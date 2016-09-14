UPDATE 3-N.Korea says missile tests warhead guidance, ready for deployment
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
Sep 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2016/17. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 12-Sep 7.39-26 Telangana 2000.000 106 6510.000 36 1927.150 40.8321 7.39 7.3800 (13 bids) 12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttar Pradesh 1800.000 119 7048.000 40 2155.900 49.3636 7.39 7.3821 (17 bids) 12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttarakhand 1000.000 51 3670.000 22 984.750 14.9517 7.39 7.3795 (10 bids) 12-Sep 7.42-31 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 45 4140.000 13 1457.000 41.7778 7.42 7.4092 (5 bids) 12-Sep 7.03-18 Gujarat 1000.000 70 9137.000 20 981.900 20.0738 7.03 7.0153 (8 bids) 12-Sep 7.35-26 Haryana 500.000 16 910.000 2 498.000 94.8571 7.35 7.3500 (2 bids) 12-Sep 7.38-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 85 5085.000 27 1418.000 75.8268 7.38 7.3758 (17 bids) 12-Sep 7.37-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 156 8507.000 41 2304.530 43.6944 7.37 7.3568 (17 bids) 12-Sep 7.48-26 Manipur 50.000 6 100.000 5 50.000 - 7.48 7.4470 - 12-Sep 7.43-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 400.000 3 98.000 38.4000 7.43 7.4249 (2 bids) 12-Sep 7.49-26 Nagaland 75.000 6 125.000 6 75.000 33.3333 7.49 7.4613 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.28-21 Punjab 800.000 27 3932.000 3 786.000 94.4242 7.28 7.2793 (2 bids) 12-Sep 7.38-26 Rajasthan 2000.000 103 5810.000 37 1897.000 81.7167 7.38 7.3730 (17 bids) 12-Sep 7.37-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 100 6790.000 24 1402.050 63.6789 7.37 7.3659 (12 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Odisha 500.000 21 1475.000 3 474.750 85.6667 7.57 7.5695 (2 bids) 23-Aug 7.49-21 Punjab 400.000 31 3580.000 6 376.000 7.8462 7.49 7.4814 (4 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Rajasthan 500.000 32 2490.000 4 467.000 57.5172 7.57 7.5689 (3 bids) 23-Aug 7.58-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 96 5012.000 14 1352.800 25.7000 7.58 7.5633 (7 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Tripura 230.000 19 1665.000 3 223.700 63.5082 7.57 7.5687 (2 bids) 23-Aug 7.58-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6044.000 13 1887.500 86.2342 7.58 7.5767 (8 bids) 23-Aug 7.58-26 West Bengal 500.000 36 2333.000 5 474.200 36.3179 7.58 7.5758 (4 bids) 23-Aug 7.62-36 Andhra Pradesh 400.000 32 2735.000 2 394.000 97.0000 7.62 7.6149 (1 bid) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Goa 70.000 6 200.000 1 70.000 - 7.57 7.5700 - 23-Aug 7.56-26 Gujarat 1000.000 94 4302.000 6 1189.000 99.9145 7.56 7.5598 (4 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Haryana 1000.000 62 4495.000 6 945.000 65.7588 7.57 7.5689 (5 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 17 2010.000 3 400.000 78.9474 7.57 7.5694 (2 bids) 23-Aug 7.59-26 Kerala 2300.000 134 8164.250 21 2080.600 34.6748 7.59 7.5748 (7 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 62 4000.000 1 932.000 93.2000 7.57 7.5700 (1 bid) 23-Aug 7.58-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 181 7922.000 33 2250.000 51.6949 7.58 7.5647 (17 bids) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Manipur 100.000 11 541.000 1 99.000 99.0000 7.57 7.5700 (1 bid) 23-Aug 7.57-26 Nagaland 75.000 9 470.000 1 75.000 - 7.57 7.5700 - 08-Aug 7.63-26 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2759.000 16 940.500 48.2400 7.63 7.6108 (7 bids) 08-Aug 7.63-26 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 61 2341.000 24 965.720 16.7758 7.63 7.5971 (7 bids) 08-Aug 7.60-26 Gujarat 1000.000 120 4681.000 23 1205.850 23.4698 7.60 7.5776 (10 bids) 08-Aug 7.61-26 Kerala 1500.000 81 3867.000 17 1406.600 87.1692 7.61 7.5991 (7 bids) 08-Aug 7.62-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 86 6577.000 26 1436.500 18.9631 7.62 7.5957 (15 bids) 08-Aug 7.69-26 Manipur 100.000 7 245.000 4 100.000 60.0000 7.69 7.6315 (1 bid) 08-Aug 7.50-21 Orissa 500.000 40 4285.000 2 482.100 48.2100 7.50 7.5000 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.52-21 Punjab 800.000 26 4205.000 3 761.500 79.0556 7.52 7.5193 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.58-26 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1735.000 3 490.000 88.5714 7.58 7.5795 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.62-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 4925.000 43 1705.800 4.7035 7.62 7.5990 (18 bids) 08-Aug 7.62-26 Telangana 1500.000 85 4179.000 19 1436.350 83.2933 7.62 7.5954 (8 bids) 08-Aug 7.63-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 99 5649.000 29 1873.000 96.1728 7.63 7.6098 (12 bids) 26-Jul 7.59-21 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 71 8950.000 2 771.000 58.8750 7.59 7.5511 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Gujarat 1000.000 112 6153.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 5 650.000 1 293.000 97.6667 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Kerala 500.000 39 2318.000 1 469.800 93.9600 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 159 12898.000 1 2254.500 90.1800 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Meghalaya 50.000 3 80.000 1 48.000 96.0000 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Tamilnadu 1500.000 127 7000.000 1 1350.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Telangana 500.000 33 2460.000 1 453.500 90.7000 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 91 5098.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 26-Jul 7.69-26 West Bengal 1000.000 71 4185.000 1 922.300 92.2300 7.69 7.6900 (1 bid) 12-Jul 7.88-31 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 38 2225.000 4 471.000 73.0303 7.88 7.8709 (2 bids) 12-Jul 7.85-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 84 4920.000 19 934.450 16.4676 7.85 7.8383 (9 bids) 12-Jul 7.83-26 Gujarat 1000.000 119 8045.000 21 1211.450 25.0906 7.83 7.8216 (12 bids) 12-Jul 7.84-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 172 13105.000 37 2331.200 11.1148 7.84 7.8252 (20 bids) 12-Jul 7.75-21 Punjab 800.000 42 3880.000 6 759.000 65.2727 7.75 7.7395 (3 bids) 12-Jul 7.84-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 130 8785.000 21 1772.200 99.7321 7.84 7.8330 (11 Bids) 12-Jul 7.85-26 Telangana 1000.000 76 4955.000 20 939.000 22.9851 7.85 7.8355 (10 bids) 12-Jul 7.86-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 122 7580.000 28 1880.950 92.4458 7.86 7.8542 (16 bids) 12-Jul 7.86-26 West Bengal 1500.000 95 5600.000 26 1444.200 77.1688 7.86 7.8515 (15 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Goa 100.000 11 315.000 2 94.500 85.9091 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Haryana 1000.000 88 4010.000 18 949.750 93.1250 7.98 7.9692 (8 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 50 2580.000 14 480.500 44.1447 7.98 7.9764 (9 bids) 28-Jun 7.96-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 170 12016.000 23 2369.800 63.2493 7.96 7.9514 (13 bids) 28-Jun 8.00-31 Orissa 700.000 45 2938.000 10 683.000 79.2053 8.00 7.9980 (6 bids) 28-Jun 7.97-26 Telangana 1500.000 99 7673.500 9 1401.550 57.0360 7.97 7.9576 (3 bids) 28-Jun 7.99-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 89 4821.000 13 904.000 98.9744 7.99 7.9807 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 92 3526.000 51 1388.700 4.1392 8.09 8.0656 (12 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 93 2840.000 34 905.500 40.5051 8.05 8.0377 (14 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 1360.000 3 497.000 89.9048 8.05 8.0490 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Kerala 1000.000 66 2500.000 25 923.600 10.1579 8.07 8.0502 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 148 5008.750 94 2372.150 7.0325 8.08 8.0546 (21 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Mizoram 50.000 6 110.000 1 50.000 - 8.05 8.0500 - 14-Jun 7.99-21 Punjab 1000.000 43 2034.000 13 947.000 70.8000 7.99 7.9774 (3 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 81 3015.000 37 1452.000 48.5185 8.07 8.0526 (13 bids) 14-Jun 8.04-26 Sikkim 200.000 10 410.000 1 195.000 97.5000 8.04 8.0400 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 120 4325.000 45 1787.140 96.4956 8.07 8.0551 (17 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Tripura 250.000 11 465.000 1 249.000 99.6000 8.05 8.0500 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 77 3615.000 23 959.000 95.8442 8.08 8.0668 (7 bids) 14-Jun 8.06-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1265.000 4 497.000 85.1429 8.06 8.0580 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 West Bengal 2000.000 109 4980.000 43 1895.200 90.9351 8.09 8.0775 (17 bids) 24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791 (12 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000 - 24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959 (3 bids) 24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133 (2 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792 (4 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127 (7 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131 (12 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645 (15 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771 (8 bids) 10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965 (3 bids) 10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877 (14 bids) 10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987 (11 bids) 10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123 (15 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600 (3 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600 (2 Bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826 (10 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796 (2 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800 (1 bid) 18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999 (5 bids) 18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997 (3 bids) 18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190 (7 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.