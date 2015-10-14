Oct 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2015/16. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 13-Oct 7.98-25 Telangana 1201.800 66 2905.000 15 1.140.80 33.6667 7.98 7.9704 (7 bids) 13-Oct 7.98-25 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 77 4020.000 24 1428.550 32.5897 7.98 7.9684 (7 bids) 13-Oct 7.97-25 West Bengal 1000.000 66 3315.000 13 961.000 98.1818 7.97 7.9620 (5 bids) 13-Oct 7.98-25 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 84 3370.000 31 1356.300 12.1000 7.98 7.9678 (12 bids) 13-Oct 7.99-25 Bihar 1500.000 51 3475.000 17 1447.070 48.3750 7.99 7.9724 (6 bids) 13-Oct 7.96-25 Gujarat 1000.000 127 5570.000 38 1212.000 77.6748 7.96 7.9559 (21 bids) 13-Oct 7.95-25 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 17 879.000 2 485.400 95.1765 7.95 7.9500 (2 bids) 13-Oct 7.98-25 Karnataka 2000.000 122 5077.500 52 1819.240 40.9808 7.98 7.9634 (20 bids) 13-Oct 7.96-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 139 6444.000 36 1385.000 60.1110 7.96 7.9560 (18 bids) 13-Oct 7.96-25 Meghalaya 60.000 5 180.000 1 59.720 99.5333 7.96 7.9600 (1 bid) 13-Oct 7.95-25 Puducherry 125.000 5 310.000 1 125.000 - 7.95 7.9500 - 13-Oct 8.01-25 Punjab 1500.000 80 3025.500 55 1396.000 4.5055 8.01 7.9775 ( 9 bids) 13-Oct 7.95-25 Rajasthan 750.000 46 2214.000 7 726.620 91.7150 7.95 7.9494 ( 3 bids) 13-Oct 7.97-25 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 117 5114.050 42 1752.280 40.4377 7.97 7.9597 (18 bids) 22-Sep 8.17-25 Bihar 2000.000 80 5292.500 22 1827.900 77.7364 8.17 8.1651 (10 bids) 22-Sep 8.15-25 Gujarat 1000.000 111 6727.000 20 900.000 67.4286 8.15 8.1477 (14 bids) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Haryana 1000.000 77 3605.000 20 926.500 91.9620 8.16 8.1572 (11 bid) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 15 765.000 3 193.250 84.1250 8.16 8.1587 (1 bid) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 86 3875.000 21 904.400 90.7105 8.16 8.1565 (9 bids) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 142 6270.000 51 1361.250 22.9310 8.16 8.1511 (26 bids) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Mizoram 60.000 9 295.000 1 58.800 98.0000 8.16 8.1600 (1 bid) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Punjab 400.000 38 1740.000 11 365.000 19.6581 8.16 8.1515 ( 5 bids) 22-Sep 8.17-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 57 2990.000 21 947.180 46.4389 8.17 8.1599 (8 bids) 22-Sep 8.16-25 Uttarakhand 500.000 18 1100.000 3 483.000 79.1803 8.16 8.1600 (3 bids) 22-Sep 8.17-25 West Bengal 1500.000 84 3415.000 28 1437.500 86.1809 8.17 8.1640 (13 bids) 08-Sep 8.24-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 68 2669.000 21 900.000 59.8886 8.24 8.2344 (14 bids) 08-Sep 8.21-25 Goa 200.000 11 595.000 1 192.300 96.1500 8.21 8.2100 (1 bid) 08-Sep 8.23-25 Gujarat 1000.000 116 4208.900 40 1170.000 28.0269 8.23 8.2184 (20 bids) 08-Sep 8.23-25 Haryana 1000.000 78 2865.500 20 960.000 89.2449 8.23 8.2203 (12 bids) 08-Sep 8.25-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 66 2139.000 36 951.000 25.4286 8.25 8.2362 (11 bids) 08-Sep 8.23-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 133 6226.500 42 1350.000 29.5425 8.23 8.2201 (19 bids) 08-Sep 8.22-25 Nagaland 150.000 7 385.000 1 146.420 97.6133 8.22 8.2200 (1 bid) 08-Sep 8.25-25 Punjab 900.000 56 2074.000 33 858.500 40.0704 8.25 8.2385 (12 bids) 08-Sep 8.23-25 Rajasthan 500.000 42 1904.000 12 471.500 17.8879 8.23 8.2137 (6 bids) 08-Sep 8.24-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 112 5172.000 43 1350.000 9.9359 8.24 8.2273 (22 bids) 08-Sep 8.24-25 Telangana 1200.000 59 2884.000 16 1080.000 54.4853 8.24 8.2366 (11 bids) 08-Sep 8.23-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 58 3300.000 8 990.000 92.9730 8.23 8.2280 (4 bids) 25-Aug 8.28-25 Goa 100.000 11 430.000 1 99.380 99.3800 8.28 8.2800 (1 bid) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Gujarat 1000.000 104 3626.000 32 917.000 1.8553 8.29 8.2753 (14 bids) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Haryana 1000.000 85 2944.000 23 929.000 56.2937 8.29 8.2796 (9 bids) 25-Aug 8.28-25 Jammu & Kashmir 450.000 17 820.000 1 443.000 98.4444 8.28 8.2800 (1 bid) 25-Aug 8.31-25 Kerala 500.000 39 1289.000 19 456.800 81.6000 8.31 8.2973 (5 bids) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 132 4080.500 44 1350.000 58.0513 8.29 8.2803 (17 bids) 25-Aug 8.28-25 Meghalaya 100.000 9 445.000 1 97.370 97.3700 8.28 8.2800 (1 bid) 25-Aug 8.28-25 Punjab 600.000 37 1659.000 5 568.500 85.6595 8.28 8.2797 ( 3 bids) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 101 3474.500 29 1080.000 67.1824 8.29 8.2826 (14 bids) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 36 1730.000 6 460.500 77.6724 8.29 8.2897 (4 bids) 25-Aug 8.29-25 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1580.000 6 474.500 39.0000 8.29 8.2770 (2 bids) 25-Aug 8.30-25 West Bengal 1500.000 95 4909.000 29 1454.250 20.7490 8.30 8.2852 (15 bids) 11-Aug 8.26-25 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 96 4486.000 14 1080.000 77.4053 8.26 8.2597 (10 bids) 11-Aug 8.25-25 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 33 2010.000 3 493.000 93.3712 8.25 8.2500 (3 bids) 11-Aug 8.27-25 Kerala 2000.000 126 5878.000 38 1869.910 41.7977 8.27 8.2609 (19 bids) 11-Aug 8.27-25 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 115 4800.000 38 1398.000 67.6214 8.27 8.2592 (20 bids) 11-Aug 8.26-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 146 5045.000 50 1400.620 2.4404 8.26 8.2438 (21 bids) 11-Aug 8.25-25 Punjab 900.000 59 2550.000 7 838.000 79.8554 8.25 8.2492 (6 Bids) 11-Aug 8.27-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 131 5203.000 61 1128.340 5.9438 8.27 8.2571 (26 bids) 11-Aug 8.26-25 Telangana 800.000 58 2747.000 6 742.750 83.4551 8.26 8.2600 (6 bids) 11-Aug 8.26-25 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 44 2077.000 2 472.000 89.9048 8.26 8.2600 (2 bids) 28-Jul 8.29-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 129 4296.000 58 1431.940 41.0736 8.29 8.2747 (20 bids) 28-Jul 8.31-25 Telangana 1000.000 82 3698.000 36 933.100 18.5645 8.31 8.2957 (16 bids) 28-Jul 8.32-25 Tripura 200.000 14 785.000 5 196.500 48.3099 8.32 8.3187 (4 bids) 28-Jul 8.31-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 5008.000 43 1927.250 39.6729 8.31 8.2885 (11 bids) 28-Jul 8.31-25 West Bengal 1500.000 94 4378.000 33 1471.000 17.2355 8.31 8.2911 (10 bids) 28-Jul 8.31-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 86 3476.000 40 930.450 25.7633 8.31 8.2954 (12 bids) 28-Jul 8.32-25 Chhattisgarh 700.000 30 1914.000 16 696.000 46.6298 8.32 8.3092 (7 bids) 28-Jul 8.29-25 Haryana 1000.000 83 3064.000 29 975.100 44.0674 8.29 8.2722 (8 bids) 28-Jul 8.30-25 Jharkhand 1000.000 47 2846.000 13 967.500 74.4240 8.30 8.2978 (9 bids) 28-Jul 8.29-25 Kerala 1500.000 123 3570.020 46 1443.650 77.7465 8.29 8.2792 (17 bid) 28-Jul 8.28-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 156 4677.650 52 1390.550 43.0582 8.28 8.2695 (24 bids) 28-Jul 8.32-25 Manipur 75.000 11 385.000 6 74.500 10.6522 8.32 8.3099 (4 bids) 28-Jul 8.31-25 Meghalaya 50.000 11 310.000 2 49.500 98.0000 8.31 8.2999 (1 bid) 28-Jul 8.32-25 Puducherry 100.000 13 470.000 5 98.500 44.5455 8.32 8.3175 (4 bids) 28-Jul 8.29-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 87 3065.000 32 983.000 60.4878 8.29 8.2784 (13 bids) 14-Jul 8.33-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 75 3252.000 17 1175.150 38.5000 8.33 8.3031 (8 bids) 14-Jul 8.28-25 Goa 100.000 19 531.000 2 99.000 96.1165 8.28 8.2800 (2 bids) 14-Jul 8.30-25 Haryana 900.000 71 3131.000 6 862.150 93.4611 8.30 8.2993 (1 bid) 14-Jul 8.30-25 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 20 1545.000 1 495.000 99.0000 8.30 8.3000 (1 bid) 14-Jul 8.36-25 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 82 2882.000 53 1408.000 13.6000 8.36 8.3199 (10 bids) 14-Jul 8.32-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 123 4024.000 38 1394.700 41.5073 8.32 8.3018 (16 bids) 14-Jul 8.29-25 Manipur 75.000 9 255.000 1 74.000 98.6667 8.29 8.2900 (1 bid) 14-Jul 8.30-25 Puducherry 100.000 18 555.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.30 8.3000 (1 bid) 14-Jul 8.34-25 Punjab 600.000 51 1416.000 20 555.250 38.9394 8.34 8.3132 (6 bids) 14-Jul 8.35-25 Telangana 1500.000 88 3872.000 33 1350.000 16.2963 8.35 8.3266 (16 bids) 23-Jun 8.21-25 West Bengal 1500.000 68 3702.500 24 1452.000 62.2698 8.21 8.2031 (10 bids) 23-Jun 8.22-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 42 1971.200 17 910.800 28.8333 8.22 8.1875 (4 bids) 23-Jun 8.20-25 Gujarat 1200.000 78 2868.500 34 1091.000 79.6471 8.20 8.1835 (10 bids) 23-Jun 8.22-25 Haryana 1000.000 50 1881.000 32 934.400 29.5849 8.22 8.1965 (6 bids) 23-Jun 8.18-25 Kerala 300.000 21 826.000 3 283.650 92.6238 8.18 8.1798 (2 bids) 23-Jun 8.22-25 Meghalaya 70.000 6 280.000 2 69.300 49.0000 8.22 8.2149 (1 bid) 23-Jun 8.23-25 Mizoram 75.000 7 300.000 3 73.750 33.6957 8.23 8.2205 (2 bids) 23-Jun 8.22-25 Nagaland 100.000 7 350.000 2 98.000 48.0000 8.22 8.2149 (1 bid) 23-Jun 8.20-25 Rajasthan 500.000 36 1301.000 17 478.000 71.8644 8.20 8.1917 (6 bids) 23-Jun 8.21-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 72 2688.000 35 1138.850 44.7831 8.21 8.1913 (11 bids) 23-Jun 8.20-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 74 4888.000 18 1842.100 67.9746 8.20 8.1963 (8 bids) 23-Jun 8.28-25 Uttarakhand 750.000 17 900.000 13 737.450 74.9000 8.28 8.2405 (1 bid) 09-Jun 8.24-25 Kerala 400.000 24 1172.000 4 388.000 89.7674 8.24 8.2399 (3 bids) 09-Jun 8.25-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 60 2635.000 15 911.500 37.8571 8.25 8.2387 (8 bids) 09-Jun 8.25-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 114 4147.310 52 1350.000 60.2975 8.25 8.2285 (17 bids) 09-Jun 8.27-25 Punjab 600.000 40 1407.000 19 553.000 25.8333 8.27 8.2425 (5 bids) 09-Jun 8.23-25 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1455.000 3 470.000 89.1841 8.23 8.2300 (3 bids) 09-Jun 8.24-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 82 3407.000 18 900.000 74.4828 8.24 8.2209 (9 bids) 09-Jun 8.28-25 Telangana 1300.000 83 4698.200 31 1197.760 12.9231 8.28 8.2648 (13 bids) 26-May 8.18-25 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 66 2395.750 42 1414.800 20.7714 8.18 8.1574 (7 bids) 26-May 8.12-25 Goa 150.000 13 555.000 2 144.700 89.8000 8.12 8.1193 (1 bid) 26-May 8.15-25 Haryana 900.000 65 2015.000 29 863.000 87.1429 8.15 8.1297 (6 bids) 26-May 8.18-25 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 26 1085.000 12 495.000 72.7273 8.18 8.1463 (2 bids) 26-May 8.14-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 120 3843.030 57 1392.330 55.0949 8.14 8.1148 (13 bids) 26-May 8.14-25 Nagaland 100.000 13 535.000 1 100.000 - 8.14 8.1400 - 26-May 8.14-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 88 2750.000 36 916.470 3.2350 8.14 8.1175 (7 bids) 26-May 8.17-25 West Bengal 1500.000 76 2958.480 40 1441.050 55.2909 8.17 8.1516 (10 bids) 12-May 8.27-25 Haryana 1000.000 36 1241.000 32 963.000 61.6667 8.27 8.2182 (2 bids) 12-May 8.24-25 Kerala 1000.000 31 1508.000 18 962.500 97.0270 8.24 8.2123 (4 bids) 12-May 8.25-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 85 3031.000 61 1880.950 76.7155 8.25 8.2200 (9 bids) 12-May 8.32-25 Punjab 900.000 25 883.000 23 844.000 91.0000 8.32 8.2427 (1 bid) 12-May 8.29-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 34 1303.000 30 955.000 10.6250 8.29 8.2176 (3 bids) 12-May 8.22-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 53 2103.000 22 933.700 94.2800 8.22 8.2055 (5 bids) 12-May 8.33-25 Telangana 1400.000 34 1260.500 34 1260.500 - 8.33 8.2518 - 12-May 8.27-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 60 2772.250 46 1902.800 19.2162 8.27 8.2201 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.08-25 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 165.000 1 50.000 - 8.08 8.0800 - 28-Apr 8.08-25 Goa 150.000 8 332.000 3 148.500 97.6667 8.08 8.0797 (1 bid) 28-Apr 8.05-25 Gujarat 1200.000 77 3132.500 13 1475.700 90.2626 8.05 8.0423 (6 bids) 28-Apr 8.05-25 Kerala 500.000 31 1297.000 5 464.000 70.1967 8.05 8.0500 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.07-25 Manipur 200.000 7 515.000 2 198.000 74.0000 8.07 8.0675 (1 bid) 28-Apr 8.07-25 Meghalaya 100.000 6 290.000 1 100.000 - 8.07 8.0700 - 28-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 43 1842.000 8 471.000 28.8194 8.05 8.0382 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 66 3142.000 16 1422.260 85.8002 8.06 8.0567 (8 bids) 28-Apr 8.10-25 Telangana 1000.000 21 1440.150 12 951.350 0.6424 8.10 8.0661 (5 bids) 28-Apr 8.09-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 56 3785.150 28 1908.850 21.7346 8.09 8.0723 (7 bids) 28-Apr 8.08-25 West Bengal 1000.000 29 2075.000 11 965.000 58.2474 8.08 8.0718 (4 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 9 365.000 2 80.000 - 8.07 8.0638 - 13-Apr 8.06-25 Assam 950.000 22 2350.000 5 935.000 66.5339 8.06 8.0589 (4 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Himachal Pradesh 650.000 15 1025.000 5 632.500 82.4780 8.07 8.0683 (3 bids) 13-Apr 8.07-25 Kerala 1500.000 83 4741.150 26 1425.450 18.2645 8.07 8.0570 (10 bids) 13-Apr 8.05-25 Punjab 1000.000 48 2187.000 3 960.000 84.9558 8.05 8.0500 (3 bids) 13-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 34 1373.000 2 481.000 90.7547 8.05 8.0500 (2 bids) 13-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 93 4108.000 13 1436.000 55.6022 8.06 8.0557 (8 bids) 13-Apr 8.08-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 72 5717.100 22 1964.750 3.2533 8.08 8.0580 (6 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees 