US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 27 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2015/16. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 26-May 8.18-25 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 66 2395.750 42 1414.800 20.7714 8.18 8.1574 (7 bids) 26-May 8.12-25 Goa 150.000 13 555.000 2 144.700 89.8000 8.12 8.1193 (1 bid) 26-May 8.15-25 Haryana 900.000 65 2015.000 29 863.000 87.1429 8.15 8.1297 (6 bids) 26-May 8.18-25 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 26 1085.000 12 495.000 72.7273 8.18 8.1463 (2 bids) 26-May 8.14-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 120 3843.030 57 1392.330 55.0949 8.14 8.1148 (13 bids) 26-May 8.14-25 Nagaland 100.000 13 535.000 1 100.000 - 8.14 8.1400 - 26-May 8.14-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 88 2750.000 36 916.470 3.2350 8.14 8.1175 (7 bids) 26-May 8.17-25 West Bengal 1500.000 76 2958.480 40 1441.050 55.2909 8.17 8.1516 (10 bids) 12-May 8.27-25 Haryana 1000.000 36 1241.000 32 963.000 61.6667 8.27 8.2182 (2 bids) 12-May 8.24-25 Kerala 1000.000 31 1508.000 18 962.500 97.0270 8.24 8.2123 (4 bids) 12-May 8.25-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 85 3031.000 61 1880.950 76.7155 8.25 8.2200 (9 bids) 12-May 8.32-25 Punjab 900.000 25 883.000 23 844.000 91.0000 8.32 8.2427 (1 bid) 12-May 8.29-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 34 1303.000 30 955.000 10.6250 8.29 8.2176 (3 bids) 12-May 8.22-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 53 2103.000 22 933.700 94.2800 8.22 8.2055 (5 bids) 12-May 8.33-25 Telangana 1400.000 34 1260.500 34 1260.500 - 8.33 8.2518 - 12-May 8.27-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 60 2772.250 46 1902.800 19.2162 8.27 8.2201 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.08-25 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 165.000 1 50.000 - 8.08 8.0800 - 28-Apr 8.08-25 Goa 150.000 8 332.000 3 148.500 97.6667 8.08 8.0797 (1 bid) 28-Apr 8.05-25 Gujarat 1200.000 77 3132.500 13 1475.700 90.2626 8.05 8.0423 (6 bids) 28-Apr 8.05-25 Kerala 500.000 31 1297.000 5 464.000 70.1967 8.05 8.0500 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.07-25 Manipur 200.000 7 515.000 2 198.000 74.0000 8.07 8.0675 (1 bid) 28-Apr 8.07-25 Meghalaya 100.000 6 290.000 1 100.000 - 8.07 8.0700 - 28-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 43 1842.000 8 471.000 28.8194 8.05 8.0382 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 66 3142.000 16 1422.260 85.8002 8.06 8.0567 (8 bids) 28-Apr 8.10-25 Telangana 1000.000 21 1440.150 12 951.350 0.6424 8.10 8.0661 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.09-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 56 3785.150 28 1908.850 21.7346 8.09 8.0723 (7 bids) 28-Apr 8.08-25 West Bengal 1000.000 29 2075.000 11 965.000 58.2474 8.08 8.0718 (4 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 9 365.000 2 80.000 - 8.07 8.0638 - 13-Apr 8.06-25 Assam 950.000 22 2350.000 5 935.000 66.5339 8.06 8.0589 (4 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Himachal Pradesh 650.000 15 1025.000 5 632.500 82.4780 8.07 8.0683 (3 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Kerala 1500.000 83 4741.150 26 1425.450 18.2645 8.07 8.0570 (10 bids) 13-Apr 8.05-25 Punjab 1000.000 48 2187.000 3 960.000 84.9558 8.05 8.0500 (3 bids) 13-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 34 1373.000 2 481.000 90.7547 8.05 8.0500 (2 bids) 13-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 93 4108.000 13 1436.000 55.6022 8.06 8.0557 (8 bids) 13-Apr 8.08-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 72 5717.100 22 1964.750 3.2533 8.08 8.0580 (6 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial