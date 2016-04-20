Apr 20 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2016/17.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826
(10 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794
(3 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796
(2 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800
(1 bid)
18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999
(5 bids)
18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997
(3 bids)
18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190
(7 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
