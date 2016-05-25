May 25 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2016/17.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791
(12 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000
-
24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959
(3 bids)
24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133
(2 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792
(4 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127
(7 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131
(12 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645
(15 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771
(8 bids)
10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965
(3 bids)
10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877
(14 bids)
10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987
(11 bids)
10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123
(15 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600
(3 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600
(2 Bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826
(10 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794
(3 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796
(2 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800
(1 bid)
18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999
(5 bids)
18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997
(3 bids)
18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190
(7 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
Internet links:
Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)