Mar 23 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2015/16.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
22-Mar 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 125 5057.000 1 1350.000 90.0000 8.09 8.0900
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.08-26 Chhattisgarh 450.000 23 1110.000 1 427.000 94.8889 8.08 8.0800
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.08-26 Goa 300.000 27 1122.000 1 290.700 96.9000 8.08 8.0800
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.08-26 Kerala 500.000 62 1915.000 1 450.000 90.0000 8.08 8.0800
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.08-26 Punjab 800.000 62 2230.000 1 720.000 90.0000 8.08 8.0800
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.09-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 121 4815.500 1 1350.000 90.0000 8.09 8.0900
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.08-26 Sikkim 130.000 14 450.000 1 126.500 97.3077 8.08 8.0800
(1 bid)
22-Mar 8.10-26 West Bengal 2500.000 158 7522.500 2 2250.000 87.8563 8.10 8.1000
(2 bids)
08-Mar 8.58-26 Uttar Pradesh 1200.000 122 4384.000 28 1366.000 21.8719 8.58 8.5630
(11 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 26 1790.000 2 493.600 96.7200 8.53 8.5292
(1 bid)
08-Mar 8.57-26 West Bengal 1000.000 109 3800.000 16 900.500 86.8595 8.57 8.5644
(5 bids)
08-Mar 8.57-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 103 3505.500 39 1381.700 39.2459 8.57 8.5463
(8 bids)
08-Mar 8.60-26 Bihar 3000.000 210 7733.900 60 2790.850 38.6932 8.60 8.5799
(14 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Chhattisgarh 700.000 33 2105.000 3 687.000 84.9333 8.53 8.5278
(2 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Kerala 500.000 54 1825.000 15 485.650 74.1635 8.53 8.5240
(4 bids)
08-Mar 8.51-26 Maharashtra 2000.000 200 7483.500 56 1816.000 67.4699 8.51 8.4878
(15 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Nagaland 200.000 5 430.000 1 197.640 98.8200 8.53 8.5300
(1 bid)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Punjab 800.000 42 2000.000 9 200.000 18.6747 8.53 8.5238
(4 bids)
08-Mar 8.55-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 73 2865.000 29 938.000 66.6038 8.55 8.5209
(6 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 149 5870.150 49 1350.000 40.4488 8.53 8.5031
(10 bids)
08-Mar 8.53-26 Telangana 500.000 29 1580.000 6 450.000 60.9929 8.53 8.5292
(3 bids)
23-Feb 8.63-26 Meghalaya 70.000 2 80.000 1 70.000 - 8.63 8.6300
-
23-Feb 8.63-26 Nagaland 200.000 3 235.000 1 200.000 - 8.63 8.6300
-
23-Feb 8.48-21 Odisha 1000.000 64 4416.000 3 963.500 84.8899 8.48 8.4800
(3 bids)
23-Feb 8.66-26 Punjab 600.000 26 1375.000 5 588.000 85.5000 8.66 8.6582
(1 bid)
23-Feb 8.65-26 Rajasthan 800.000 52 2210.000 16 787.000 96.8293 8.65 8.6286
(7 bids)
23-Feb 8.69-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 99 3200.000 41 1125.000 89.4737 8.69 8.6457
(8 bids)
23-Feb 8.65-26 Tripura 75.000 4 115.000 1 75.000 - 8.65 8.6500
-
23-Feb 8.83-26 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 120 3063.000 108 2372.750 46.2500 8.83 8.7498
(5 bids)
23-Feb 8.65-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 13 985.000 1 499.000 99.8000 8.65 8.6500
(1 bid)
23-Feb 8.88-26 West Bengal 2500.000 105 2660.800 102 2400.120 28.8000 8.88 8.7523
(1 bid)
23-Feb 8.72-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 55 1908.000 33 933.000 29.9213 8.72 8.6871
(1 bid)
23-Feb 8.63-26 Assam 350.000 17 896.500 4 342.100 78.7429 8.63 8.6216
(1 bid)
23-Feb 8.82-26 Bihar 2500.000 115 3352.620 103 2409.000 43.8429 8.82 8.7451
(5 bids)
23-Feb 8.63-26 Goa 100.000 9 215.000 2 100.000 86.9565 8.63 8.6300
(2 bids)
23-Feb 8.63-26 Jammu & Kashmir 350.000 13 780.000 1 350.000 - 8.63 8.6300
-
23-Feb 8.82-26 Jharkhand 1850.000 70 2356.200 59 1815.000 64.5581 8.82 8.7440
(4 bids)
23-Feb 8.67-26 Karnataka 2000.000 180 6602.850 59 1877.000 78.8134 8.67 8.6381
(13 bids)
23-Feb 8.69-26 Kerala 1000.000 69 2444.000 32 932.000 62.8571 8.69 8.6423
(9 bids)
23-Feb 8.76-26 Madhya Pradesh 1200.000 54 1906.000 35 1176.500 22.0000 8.76 8.7081
(2 bids)
23-Feb 8.67-26 Maharashtra 1500.000 169 5154.000 67 1383.550 12.3549 8.67 8.6287
(14 bids)
23-Feb 8.63-26 Manipur 100.000 2 110.000 1 100.000 - 8.63 8.6300
-
09-Feb 8.40-26 Uttarakhand 300.000 14 880.000 1 295.300 98.4333 8.40 8.4000
(1 bid)
09-Feb 8.51-26 West Bengal 1000.000 43 2170.000 15 967.500 12.5000 8.51 8.4519
(5 bids)
09-Feb 8.55-26 Assam 900.000 38 1435.000 33 876.470 1.7294 8.55 8.4985
(3 bids)
09-Feb 8.54-26 Bihar 2500.000 90 3752.500 67 2393.800 66.0422 8.54 8.4808
(12 bids)
09-Feb 8.46-26 Gujarat 1000.000 106 3771.000 26 1228.200 20.5714 8.46 8.3940
(9 bids)
09-Feb 8.51-26 Haryana 2500.000 129 4839.000 68 2332.660 79.1969 8.51 8.4583
(12 bids)
09-Feb 8.49-26 Kerala 750.000 50 2165.000 16 703.650 32.3333 8.49 8.3925
(3 bids)
09-Feb 8.47-26 Maharashtra 1500.000 132 4278.500 39 1366.050 31.7843 8.47 8.4029
(11 bids)
09-Feb 8.40-26 Punjab 400.000 37 1422.000 1 384.000 96.0000 8.40 8.4000
(1 bid)
09-Feb 8.48-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 65 2243.000 21 976.360 72.8157 8.48 8.4358
(7 bids)
09-Feb 8.49-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 4220.000 53 1728.120 36.0718 8.49 8.4520
(14 bids)
09-Feb 8.52-26 Telangana 1000.000 40 1852.000 24 901.150 9.3895 8.52 8.5481
(5 bids)
09-Feb 8.53-26 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 95 3910.000 55 2354.130 59.1000 8.53 8.4756
(13 bids)
25-Jan 8.41-26 Nagaland 100.000 6 280.000 5 100.000 20.0000 8.41 8.3905
(1 bid)
25-Jan 8.38-26 Orissa 1500.000 63 2936.000 40 1460.000 77.5128 8.38 8.3545
(5 bids)
25-Jan 8.38-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 61 1607.000 46 967.500 69.4444 8.38 8.3510
(8 bids)
25-Jan 8.38-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 94 2296.000 72 1402.700 63.4035 8.38 8.3469
(10 bids)
25-Jan 8.39-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 99 3354.900 71 1818.200 52.0625 8.39 8.3568
(10 bids)
25-Jan 8.40-26 West Bengal 1500.000 73 2303.500 52 1408.000 42.4051 8.40 8.3593
(4 bids)
25-Jan 8.39-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 61 2007.400 43 900.000 62.3276 8.39 8.3566
(8 bids)
25-Jan 8.43-26 Assam 950.000 33 1197.000 27 940.500 81.7500 8.43 8.3993
(1 bid)
25-Jan 8.40-26 Goa 100.000 7 250.000 5 100.000 - 8.40 8.3785
-
25-Jan 8.26-31 Gujarat 1000.000 17 1565.000 9 995.000 88.0000 8.38 8.3754
(Re-issue) Implicit Yield: 8.3802% (1 bid)
25-Jan 8.27-26 Gujarat 1000.000 109 2062.500 72 990.000 8.3333 8.36 8.3245
(Re-issue) Implicit Yield: 8.3590% (1 bid)
25-Jan 8.38-26 Haryana 1100.000 72 1900.000 53 1077.650 48.0204 8.38 8.3503
(7 bids)
25-Jan 8.42-26 Jharkhand 500.000 15 650.000 14 498.250 98.2500 8.42 8.3938
(1 bid)
25-Jan 8.38-26 Karnataka 1500.000 96 2361.000 74 1387.790 79.9400 8.38 8.3439
(7 bids)
25-Jan 8.42-26 Kerala 750.000 36 970.000 34 724.770 43.8160 8.42 8.3706
(2 bids)
25-Jan 8.39-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 64 1777.400 47 975.200 1.3023 8.39 8.3603
(10 bids)
25-Jan 8.36-26 Maharashtra 1500.000 114 2865.000 77 1391.750 40.4546 8.36 8.3244
(9 bids)
12-Jan 8.19-26 Meghalaya 80.000 5 190.000 1 80.000 - 8.19 8.1900
-
12-Jan 8.19-26 Mizoram 65.000 5 160.000 1 65.000 - 8.19 8.1900
-
12-Jan 8.31-26 Punjab 300.000 14 703.000 10 278.000 3.7037 8.31 8.2240
(2 bids)
12-Jan 8.30-26 Rajasthan 2000.000 76 2633.000 60 1871.750 89.2857 8.30 8.2487
(4 bids)
12-Jan 8.20-26 Sikkim 225.000 10 650.000 1 221.810 98.5822 8.20 8.2000
(1 bid)
12-Jan 8.27-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 79 2695.000 52 1362.160 76.4405 8.27 8.2383
(11 bids)
12-Jan 8.31-26 Telangana 1000.000 38 1935.000 29 900.000 3.1250 8.31 8.2430
(3 bids)
12-Jan 8.34-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 52 2150.750 48 1859.000 35.5000 8.34 8.2774
(1 bid)
12-Jan 8.31-26 West Bengal 1000.000 44 1785.000 34 953.750 37.1622 8.31 8.2404
(3 bids)
12-Jan 8.29-26 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 88 3385.550 65 1800.000 47.4612 8.29 8.2383
(6 bids)
12-Jan 8.32-26 Chhattisgarh 700.000 19 915.000 16 694.000 85.1429 8.32 8.2699
(2 bids)
12-Jan 8.26-31 Gujarat 1000.000 73 3790.000 3 974.500 96.9652 8.26 8.2600
(3 bids)
12-Jan 8.27-26 Gujarat 1000.000 83 2369.000 56 939.000 38.4314 8.27 8.2460
(9 bids)
12-Jan 8.14-21 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 26 1560.000 3 297.500 90.0000 8.14 8.1398
(2 bids)
12-Jan 8.27-26 Karnataka 1500.000 90 3065.700 57 1361.440 72.3898 8.27 8.2405
(17 bids)
12-Jan 8.30-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 60 2518.000 47 1397.750 12.1011 8.30 8.2475
(6 bids)
12-Jan 8.25-26 Maharashtra 1000.000 86 2650.000 37 900.000 37.5000 8.25 8.2153
(14 bids)
22-Dec 8.25-25 Odisha 500.000 34 1387.000 9 480.750 59.5724 8.25 8.2492
(5 bids)
22-Dec 8.27-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 85 2712.000 51 1125.000 51.3228 8.27 8.2617
(15 bids)
22-Dec 8.27-25 Telangana 500.000 32 1010.500 15 495.000 - 8.27 8.2663
-
22-Dec 8.27-25 West Bengal 1300.000 69 2197.000 33 1193.500 85.0756 8.27 8.2627
(12 bids)
22-Dec 8.25-25 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 41 1470.000 5 474.750 86.0648 8.25 8.2498
(4 bids)
22-Dec 8.25-25 Goa 100.000 9 290.000 1 99.000 99.0000 8.25 8.2500
(1 bid)
22-Dec 8.27-25 Haryana 1100.000 71 2443.000 31 990.000 77.4436 8.27 8.2624
(13 bids)
22-Dec 8.26-25 Jammu & Kashmir 150.000 13 580.000 3 148.500 92.5807 8.26 8.2597
(2 bids)
22-Dec 8.25-25 Jharkhand 500.000 23 1100.000 2 489.000 95.8824 8.25 8.2500
(2 bids)
22-Dec 8.27-25 Karnataka 2000.000 120 3946.750 63 1800.000 31.8554 8.27 8.2547
(22 bids)
22-Dec 8.24-25 Kerala 550.000 36 1577.000 6 520.750 86.3599 8.24 8.2400
(6 bids)
22-Dec 8.27-25 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 84 3012.000 43 1367.350 42.0704 8.27 8.2561
(13 bids)
22-Dec 8.26-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 126 4132.000 54 1800.000 25.8560 8.26 8.2495
( 22 bids)
22-Dec 8.25-25 Manipur 75.000 6 245.000 1 75.000 - 8.25 8.2500
-
08-Dec 8.22-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 84 3097.000 43 1353.020 42.0304 8.22 8.1993
(13 bids)
08-Dec 8.19-25 Telangana 500.000 45 1840.000 2 478.500 94.7525 8.19 8.1900
(2 bids)
08-Dec 8.23-25 Uttar Pradesh 1200.000 81 2864.000 42 1442.000 38.0769 8.23 8.2083
(10 bids)
08-Dec 8.19-25 Uttarakhand 200.000 17 700.000 3 198.000 86.0870 8.19 8.1900
(3 bids)
08-Dec 8.22-25 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2489.000 20 940.500 41.7169 8.22 8.2048
(9 bids)
08-Dec 8.24-25 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 68 2561.000 46 1373.900 58.9930 8.24 8.2108
(11 bids)
08-Dec 8.23-25 Chhattisgarh 1500.000 68 2993.000 37 1435.000 22.8947 8.23 8.2055
(12 bids)
08-Dec 8.20-25 Gujarat 1000.000 92 3194.000 42 1235.750 80.0473 8.20 8.1849
(16 bids)
08-Dec 8.27-25 Haryana 800.000 31 945.000 28 790.000 56.0000 8.27 8.2141
(2 bids)
08-Dec 8.22-25 Karnataka 2187.500 120 4596.000 70 2013.800 31.6066 8.22 8.2017
(16 bid)
08-Dec 8.18-25 Kerala 500.000 25 960.000 3 477.640 90.4621 8.18 8.1800
(3 bids)
08-Dec 8.21-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 136 4413.200 77 1816.800 36.8227 8.21 8.1909
(19 bids)
08-Dec 8.19-25 Meghalaya 50.000 5 155.000 2 50.000 66.6667 8.19 8.1900
( 2 bids)
08-Dec 8.24-21 Odisha 500.000 15 450.000 15 450.000 - 8.24 8.1548
-
08-Dec 8.24-25 Punjab 600.000 28 1050.000 16 567.000 82.2222 8.24 8.2002
(2 bids)
24-Nov 8.19-25 Chhattisgarh 800.000 37 1285.000 30 773.000 63.3962 8.19 8.1696
(7 bids)
24-Nov 8.15-25 Gujarat 1000.000 73 2961.500 25 910.000 56.3079 8.15 8.1435
(15 bids)
24-Nov 8.17-25 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 17 680.000 6 297.000 73.6508 8.17 8.1666
(2 bids)
24-Nov 8.17-25 Jharkhand 500.000 37 1172.000 17 467.000 66.3158 8.17 8.1652
(9 bids)
24-Nov 8.16-25 Karnataka 2000.000 106 4326.000 43 1800.000 69.4500 8.16 8.1500
(19 bids)
24-Nov 8.17-25 Kerala 750.000 40 1630.000 19 700.650 91.3036 8.17 8.1629
(9 bids)
24-Nov 8.15-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 114 4760.750 33 1800.000 99.3133 8.15 8.1440
(18 bids)
24-Nov 8.15-25 Nagaland 100.000 8 300.000 3 100.000 73.9130 8.15 8.1470
(2 bids)
24-Nov 8.03-20 Odisha 1000.000 62 4025.000 4 949.600 91.1373 8.03 8.0277
(2 bids)
24-Nov 8.16-25 Puducherry 125.000 10 370.000 3 124.500 75.6000 8.16 8.1552
(1 bid)
24-Nov 8.16-25 Rajasthan 750.000 48 1640.000 19 718.500 37.3529 8.16 8.1465
(7 bids)
24-Nov 8.17-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 59 1961.210 27 918.500 99.1936 8.17 8.1605
(11 bids)
24-Nov 8.19-25 Uttarakhand 400.000 25 910.000 20 396.000 5.1163 8.19 8.1663
(6 bids)
24-Nov 8.18-25 West Bengal 1200.000 68 2315.500 36 1133.750 37.3762 8.18 8.1638
(9 bids)
24-Nov 8.17-25 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 84 3710.500 45 1687.500 95.8197 8.17 8.1561
(14 bids)
10-Nov 8.18-25 Telangana 1000.000 36 1730.000 31 938.000 1.7778 8.18 8.1368
(2 bids)
10-Nov 8.11-25 Tripura 300.000 15 780.000 3 296.000 93.9683 8.11 8.1100
(3 bids)
10-Nov 8.15-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 45 2150.000 29 956.000 55.0685 8.15 8.1312
(8 bids)
10-Nov 8.15-25 West Bengal 1500.000 59 2555.000 40 1474.000 47.5000 8.15 8.1277
(9 bids)
10-Nov 8.15-25 Madhya Pradesh 3500.000 144 7652.000 73 3237.400 93.9730 8.15 8.1356
( 18 bids)
10-Nov 8.12-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 135 5143.000 71 1801.030 95.2469 8.12 8.1107
( 21 bids)
10-Nov 8.10-25 Manipur 75.000 9 300.000 2 74.500 87.6471 8.10 8.1000
(2 bids)
10-Nov 8.10-25 Meghalaya 100.000 12 405.000 3 100.000 83.3333 8.10 8.1000
(3 bids)
10-Nov 8.14-25 Punjab 500.000 25 1375.000 10 470.000 58.1818 8.14 8.1231
(2 bids)
10-Nov 8.14-25 Rajasthan 1500.000 73 2967.000 50 1379.000 39.6610 8.14 8.1168
(11 bids)
10-Nov 8.17-25 Sikkim 225.000 13 655.000 8 220.000 60.0000 8.17 8.1293
(1 bid)
10-Nov 8.15-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 76 2397.000 61 1396.900 41.1471 8.15 8.1248
(11 bids)
10-Nov 8.15-25 Andhra Pradesh 550.000 26 1018.000 16 516.000 60.0000 8.15 8.1180
(3 bids)
10-Nov 8.10-25 Goa 150.000 9 465.000 3 147.350 78.4857 8.10 8.0993
(2 bids)
10-Nov 8.12-25 Gujarat 1000.000 82 2968.000 50 1215.000 52.8205 8.12 8.1082
(15 bids)
10-Nov 8.15-25 Haryana 800.000 37 1560.000 27 766.990 31.1663 8.15 8.1190
(9 bids)
10-Nov 8.17-25 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 14 540.000 10 295.000 53.3333 8.17 8.1341
(2 bids)
10-Nov 8.17-25 Jharkhand 500.000 21 905.000 16 490.000 8.0000 8.17 8.1338
(3 bids)
10-Nov 8.14-25 Karnataka 2000.000 114 4264.000 80 1811.500 6.4417 8.14 8.1176
(16 bids)
10-Nov 8.16-25 Kerala 500.000 28 857.000 21 478.750 19.5833 8.16 8.1247
(2 bids)
27-Oct 7.98-25 Jharkhand 500.000 23 1655.000 2 478.250 93.7745 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
27-Oct 7.99-25 Karnataka 1000.000 74 4066.300 32 921.500 52.1990 7.99 7.9824
(14 bids)
27-Oct 7.99-25 Kerala 1500.000 87 3631.000 36 1406.150 77.6255 7.99 7.9845
(14 bids)
27-Oct 7.99-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 115 5651.000 56 1368.000 8.3110 7.99 7.9758
(23 bids)
27-Oct 7.99-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 67 3161.000 23 951.500 62.0000 7.99 7.9781
(10 bids)
27-Oct 8.00-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 98 3496.000 57 1410.890 32.3143 8.00 7.9854
(18 bids)
27-Oct 7.99-25 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 75 3982.800 21 1435.000 75.8537 7.99 7.9849
(7 bids)
27-Oct 7.98-25 Uttarakhand 250.000 16 665.000 1 243.500 97.4000 7.98 7.9800
(1 bid)
13-Oct 7.98-25 Telangana 1201.800 66 2905.000 15 1.140.80 33.6667 7.98 7.9704
(7 bids)
13-Oct 7.98-25 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 77 4020.000 24 1428.550 32.5897 7.98 7.9684
(7 bids)
13-Oct 7.97-25 West Bengal 1000.000 66 3315.000 13 961.000 98.1818 7.97 7.9620
(5 bids)
13-Oct 7.98-25 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 84 3370.000 31 1356.300 12.1000 7.98 7.9678
(12 bids)
13-Oct 7.99-25 Bihar 1500.000 51 3475.000 17 1447.070 48.3750 7.99 7.9724
(6 bids)
13-Oct 7.96-25 Gujarat 1000.000 127 5570.000 38 1212.000 77.6748 7.96 7.9559
(21 bids)
13-Oct 7.95-25 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 17 879.000 2 485.400 95.1765 7.95 7.9500
(2 bids)
13-Oct 7.98-25 Karnataka 2000.000 122 5077.500 52 1819.240 40.9808 7.98 7.9634
(20 bids)
13-Oct 7.96-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 139 6444.000 36 1385.000 60.1110 7.96 7.9560
(18 bids)
13-Oct 7.96-25 Meghalaya 60.000 5 180.000 1 59.720 99.5333 7.96 7.9600
(1 bid)
13-Oct 7.95-25 Puducherry 125.000 5 310.000 1 125.000 - 7.95 7.9500
-
13-Oct 8.01-25 Punjab 1500.000 80 3025.500 55 1396.000 4.5055 8.01 7.9775
( 9 bids)
13-Oct 7.95-25 Rajasthan 750.000 46 2214.000 7 726.620 91.7150 7.95 7.9494
( 3 bids)
13-Oct 7.97-25 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 117 5114.050 42 1752.280 40.4377 7.97 7.9597
(18 bids)
22-Sep 8.17-25 Bihar 2000.000 80 5292.500 22 1827.900 77.7364 8.17 8.1651
(10 bids)
22-Sep 8.15-25 Gujarat 1000.000 111 6727.000 20 900.000 67.4286 8.15 8.1477
(14 bids)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Haryana 1000.000 77 3605.000 20 926.500 91.9620 8.16 8.1572
(11 bid)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 15 765.000 3 193.250 84.1250 8.16 8.1587
(1 bid)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 86 3875.000 21 904.400 90.7105 8.16 8.1565
(9 bids)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 142 6270.000 51 1361.250 22.9310 8.16 8.1511
(26 bids)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Mizoram 60.000 9 295.000 1 58.800 98.0000 8.16 8.1600
(1 bid)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Punjab 400.000 38 1740.000 11 365.000 19.6581 8.16 8.1515
( 5 bids)
22-Sep 8.17-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 57 2990.000 21 947.180 46.4389 8.17 8.1599
(8 bids)
22-Sep 8.16-25 Uttarakhand 500.000 18 1100.000 3 483.000 79.1803 8.16 8.1600
(3 bids)
22-Sep 8.17-25 West Bengal 1500.000 84 3415.000 28 1437.500 86.1809 8.17 8.1640
(13 bids)
08-Sep 8.24-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 68 2669.000 21 900.000 59.8886 8.24 8.2344
(14 bids)
08-Sep 8.21-25 Goa 200.000 11 595.000 1 192.300 96.1500 8.21 8.2100
(1 bid)
08-Sep 8.23-25 Gujarat 1000.000 116 4208.900 40 1170.000 28.0269 8.23 8.2184
(20 bids)
08-Sep 8.23-25 Haryana 1000.000 78 2865.500 20 960.000 89.2449 8.23 8.2203
(12 bids)
08-Sep 8.25-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 66 2139.000 36 951.000 25.4286 8.25 8.2362
(11 bids)
08-Sep 8.23-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 133 6226.500 42 1350.000 29.5425 8.23 8.2201
(19 bids)
08-Sep 8.22-25 Nagaland 150.000 7 385.000 1 146.420 97.6133 8.22 8.2200
(1 bid)
08-Sep 8.25-25 Punjab 900.000 56 2074.000 33 858.500 40.0704 8.25 8.2385
(12 bids)
08-Sep 8.23-25 Rajasthan 500.000 42 1904.000 12 471.500 17.8879 8.23 8.2137
(6 bids)
08-Sep 8.24-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 112 5172.000 43 1350.000 9.9359 8.24 8.2273
(22 bids)
08-Sep 8.24-25 Telangana 1200.000 59 2884.000 16 1080.000 54.4853 8.24 8.2366
(11 bids)
08-Sep 8.23-25 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 58 3300.000 8 990.000 92.9730 8.23 8.2280
(4 bids)
25-Aug 8.28-25 Goa 100.000 11 430.000 1 99.380 99.3800 8.28 8.2800
(1 bid)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Gujarat 1000.000 104 3626.000 32 917.000 1.8553 8.29 8.2753
(14 bids)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Haryana 1000.000 85 2944.000 23 929.000 56.2937 8.29 8.2796
(9 bids)
25-Aug 8.28-25 Jammu & Kashmir 450.000 17 820.000 1 443.000 98.4444 8.28 8.2800
(1 bid)
25-Aug 8.31-25 Kerala 500.000 39 1289.000 19 456.800 81.6000 8.31 8.2973
(5 bids)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 132 4080.500 44 1350.000 58.0513 8.29 8.2803
(17 bids)
25-Aug 8.28-25 Meghalaya 100.000 9 445.000 1 97.370 97.3700 8.28 8.2800
(1 bid)
25-Aug 8.28-25 Punjab 600.000 37 1659.000 5 568.500 85.6595 8.28 8.2797
( 3 bids)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 101 3474.500 29 1080.000 67.1824 8.29 8.2826
(14 bids)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 36 1730.000 6 460.500 77.6724 8.29 8.2897
(4 bids)
25-Aug 8.29-25 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1580.000 6 474.500 39.0000 8.29 8.2770
(2 bids)
25-Aug 8.30-25 West Bengal 1500.000 95 4909.000 29 1454.250 20.7490 8.30 8.2852
(15 bids)
11-Aug 8.26-25 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 96 4486.000 14 1080.000 77.4053 8.26 8.2597
(10 bids)
11-Aug 8.25-25 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 33 2010.000 3 493.000 93.3712 8.25 8.2500
(3 bids)
11-Aug 8.27-25 Kerala 2000.000 126 5878.000 38 1869.910 41.7977 8.27 8.2609
(19 bids)
11-Aug 8.27-25 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 115 4800.000 38 1398.000 67.6214 8.27 8.2592
(20 bids)
11-Aug 8.26-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 146 5045.000 50 1400.620 2.4404 8.26 8.2438
(21 bids)
11-Aug 8.25-25 Punjab 900.000 59 2550.000 7 838.000 79.8554 8.25 8.2492
(6 Bids)
11-Aug 8.27-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 131 5203.000 61 1128.340 5.9438 8.27 8.2571
(26 bids)
11-Aug 8.26-25 Telangana 800.000 58 2747.000 6 742.750 83.4551 8.26 8.2600
(6 bids)
11-Aug 8.26-25 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 44 2077.000 2 472.000 89.9048 8.26 8.2600
(2 bids)
28-Jul 8.29-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 129 4296.000 58 1431.940 41.0736 8.29 8.2747
(20 bids)
28-Jul 8.31-25 Telangana 1000.000 82 3698.000 36 933.100 18.5645 8.31 8.2957
(16 bids)
28-Jul 8.32-25 Tripura 200.000 14 785.000 5 196.500 48.3099 8.32 8.3187
(4 bids)
28-Jul 8.31-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 5008.000 43 1927.250 39.6729 8.31 8.2885
(11 bids)
28-Jul 8.31-25 West Bengal 1500.000 94 4378.000 33 1471.000 17.2355 8.31 8.2911
(10 bids)
28-Jul 8.31-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 86 3476.000 40 930.450 25.7633 8.31 8.2954
(12 bids)
28-Jul 8.32-25 Chhattisgarh 700.000 30 1914.000 16 696.000 46.6298 8.32 8.3092
(7 bids)
28-Jul 8.29-25 Haryana 1000.000 83 3064.000 29 975.100 44.0674 8.29 8.2722
(8 bids)
28-Jul 8.30-25 Jharkhand 1000.000 47 2846.000 13 967.500 74.4240 8.30 8.2978
(9 bids)
28-Jul 8.29-25 Kerala 1500.000 123 3570.020 46 1443.650 77.7465 8.29 8.2792
(17 bid)
28-Jul 8.28-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 156 4677.650 52 1390.550 43.0582 8.28 8.2695
(24 bids)
28-Jul 8.32-25 Manipur 75.000 11 385.000 6 74.500 10.6522 8.32 8.3099
(4 bids)
28-Jul 8.31-25 Meghalaya 50.000 11 310.000 2 49.500 98.0000 8.31 8.2999
(1 bid)
28-Jul 8.32-25 Puducherry 100.000 13 470.000 5 98.500 44.5455 8.32 8.3175
(4 bids)
28-Jul 8.29-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 87 3065.000 32 983.000 60.4878 8.29 8.2784
(13 bids)
14-Jul 8.33-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 75 3252.000 17 1175.150 38.5000 8.33 8.3031
(8 bids)
14-Jul 8.28-25 Goa 100.000 19 531.000 2 99.000 96.1165 8.28 8.2800
(2 bids)
14-Jul 8.30-25 Haryana 900.000 71 3131.000 6 862.150 93.4611 8.30 8.2993
(1 bid)
14-Jul 8.30-25 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 20 1545.000 1 495.000 99.0000 8.30 8.3000
(1 bid)
14-Jul 8.36-25 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 82 2882.000 53 1408.000 13.6000 8.36 8.3199
(10 bids)
14-Jul 8.32-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 123 4024.000 38 1394.700 41.5073 8.32 8.3018
(16 bids)
14-Jul 8.29-25 Manipur 75.000 9 255.000 1 74.000 98.6667 8.29 8.2900
(1 bid)
14-Jul 8.30-25 Puducherry 100.000 18 555.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.30 8.3000
(1 bid)
14-Jul 8.34-25 Punjab 600.000 51 1416.000 20 555.250 38.9394 8.34 8.3132
(6 bids)
14-Jul 8.35-25 Telangana 1500.000 88 3872.000 33 1350.000 16.2963 8.35 8.3266
(16 bids)
23-Jun 8.21-25 West Bengal 1500.000 68 3702.500 24 1452.000 62.2698 8.21 8.2031
(10 bids)
23-Jun 8.22-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 42 1971.200 17 910.800 28.8333 8.22 8.1875
(4 bids)
23-Jun 8.20-25 Gujarat 1200.000 78 2868.500 34 1091.000 79.6471 8.20 8.1835
(10 bids)
23-Jun 8.22-25 Haryana 1000.000 50 1881.000 32 934.400 29.5849 8.22 8.1965
(6 bids)
23-Jun 8.18-25 Kerala 300.000 21 826.000 3 283.650 92.6238 8.18 8.1798
(2 bids)
23-Jun 8.22-25 Meghalaya 70.000 6 280.000 2 69.300 49.0000 8.22 8.2149
(1 bid)
23-Jun 8.23-25 Mizoram 75.000 7 300.000 3 73.750 33.6957 8.23 8.2205
(2 bids)
23-Jun 8.22-25 Nagaland 100.000 7 350.000 2 98.000 48.0000 8.22 8.2149
(1 bid)
23-Jun 8.20-25 Rajasthan 500.000 36 1301.000 17 478.000 71.8644 8.20 8.1917
(6 bids)
23-Jun 8.21-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 72 2688.000 35 1138.850 44.7831 8.21 8.1913
(11 bids)
23-Jun 8.20-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 74 4888.000 18 1842.100 67.9746 8.20 8.1963
(8 bids)
23-Jun 8.28-25 Uttarakhand 750.000 17 900.000 13 737.450 74.9000 8.28 8.2405
(1 bid)
09-Jun 8.24-25 Kerala 400.000 24 1172.000 4 388.000 89.7674 8.24 8.2399
(3 bids)
09-Jun 8.25-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 60 2635.000 15 911.500 37.8571 8.25 8.2387
(8 bids)
09-Jun 8.25-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 114 4147.310 52 1350.000 60.2975 8.25 8.2285
(17 bids)
09-Jun 8.27-25 Punjab 600.000 40 1407.000 19 553.000 25.8333 8.27 8.2425
(5 bids)
09-Jun 8.23-25 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1455.000 3 470.000 89.1841 8.23 8.2300
(3 bids)
09-Jun 8.24-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 82 3407.000 18 900.000 74.4828 8.24 8.2209
(9 bids)
09-Jun 8.28-25 Telangana 1300.000 83 4698.200 31 1197.760 12.9231 8.28 8.2648
(13 bids)
26-May 8.18-25 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 66 2395.750 42 1414.800 20.7714 8.18 8.1574
(7 bids)
26-May 8.12-25 Goa 150.000 13 555.000 2 144.700 89.8000 8.12 8.1193
(1 bid)
26-May 8.15-25 Haryana 900.000 65 2015.000 29 863.000 87.1429 8.15 8.1297
(6 bids)
26-May 8.18-25 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 26 1085.000 12 495.000 72.7273 8.18 8.1463
(2 bids)
26-May 8.14-25 Maharashtra 1500.000 120 3843.030 57 1392.330 55.0949 8.14 8.1148
(13 bids)
26-May 8.14-25 Nagaland 100.000 13 535.000 1 100.000 - 8.14 8.1400
-
26-May 8.14-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 88 2750.000 36 916.470 3.2350 8.14 8.1175
(7 bids)
26-May 8.17-25 West Bengal 1500.000 76 2958.480 40 1441.050 55.2909 8.17 8.1516
(10 bids)
12-May 8.27-25 Haryana 1000.000 36 1241.000 32 963.000 61.6667 8.27 8.2182
(2 bids)
12-May 8.24-25 Kerala 1000.000 31 1508.000 18 962.500 97.0270 8.24 8.2123
(4 bids)
12-May 8.25-25 Maharashtra 2000.000 85 3031.000 61 1880.950 76.7155 8.25 8.2200
(9 bids)
12-May 8.32-25 Punjab 900.000 25 883.000 23 844.000 91.0000 8.32 8.2427
(1 bid)
12-May 8.29-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 34 1303.000 30 955.000 10.6250 8.29 8.2176
(3 bids)
12-May 8.22-25 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 53 2103.000 22 933.700 94.2800 8.22 8.2055
(5 bids)
12-May 8.33-25 Telangana 1400.000 34 1260.500 34 1260.500 - 8.33 8.2518
-
12-May 8.27-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 60 2772.250 46 1902.800 19.2162 8.27 8.2201
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.08-25 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 165.000 1 50.000 - 8.08 8.0800
-
28-Apr 8.08-25 Goa 150.000 8 332.000 3 148.500 97.6667 8.08 8.0797
(1 bid)
28-Apr 8.05-25 Gujarat 1200.000 77 3132.500 13 1475.700 90.2626 8.05 8.0423
(6 bids)
28-Apr 8.05-25 Kerala 500.000 31 1297.000 5 464.000 70.1967 8.05 8.0500
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.07-25 Manipur 200.000 7 515.000 2 198.000 74.0000 8.07 8.0675
(1 bid)
28-Apr 8.07-25 Meghalaya 100.000 6 290.000 1 100.000 - 8.07 8.0700
-
28-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 43 1842.000 8 471.000 28.8194 8.05 8.0382
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 66 3142.000 16 1422.260 85.8002 8.06 8.0567
(8 bids)
28-Apr 8.10-25 Telangana 1000.000 21 1440.150 12 951.350 0.6424 8.10 8.0661
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.09-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 56 3785.150 28 1908.850 21.7346 8.09 8.0723
(7 bids)
28-Apr 8.08-25 West Bengal 1000.000 29 2075.000 11 965.000 58.2474 8.08 8.0718
(4 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 9 365.000 2 80.000 - 8.07 8.0638
-
13-Apr 8.06-25 Assam 950.000 22 2350.000 5 935.000 66.5339 8.06 8.0589
(4 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Himachal Pradesh 650.000 15 1025.000 5 632.500 82.4780 8.07 8.0683
(3 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Kerala 1500.000 83 4741.150 26 1425.450 18.2645 8.07 8.0570
(10 bids)
13-Apr 8.05-25 Punjab 1000.000 48 2187.000 3 960.000 84.9558 8.05 8.0500
(3 bids)
13-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 34 1373.000 2 481.000 90.7547 8.05 8.0500
(2 bids)
13-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 93 4108.000 13 1436.000 55.6022 8.06 8.0557
(8 bids)
13-Apr 8.08-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 72 5717.100 22 1964.750 3.2533 8.08 8.0580
(6 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
