.800 23 1167.500 - 9.38 9.3670 - 22-Oct 9.30-23 Arunachal Pradesh 100.000 6 405.000 1 94.000 94.0000 9.30 9.3000 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.40-23 Bihar 1000.000 102 2952.830 24 965.000 45.4546 9.40 9.3670 (7 Bids) 22-Oct - Gujarat 1000.000 104 2043.500 - - - - - 22-Oct 9.25-23 Haryana 470.000 36 1625.310 1 463.000 98.5106 9.25 9.2500 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.38-23 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 26 822.000 1 294.750 98.2500 9.38 9.3800 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.39-23 Karnataka 2000.000 155 4415.600 73 1938.880 58.6542 9.39 9.3316 (6 bids) 22-Oct 9.28-23 Kerala 500.000 28 917.000 1 485.670 97.1340 9.28 9.2800 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.33-23 Maharashtra 20000.000 182 5866.500 20 1927.250 80.5556 9.33 9.3102 (9 Bids) 22-Oct 9.25-23 Rajasthan 500.000 29 1512.000 1 492.500 98.5000 9.25 9.2500 (1 bid) 22-Oct 9.30-23 Sikkim 45.000 4 135.000 1 45.000 - 9.30 9.3000 22-Oct 9.32-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 135 4369.5000 9 1210.600 61.5338 9.32 9.3042 (4 Bids) 22-Oct 9.35-23 West Bengal 566.420 66 1944.420 2 548.070 93.4603 9.35 9.3500 (2 Bids) 08-Oct 9.39-23 Bihar 1500.000 77 2328.520 54 1426.880 0.5933 9.39 9.3218 (3 Bids) 08-Oct 9.30-23 Chhattisgarh 800.000 54 1647.000 31 779.000 32.5926 9.30 9.2628 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.22-23 Gujarat 1000.000 110 3079.500 25 427.000 - 9.22 9.2004 08-Oct 9.25-23 Haryana 470.000 40 1037.000 21 450.610 77.0522 9.25 9.2257 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Kerala 750.000 80 2312.000 25 720.300 27.5938 9.25 9.2298 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.29-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 97 2594.500 46 950.000 21.0938 9.29 9.2534 (8 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 181 5278.5000 64 1408.150 56.6444 9.25 9.2271 (18 Bids) 08-Oct 9.29-23 Punjab 600.000 43 1227.000 24 576.000 25.1852 9.29 9.2391 (3 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Rajasthan 500.000 58 1671.000 25 465.950 49.5000 9.25 9.2259 (7 Bids) 08-Oct 9.20-18 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 69 3300.000 42 1225.2000 85.1786 9.20 9.1126 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.33-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 95 2948.5000 48 1210.250 88.1250 9.33 9.2828 (8 Bids) 08-Oct 9.35-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 3459.100 37 984.640 88.5455 9.35 9.3130 (8 Bids) 24-Sep 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 900.000 109 3363.000 23 765.000 - 9.84 9.7848 - 24-Sep 9.65-23 Gujarat 1500.000 130 3098.000 3 511.000 - 9.65 9.6490 - 24-Sep 9.81-23 Haryana 1000.000 109 2758.020 14 472.000 - 9.81 9.7269 - 24-Sep 9.75-23 Himachal Pradesh 175.000 10 500.000 1 173.250 99.0000 9.75 9.7500 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.68-23 Madhya Pradesh 500.000 39 2065.000 1 483.000 96.6000 9.68 9.6800 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.79-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 174 3912.000 30 1121.000 - 9.79 9.7136 - 24-Sep 9.75-23 Manipur 100.000 4 145.000 1 98.500 98.5000 9.75 9.7500 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.75-23 Meghalaya 60.000 3 95.000 1 60.000 - 9.75 9.7500 - 24-Sep 9.70-23 Punjab 500.000 42 1499.000 2 479.000 92.1154 9.70 9.7000 (2 bids) 24-Sep 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 62 1919.000 2 490.000 94.2308 9.70 9.7000 (2 bids) 24-Sep 9.80-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 144 3200.900 17 577.000 - 9.80 9.7632 - 24-Sep 9.94-23 West Bengal 1500.000 136 3857.700 42 1475.400 0.2424 9.94 9.9033 (8 bids) 10-Sep 9.55-23 Andhra Pradesh 1900.000 183 6289.280 42 1753.330 - 9.55 9.5400 - 10-Sep 9.50-23 Gujarat 1000.000 115 3267.000 56 944.000 50.4348 9.50 9.4605 (10 bids) 10-Sep 9.50-23 Haryana 500.000 62 2034.000 26 465.000 - 9.50 9.4406 - 10-Sep 9.39-23 Himachal Pradesh 110.000 25 875.000 5 100.000 - 9.39 9.3660 - 10-Sep 9.54-23 Karnataka 1500.000 134 4682.500 56 1448.200 82.1539 9.54 9.4974 (6 bids) 10-Sep 9.51-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 169 4903.200 75 1904.350 90.3514 9.51 9.4669 (5 bids) 10-Sep 9.52-23 Rajasthan 500.000 61 1853.000 25 487.000 58.0000 9.52 9.4461 (1 bid) 10-Sep 9.55-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 91 3090.650 47 977.840 33.1256 9.55 9.4798 (7 bids) 27-Aug 9.77-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 94 2712.500 48 963.070 15.5977 9.77 9.6828 (6 bids) 27-Aug 9.60-23 Goa 150.000 12 624.000 3 147.000 95.3333 9.60 9.5988 (1 bid) 27-Aug 9.59-23 Gujarat 1500.000 116 3215.000 25 989.000 - 9.59 9.5263 - 27-Aug 9.72-23 Haryana 750.000 79 1914.000 35 489.000 - 9.72 9.6717 - 27-Aug 9.75-23 Jharkhand 200.000 26 940.000 8 196.000 63.9024 9.75 9.7411 (2 bids) 27-Aug 9.72-23 Kerala 1100.000 100 2365.000 58 1065.760 55.6800 9.72 9.6449 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.56-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 164 3993.000 17 507.000 - 9.56 9.5430 - 27-Aug 9.75-23 Nagaland 60.000 10 295.000 2 59.500 90.8333 9.75 9.7492 (1 bid) 27-Aug 9.72-23 Punjab 500.000 67 1636.000 26 478.000 44.0000 9.72 9.6835 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 77 1721.000 32 481.600 48.0000 9.70 9.6496 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.75-23 Sikkim 45.000 8 185.000 1 45.000 - 9.75 9.7500 - 27-Aug 9.84-23 West Bengal 1500.000 100 3086.280 44 889.280 - 9.84 9.7799 - 13-Aug 9.71-23 Andhra Pradesh 1800.000 194 6971.900 57 1695.45 88.6154 9.71 9.5395 (2 Bids) 13-Aug - Gujarat 1500.000 128 3474.25 - - - - - 13-Aug 9.89-23 Haryana 500.000 25 700.000 21 492.500 50.0000 9.89 9.7227 (1 Bid) 13-Aug 9.65-23 Karnataka 1000.000 121 3709.300 54 987.500 88.8571 9.65 9.5754 (4 Bids) 13-Aug 9.60-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 143 4022.000 66 1341.000 - 9.60 9.5106 13-Aug 9.87-23 Punjab 500.000 25 730.000 19 488.500 72.5000 9.87 9.7194 (1 Bid) 13-Aug 9.82-23 Rajasthan 500.000 26 794.900 18 493.500 97.6667 9.82 9.7137 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 27 1227.000 22 996.600 96.0000 9.84 9.4611 (1 Bid) 31-Jul - Gujarat 1500.000 109 3039.950 - - - - - 31-Jul 9.05-23 Haryana 500.000 26 1078.000 1 498.000 99.6000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.30-18 Himachal Pradesh 197.000 11 532.000 3 85.000 - 9.30 9.2506 31-Jul 9.15-23 Jharkhand 300.000 18 942.000 1 289.000 96.3333 9.15 9.1500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.39-23 Karnataka 1000.000 93 3047.800 43 1067.800 - 9.39 9.2308 31-Jul 9.49-23 Kerala 1600.000 79 2994.000 44 1573.650 94.4167 9.49 9.2821 (2 Bids) 31-Jul 9.53-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 40 1827.000 22 971.500 53.0000 9.53 9.3192 (1 Bid) 31-Jul - Maharashtra 2000.000 168 4847.000 - - - - - 31-Jul 9.05-23 Punjab 500.000 21 1050.000 1 484.500 96.9000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.05-23 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1264.000 1 486.000 97.2000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.10-23 Tamil Nadu 400.000 54 1264.000 2 412.000 - 9.10 9.1000 31-Jul 9.72-23 West Bengal 1000.000 81 2653.000 34 962.900 36.9000 9.72 9.5562 (1 Bid) 16-Jul - Gujarat 1500.000 74 2223.000 - - - - - 16-Jul 8.50-23 Haryana 500.000 22 575.000 1 300.000 - 8.50 8.5000 16-Jul 8.74-18 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 1 100.000 1 100.000 - 8.74 8.7400 16-Jul 8.80-23 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 16 852.000 1 487.000 97.4000 8.80 8.8000 16-Jul 8.55-23 Jharkhand 500.000 8 565.000 1 300.000 - 8.55 8.5500 16-Jul - Karnataka 1000.000 43 1226.200 - - - - - 16-Jul - Maharashtra 2000.000 106 3267.100 - - - - - 16-Jul - Rajasthan 500.000 27 540.000 - - - - - 16-Jul - Tamil Nadu 800.000 43 1107.000 - - - - - 16-Jul 9.48-23 West Bengal 1000.000 39 1175.000 36 988.000 36.0000 9.48 8.8764 - 02-Jul 7.94-23 Rajasthan 500.000 71 2660.000 17 490.000 4.4444 7.94 7.9166 (6 bids) 02-Jul 7.95-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 106 3681.000 30 978.850 19.6950 7.95 7.9263 (12 bids) 02-Jul 7.98-23 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2029.500 16 990.000 65.4762 7.98 7.9668 (5 bids) 02-Jul 7.95-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 156 8677.000 34 2429.950 83.9444 7.95 7.9328 (11 bids) 02-Jul 7.93-23 Mizoram 20.000 6 80.000 1 20.000 - 7.93 7.9300 - 02-Jul 7.98-23 Punjab 700.000 45 1770.000 23 687.000 24.8276 7.98 7.9467 (3 bids) 02-Jul 8.02-23 Chattisgarh 700.000 37 1360.000 23 700.000 23.0769 8.02 7.9554 (2 bids) 02-Jul 7.93-23 Goa 200.000 11 760.000 2 199.500 99.5000 7.93 7.9250 (1 bid) 02-Jul 7.98-23 Kerala 500.000 33 1185.000 15 487.100 12.2143 7.98 7.9415 (5 bids) 18-Jun 7.78-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 73 3737.000 16 980.400 68.6857 7.78 7.7595 (4 bids) 18-Jun 7.82-23 West Bengal 2000.000 113 4380.170 48 1965.350 65.2252 7.82 7.8057 (11 bids) 18-Jun 7.76-23 Mizoram 50.000 6 170.000 1 50.000 - 7.76 7.7600 - 18-Jun 7.74-23 Rajasthan 500.000 51 2440.000 3 476.200 76.1920 7.74 7.7400 (3 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 125 5462.650 30 983.590 50.3989 7.77 7.7535 (9 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Gujarat 2000.000 161 5724.000 47 1943.200 96.4211 7.77 7.7509 (10 bids) 18-Jun 7.83-23 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 23 1065.000 14 299.700 37.1250 7.83 7.7845 (3 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Kerala 1000.000 87 4162.400 23 976.250 29.1160 7.77 7.7541 (10 bids) 04-Jun 7.62-23 Himachal Pradesh 600.000 65 2278.000 7 595.000 94.1936 7.62 7.6197 (4 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Punjab 700.000 68 2154.000 6 695.000 93.5705 7.63 7.6298 (4 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Rajasthan 500.000 80 2562.000 10 495.000 82.0841 7.63 7.6284 (5 bids) 04-Jun 7.62-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 134 4673.200 15 978.500 80.7581 7.62 7.6168 (8 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 96 4667.000 12 983.200 60.7181 7.63 7.6232 (6 bids) 21-May 7.57-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 114 4269.000 2 927.420 92.0973 7.57 7.5700 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.58-23 Goa 200.000 24 1470.000 1 196.500 98.2500 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.59-23 Haryana 1000.000 102 5414.000 3 943.970 72.0752 7.59 7.5899 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.60-23 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 25 1265.000 1 200.000 - 7.60 7.6000 21-May 7.58-23 Kerala 500.000 53 2527.000 1 482.300 96.4600 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.57-23 Nagaland 80.000 16 595.000 1 80.000 - 7.57 7.5700 21-May 7.58-23 Punjab 200.000 26 1015.000 1 194.500 97.2500 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.58-23 Rajasthan 500.000 67 3100.000 1 458.500 91.7000 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.59-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 117 5714.250 4 970.240 83.8590 7.59 7.5900 (4 Bids) 21-May 7.60-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 87 4872.000 3 974.990 84.3748 7.60 7.5969 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.63-23 West Bengal 1000.000 62 3072.000 11 966.790 92.5284 7.63 7.6228 (5 Bids) 07-May 8.12-23 Chattisgarh 800.000 84 3550.120 30 787.000 57.7372 8.12 8.1081 (14 bids) 07-May 8.10-23 Kerala 500.000 84 3019.000 19 472.700 41.9029 8.10 8.0946 (10 bids) 07-May 8.11-23 Punjab 500.000 81 3115.000 30 457.000 6.4935 8.11 8.0943 (11 bids) 07-May 8.09-23 Rajasthan 500.000 71 3395.000 9 461.000 93.3416 8.09 8.0873 (6 bids) 07-May 8.10-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 157 6242.500 30 915.150 67.4167 8.10 8.0954 (20 bids) 07-May 8.11-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 100 5677.100 15 958.200 46.4402 8.11 8.1023 (6 Bids) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 153 7129.250 34 950.200 5.0211 8.25 8.2280 (17 bids) 23-Apr 8.24-23 Gujarat 1000.000 175 7999.500 24 923.500 78.3906 8.24 8.2260 (12 bids) 23-Apr 8.24-23 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 38 1966.850 8 243.500 60.4846 8.24 8.2295 (4 bids) 23-Apr 8.27-23 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 38 1350.000 3 198.000 74.0000 8.27 8.2561 (1 bid) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Kerala 1000.000 123 5263.000 20 959.700 45.1964 8.25 8.2356 (11 bids ) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 141 7080.000 39 947.000 7.6643 8.25 8.2293 (20 bids) 23-Apr 8.26-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 4121.380 13 972.250 63.4406 8.26 8.2491 (3 Bids) 09-Apr 8.49-23 Haryana 663.000 102 4554.000 4 631.950 86.3371 8.49 8.4896 (3 bids) 09-Apr 8.31-17 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 37 1977.000 9 246.500 4.3333 8.31 8.2964 (4 bids) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Meghalaya 100.000 17 677.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.50 8.5000 (1 bid) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Mizoram 80.000 9 370.000 1 80.000 - 8.50 8.5000
09-Apr 8.51-23 Punjab 1500.000 187 8706.500 33 1352.750 4.1182 8.51 8.4953 (16 bids)

Note:* - Crore Rupees