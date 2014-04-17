Apr 17 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2014/15.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
09-Apr 9.63-24 Himachal Pradesh 550.000 41 1394.000 1 521.800 94.8727 9.63 9.6300
(1 bid)
09-Apr 9.64-24 Kerala 1000.000 123 3251.000 2 900.000 94.4882 9.64 9.6400
(2 bids)
09-Apr 9.65-24 Nagaland 135.000 12 615.000 1 132.400 98.0741 9.65 9.6500
(1 bid)
09-Apr 9.63-24 Punjab 1200.000 149 3473.500 1 1080.000 93.9130 9.63 9.6300
(1 bid)
09-Apr 9.63-24 Rajasthan 500.000 69 1709.000 3 451.500 89.3532 9.63 9.6299
(2 bids)
09-Apr 9.63-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 166 3874.250 2 900.000 89.4737 9.63 9.6294
(1 bid)
09-Apr 9.66-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 102 3754.500 3 900.500 92.6509 9.66 9.6598
(2 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
Internet links:
Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)