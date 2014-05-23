May 23 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2014/15. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 22-May 9.21-24 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 169 11176.000 12 2889.050 90.0207 9.21 9.2098 (8 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 130.000 2 50.000 66.6667 9.24 9.2400 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Chhattisgarh 500.000 47 1442.000 2 460.500 90.2941 9.22 9.2200 (2 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 18 722.000 2 188.000 93.5323 9.23 9.2300 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 126 4421.900 5 990.000 87.6777 9.22 9.2193 (3 bids) 13-May 9.25-24 Mizoram 20.000 1 20.000 1 20.000 - 9.25 9.2500 - 13-May 9.21-24 Punjab 800.000 72 1937.000 2 720.000 89.3750 9.21 9.2099 (1 bid) 13-May 9.21-24 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1825.000 3 456.000 90.0000 9.21 9.2094 (1 bid) 13-May 9.24-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4045.000 12 1132.370 24.2612 9.24 9.2305 (5 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 83 3724.000 5 910.000 82.4074 9.24 9.2397 (3 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 West Bengal 800.000 64 2397.000 1 764.000 95.5000 9.23 9.2300 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 154 5675.250 15 1873.380 58.2574 9.40 9.3877 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.39-24 Arunachal Pradesh 96.000 5 383.000 1 95.100 99.0625 9.39 9.3900 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Goa 100.000 16 448.000 2 95.000 94.0594 9.38 9.3800 (2 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 22 1265.000 1 288.000 96.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Kerala 1000.000 112 3003.000 6 900.000 87.5000 9.37 9.3692 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 174 4443.000 20 990.000 64.5412 9.38 9.3768 (9 bids) 22-Apr 9.41-24 Mizoram 20.000 2 40.000 1 20.000 - 9.41 9.4100 - 22-Apr 9.38-24 Rajasthan 500.000 71 1999.000 12 450.000 53.6913 9.38 9.3752 (6 bids) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 145 3823.000 10 900.000 78.6730 9.37 9.3685 (4 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 88 3216.500 15 900.000 56.7766 9.40 9.3930 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 West Bengal 1800.000 112 5755.900 10 1665.770 29.9025 9.40 9.3860 (3 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Himachal Pradesh 550.000 41 1394.000 1 521.800 94.8727 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.64-24 Kerala 1000.000 123 3251.000 2 900.000 94.4882 9.64 9.6400 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.65-24 Nagaland 135.000 12 615.000 1 132.400 98.0741 9.65 9.6500 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Punjab 1200.000 149 3473.500 1 1080.000 93.9130 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Rajasthan 500.000 69 1709.000 3 451.500 89.3532 9.63 9.6299 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 166 3874.250 2 900.000 89.4737 9.63 9.6294 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.66-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 102 3754.500 3 900.500 92.6509 9.66 9.6598 (2 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)