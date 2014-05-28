GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2014/15. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 27-May 9.18-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 99 3161.300 78 1947.420 4.7461 9.18 9.1361 (10 bids) 27-May -- Haryana 500.000 44 2425.000 - - - - - 27-May 9.18-24 Jammu & Kashmir 150.000 10 390.000 6 150.000 70.0000 9.18 9.1667 (1 bid) 27-May 9.14-24 Karnataka 1500.000 119 2730.400 73 1427.400 83.4146 9.14 9.1142 (14 bids) 27-May 9.19-24 Kerala 1200.000 70 1589.000 63 1179.360 31.5314 9.19 9.1352 (4 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 68 2652.500 19 984.000 53.6054 9.11 9.1032 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 134 3978.500 41 1039.930 26.8976 9.11 9.0984 (14 bids) 27-May 9.10-24 Nagaland 65.000 5 155.000 1 65.000 - 9.10 9.1000 - 27-May 9.11-24 Rajasthan 500.000 54 1704.500 16 474.000 78.7736 9.11 9.1016 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 120 4323.000 32 1190.950 725668.00 9.11 9.1009 (11 bids) 27-May 9.15-24 West Bengal 1000.000 82 2724.000 49 986.500 13.2450 9.15 9.1246 (12 bids) 22-May 9.21-24 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 169 11176.000 12 2889.050 90.0207 9.21 9.2098 (8 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 130.000 2 50.000 66.6667 9.24 9.2400 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Chhattisgarh 500.000 47 1442.000 2 460.500 90.2941 9.22 9.2200 (2 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 18 722.000 2 188.000 93.5323 9.23 9.2300 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 126 4421.900 5 990.000 87.6777 9.22 9.2193 (3 bids) 13-May 9.25-24 Mizoram 20.000 1 20.000 1 20.000 - 9.25 9.2500 - 13-May 9.21-24 Punjab 800.000 72 1937.000 2 720.000 89.3750 9.21 9.2099 (1 bid) 13-May 9.21-24 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1825.000 3 456.000 90.0000 9.21 9.2094 (1 bid) 13-May 9.24-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4045.000 12 1132.370 24.2612 9.24 9.2305 (5 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 83 3724.000 5 910.000 82.4074 9.24 9.2397 (3 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 West Bengal 800.000 64 2397.000 1 764.000 95.5000 9.23 9.2300 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 154 5675.250 15 1873.380 58.2574 9.40 9.3877 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.39-24 Arunachal Pradesh 96.000 5 383.000 1 95.100 99.0625 9.39 9.3900 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Goa 100.000 16 448.000 2 95.000 94.0594 9.38 9.3800 (2 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 22 1265.000 1 288.000 96.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Kerala 1000.000 112 3003.000 6 900.000 87.5000 9.37 9.3692 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 174 4443.000 20 990.000 64.5412 9.38 9.3768 (9 bids) 22-Apr 9.41-24 Mizoram 20.000 2 40.000 1 20.000 - 9.41 9.4100 - 22-Apr 9.38-24 Rajasthan 500.000 71 1999.000 12 450.000 53.6913 9.38 9.3752 (6 bids) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 145 3823.000 10 900.000 78.6730 9.37 9.3685 (4 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 88 3216.500 15 900.000 56.7766 9.40 9.3930 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 West Bengal 1800.000 112 5755.900 10 1665.770 29.9025 9.40 9.3860 (3 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Himachal Pradesh 550.000 41 1394.000 1 521.800 94.8727 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.64-24 Kerala 1000.000 123 3251.000 2 900.000 94.4882 9.64 9.6400 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.65-24 Nagaland 135.000 12 615.000 1 132.400 98.0741 9.65 9.6500 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Punjab 1200.000 149 3473.500 1 1080.000 93.9130 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Rajasthan 500.000 69 1709.000 3 451.500 89.3532 9.63 9.6299 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 166 3874.250 2 900.000 89.4737 9.63 9.6294 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.66-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 102 3754.500 3 900.500 92.6509 9.66 9.6598 (2 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.