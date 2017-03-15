Mar 15 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2016/17.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
14-Mar 7.88-27 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 58 3000.000 11 936.750 47.6786 7.88 7.8028
(4 bids)
14-Mar 7.85-27 Bihar 1700.000 82 5335.000 3 1610.000 40.0000 7.85 7.8307
(1 bids)
14-Mar 7.88-27 Chhattisgarh 1400.000 52 3450.000 11 1362.250 0.8654 7.88 7.8479
(6 bids)
14-Mar 7.89-27 Goa 150.000 12 725.000 4 147.250 23.2813 7.89 7.8404
(2 bids)
14-Mar -- Gujarat 1000.000 81 4151.000 - - - - -
-
14-Mar 7.89-27 Haryana 1000.000 56 2055.000 17 936.000 58.8889 7.89 7.8482
(6 bids)
14-Mar 7.91-27 Himachal Pradesh 700.000 24 1186.000 8 692.000 48.0000 7.91 7.8584
(2 bids)
14-Mar 8.05-27 Jammu and Kashmir 390.000 14 510.000 13 390.000 20.0000 8.05 7.8890
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.94-27 Jharkhand 893.000 25 1245.000 14 892.000 14.1177 7.94 7.8582
(3 bids)
14-Mar 7.86-27 Karnataka 2686.000 175 11328.000 30 2451.250 5.6653 7.86 7.7874
(9 bids)
14-Mar 7.80-27 Kerala 1400.000 68 5400.000 3 1289.250 72.3125 7.80 7.7418
(1 bids)
14-Mar 7.83-27 Meghalaya 114.000 7 530.000 1 113.000 99.1228 7.83 7.8300
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.95-32 Odisha 1200.000 8 1610.000 1 1200.000 - 7.95 7.9500
-
14-Mar 7.88-27 Punjab 255.000 12 670.000 3 250.000 15.6863 7.88 7.8392
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.85-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 100 5000.000 12 1922.000 83.6948 7.85 7.8145
(6 bids)
14-Mar 7.85-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 62 2803.500 5 920.950 59.5000 7.85 7.8121
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.95-37 Telangana 1000.000 15 1575.000 1 971.000 97.1000 7.95 7.9500
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.87-27 Uttar Pradesh 1650.000 90 4740.000 12 1485.000 47.2973 7.87 7.8423
(5 bids)
14-Mar 7.93-27 Uttarakhand 750.000 25 1180.000 9 734.500 58.0000 7.93 7.8543
(1 bid)
14-Mar 7.92-27 West Bengal 5000.000 152 12642.000 32 4608.500 72.9641 7.92 7.8995
(9 bids)
28-Feb -- Assam 1000.000 35 1405.000 - - - - -
28-Feb 7.78-27 Bihar 3000.000 110 7102.000 29 2935.500 74.5378 7.78 7.7464
(7 bids)
28-Feb 7.80-27 Chattisgarh 1600.000 58 2477.000 27 1592.500 77.5000 7.80 7.7510
(1 bid)
28-Feb 7.71-27 Gujarat 1000.000 113 4631.000 20 1251.000 33.3333 7.71 7.6827
(8 bids)
28-Feb 7.80-27 Haryana 1000.000 44 1876.000 19 995.000 71.3044 7.80 7.7586
(5 bids)
28-Feb 7.80-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 33 1420.000 7 655.000 - 7.80 7.7463
-
28-Feb 7.75-27 Karnataka 2686.000 187 8876.500 69 2517.000 46.8293 7.75 7.7345
(14 bids)
28-Feb 7.77-27 Kerala 1500.000 73 2822.000 36 1457.000 34.5455 7.77 7.7484
(6 bids)
28-Feb 7.76-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 103 4822.000 35 1930.500 20.8750 7.76 7.7394
(9 bids)
28-Feb 7.74-27 Nagaland 150.000 13 635.000 2 150.000 68.1818 7.74 7.7400
(2 bids)
28-Feb 7.88-27 Punjab 1000.000 32 1260.000 21 978.000 76.5217 7.88 7.7664
(2 bids)
28-Feb 7.73-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 118 6245.000 30 1912.500 90.7787 7.73 7.7164
(10 bids)
28-Feb 7.74-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 143 6681.000 44 2345.000 99.6667 7.74 7.7209
(13 bids)
28-Feb 7.79-27 Telangana 1000.000 43 1925.000 15 960.920 21.6000 7.79 7.7557
(2 bids)
28-Feb 7.78-27 Uttar Pradesh 1200.000 57 3610.000 14 1424.000 60.9091 7.78 7.7622
(2 bids)
28-Feb 7.78-27 West Bengal 3000.000 129 7449.000 44 2822.390 93.1570 7.78 7.7627
(11 bids)
14-Feb 7.61-27 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 58 1985.000 26 943.100 41.0333 7.61 7.5746
(3 bids)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Bihar 3000.000 109 7177.550 33 2845.950 12.3200 7.59 7.5676
(3 bids)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 2532.000 37 1231.300 15.6500 7.59 7.5616
(6 bids)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Haryana 1000.000 64 2055.000 30 988.500 77.5000 7.59 7.5665
(4 bids)
14-Feb 7.58-27 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 2225.000 2 495.000 69.0000 7.58 7.5770
(1 bid)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Karnataka 2000.000 138 6222.000 57 1800.000 8.1633 7.59 7.5628
(8 bid)
14-Feb 7.60-27 Madhya Pradesh 2600.000 124 5815.000 50 2461.350 84.4528 7.60 7.5748
(10 bids)
14-Feb 7.57-27 Manipur 80.000 21 895.000 3 80.000 88.2353 7.57 7.5694
(2 bids)
14-Feb 7.57-27 Meghalaya 100.000 19 855.000 3 98.000 88.5714 7.57 7.5695
(2 bids)
14-Feb 7.51-24 Odisha 720.000 22 2105.000 3 709.750 83.9773 7.51 7.5023
(1 bid)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Punjab 600.000 16 1145.000 1 547.500 91.2500 7.59 7.5900
(1 bid)
14-Feb 7.59-27 Rajasthan 500.000 33 1330.000 17 494.500 36.5347 7.59 7.5740
(2 bids)
14-Feb 7.61-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 128 3848.600 63 1851.000 98.6831 7.61 7.5825
(7 bids)
14-Feb 7.65-32 Telangana 1200.000 25 2775.000 9 1171.650 47.6179 7.65 7.6406
(2 bids)
14-Feb 7.62-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 102 5190.000 52 2404.900 49.3184 7.62 7.5867
(10 bids)
14-Feb 7.63-27 West Bengal 2500.000 92 4695.000 51 2345.000 12.3894 7.63 7.6080
(10 bids)
24-Jan 7.20-27 Bihar 2000.000 97 4887.240 36 1942.100 83.7627 7.20 7.1876
(11 bids)
24-Jan 7.22-27 Chhattisgarh 1200.000 43 2070.000 25 1160.000 69.2308 7.22 7.1924
(5 bids)
24-Jan 7.19-27 Goa 100.000 11 585.000 2 97.250 64.8333 7.19 7.1900
(2 bids)
24-Jan 7.19-27 Gujarat 1000.000 95 3555.000 40 1197.500 43.7297 7.19 7.1767
(13 bids)
24-Jan -- Haryana 1000.000 54 2195.000 - - - - -
-
24-Jan 7.25-27 Himachal Pradesh 1000.000 33 1505.000 26 966.000 11.0769 7.25 7.2030
(4 bids)
24-Jan 7.21-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 35 1905.000 16 950.000 36.6667 7.21 7.1897
(3 bids)
24-Jan 7.20-27 Karnataka 1500.000 129 4618.900 64 1390.650 13.3559 7.20 7.1842
(16 bids)
24-Jan 7.19-27 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 61 3030.000 18 963.000 84.0816 7.19 7.1839
(8 bids)
24-Jan 7.25-32 Maharashtra 2500.000 48 4058.000 30 2382.350 76.7275 7.25 7.2429
(9 bids)
24-Jan 6.92-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 103 7845.000 12 993.500 25.8750 6.9166 6.9084
(Reissue) (2 bids)(Price:100.01)
24-Jan 7.27-27 Nagaland 100.000 12 465.000 4 98.500 34.0000 7.27 7.2253
(1 bid)
24-Jan 7.27-36 Odisha 1000.000 48 3050.350 11 935.100 27.7231 7.27 7.2477
(3 bids)
24-Jan 7.25-32 Puducherry 125.000 15 705.000 7 124.500 14.0000 7.25 7.2359
(4 bids)
24-Jan 7.24-27 Sikkim 144.000 17 699.000 6 141.600 48.8000 7.24 7.2192
(2 bids)
24-Jan 7.20-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 124 5149.000 60 1405.710 8.5455 7.20 7.1812
(14 bids)
24-Jan 7.22-27 Tripura 270.000 17 915.000 7 265.750 46.4583 7.22 7.2031
(2 bids)
24-Jan 7.20-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 4875.000 43 1871.500 92.1390 7.20 7.1896
(16 bids)
24-Jan 7.21-27 West Bengal 2500.000 97 5665.000 42 2364.850 38.5439 7.21 7.1912
(6 bids)
19-Jan 7.14-27 Punjab 800.000 78 6315.000 1 781.000 97.6250 7.14 7.1400
(1 bid)
10-Jan 7.14-27 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 69 3890.000 18 921.000 96.7123 7.14 7.1358
(6 bids)
10-Jan 7.12-27 Bihar 2000.000 99 7460.000 5 1825.250 85.5542 7.12 7.1196
(3 bids)
10-Jan 7.10-27 Goa 100.000 16 605.000 1 98.000 98.0000 7.10 7.1000
(1 bid)
10-Jan 7.14-27 Gujarat 1000.000 74 3640.000 23 1207.500 75.7353 7.14 7.1260
(7 bids)
10-Jan 7.15-27 Karnataka 2000.000 149 7117.000 44 1830.750 22.5209 7.15 7.1390
(18 bids)
10-Jan 7.15-27 Kerala 1500.000 75 4325.000 19 1396.500 57.6042 7.15 7.1403
(6 bid)
10-Jan 6.92-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 80 8440.000 6 971.000 79.8148 6.92 6.9144
(3 bids)
10-Jan 7.18-32 Maharashtra 3000.000 79 5725.000 7 2791.500 90.5719 7.18 7.1799
(5 bids)
10-Jan 7.03-23 Odisha 500.000 24 3725.000 7 485.000 17.8947 7.03 7.0171
(3 bids)
10-Jan 6.90-21 Punjab 400.000 22 1989.500 6 381.000 54.3529 6.90 6.8902
(2 bids)
10-Jan 7.15-27 Rajasthan 500.000 31 1875.000 8 486.500 8.8462 7.15 7.1248
(3 bids)
10-Jan 7.16-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 138 6073.000 47 1847.350 2.5629 7.16 7.1339
(17 bids)
10-Jan 7.18-32 Telangana 1500.000 53 3625.000 6 1436.000 92.1967 7.18 7.1794
(3 bids)
10-Jan 7.17-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 97 5840.000 32 1932.750 23.2090 7.17 7.1455
(9 bids)
10-Jan 7.18-27 Uttarakhand 400.000 22 1650.000 7 392.000 16.0784 7.18 7.1422
(3 bids)
10-Jan 7.16-27 West Bengal 2300.000 108 6423.300 22 2079.000 71.5294 7.16 7.1480
(7 bids)
27-Dec 7.25-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 96 4170.000 25 960.000 61.2903 7.25 7.2388
(8 bids)
27-Dec 7.22-26 Assam 677.210 45 2937.210 1 647.940 95.6779 7.22 7.2200
(1 bid)
27-Dec 7.29-26 Bihar 2000.000 97 5907.500 39 1932.000 13.9844 7.29 7.2539
(13 bids)
27-Dec 7.21-26 Goa 100.000 12 530.000 4 97.000 29.3333 7.21 7.2045
(2 bids)
27-Dec 7.24-26 Gujarat 1000.000 98 3256.000 35 1242.760 92.8357 7.24 7.2212
(5 bids)
27-Dec 7.28-26 Haryana 1500.000 70 2590.000 42 1431.000 32.9412 7.28 7.2451
(7 bids)
27-Dec 7.27-26 Karnataka 3500.000 208 9451.300 85 3275.250 39.3864 7.27 7.2468
(19 bids)
27-Dec 7.29-26 Kerala 1050.000 35 1415.000 27 1030.500 58.0769 7.29 7.2510
(5 bids)
27-Dec 7.25-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 182 7839.000 69 2332.700 14.9400 7.25 7.2259
(18 bids)
27-Dec 7.21-26 Mizoram 120.000 20 560.000 1 117.800 98.1667 7.21 7.2100
(1 bid)
27-Dec 7.07-20 Punjab 1000.000 41 2623.000 23 956.000 98.2500 7.07 7.0426
(3 bids)
27-Dec 7.26-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 119 4747.000 - - 92.5807 7.26 7.2402
-
27-Dec 7.29-26 West Bengal 2000.000 103 5412.500 39 1859.300 58.8302 7.29 7.2616
(13 bids)
21-Dec 6.93-20 Punjab 250.000 17 1837.000 5 241.500 75.3333 6.93 6.9010
(1 bid)
13-Dec 6.82-20 Punjab 250.000 15 790.000 7 243.500 27.0000 6.82 6.7925
(2 bids)
13-Dec 7.06-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 54 2495.000 23 911.500 88.0153 7.06 7.0517
(9 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Sikkim 200.000 19 1185.000 3 196.000 88.5714 7.10 7.0990
(2 bids)
13-Dec 7.07-26 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 122 6.052.08 50 2309.500 47.6168 7.07 7.0560
(14 bids)
13-Dec 7.15-31 Telangana 961.000 39 3256.000 7 934.000 67.6558 7.15 7.1388
(2 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 West Bengal 2000.000 87 5214.000 49 1841.500 4.9036 7.10 7.0765
(11 bids)
13-Dec 7.08-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 70 3590.000 37 926.000 15.2326 7.08 7.0583
(11 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Assam 1000.000 49 2870.000 22 966.000 46.3750 7.10 7.0832
(6 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Bihar 2000.000 80 4896.000 47 1905.500 30.4518 7.10 7.0839
(14 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Goa 100.000 20 600.000 8 98.000 21.5385 7.10 7.0607
(4 bids)
13-Dec 7.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 90 4142.000 34 1215.250 69.3386 7.05 7.0405
(14 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Jammu & Kashmir 55.000 12 375.000 1 55.000 - 7.10 7.1000
-
13-Dec 7.08-26 Karnataka 3500.000 179 7840.000 85 3210.800 45.8916 7.08 7.0620
(22 bids)
13-Dec 7.10-26 Meghalaya 180.000 14 820.000 1 180.000 - 7.10 7.1000
-
13-Dec 7.10-26 Nagaland 150.000 10 505.000 1 149.000 99.3333 7.10 7.1000
(1 bid)
13-Dec 7.08-26 Odisha 1000.000 54 2680.000 20 946.000 98.9041 7.08 7.0680
(6 bids)
13-Dec 7.15-31 UT of Puducherry 125.000 20 995.000 3 125.000 42.8571 7.15 7.1300
(2 bids)
29-Nov 6.85-26 Rajasthan 500.000 74 2770.000 16 490.500 31.4063 6.85 6.8382
(6 bids)
29-Nov 6.87-26 Uttar Pradesh 1350.000 85 4275.000 26 1327.800 19.6000 6.87 6.8468
(6 bids)
22-Nov 6.63-21 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 39 3790.000 10 482.000 22.0000 6.63 6.5989
(2 bids)
22-Nov 6.97-26 Assam 500.000 10 400.000 10 400.000 0.0000 6.97 6.8806
0
22-Nov 6.89-26 Bihar 2000.000 82 4220.000 41 1885.960 40.6298 6.89 6.8611
(6 bids)
22-Nov 6.88-26 Goa 100.000 6 200.000 3 97.210 94.4200 6.88 6.8697
(1 bid)
22-Nov 6.68-22 Gujarat 1000.000 58 4730.000 11 1225.000 91.1765 6.68 6.6712
(2 bids)
22-Nov 6.86-26 Haryana 2000.000 92 4755.000 38 1849.210 46.9039 6.86 6.8266
(8 bids)
22-Nov 6.97-26 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 10 345.000 10 345.000 0.0000 6.97 6.8949
0
22-Nov 6.90-26 Jharkhand 1000.000 34 1250.000 30 989.210 12.8067 6.90 6.8493
(3 bids)
22-Nov 6.83-26 Karnataka 2000.000 121 7380.000 22 1828.510 81.4299 6.83 6.8152
(7 bids)
22-Nov 6.85-26 Kerala 1500.000 57 3180.000 25 1432.810 79.8973 6.85 6.8238
(5 bids)
22-Nov 6.82-26 Maharashtra 2000.000 151 7801.000 20 1800.000 93.6620 6.82 6.8075
(7 bid)
22-Nov 6.89-26 Nagaland 150.000 12 455.000 4 149.250 97.0000 6.89 6.8766
(1 bid)
22-Nov 6.87-31 Odisha 500.000 28 1480.000 6 491.500 63.8333 6.87 6.8629
(3 bids)
22-Nov 6.87-31 Puducherry 125.000 13 645.000 3 124.000 56.5714 6.87 6.8680
(2 bids)
22-Nov 6.62-20 Punjab 250.000 17 900.000 5 241.000 82.0000 6.62 6.5785
(1 bid)
22-Nov 6.82-26 Rajasthan 500.000 32 1650.000 9 474.710 33.8126 6.82 6.8117
(4 bids)
22-Nov 6.84-26 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 132 6636.000 38 2275.860 19.2800 6.84 6.8151
(12 bids)
22-Nov 6.85-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 100 5515.000 35 1878.910 40.7583 6.85 6.8290
(5 bids)
22-Nov 6.97-26 Uttarakhand 260.000 7 275.000 7 259.210 36.8400 6.97 6.8784
(1 bid)
22-Nov 6.88-26 West Bengal 700.000 32 1030.000 19 680.210 82.7913 6.88 6.8449
(3 bids)
10-Nov 6.83-20 Punjab 250.000 23 1665.000 3 244.000 54.2222 6.83 6.8300
(3 bids)
08-Nov 7.09-21 Odisha 500.000 29 3485.000 3 485.000 87.6191 7.09 7.0895
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.06-20 Punjab 500.000 21 3285.000 2 493.000 93.6000 7.06 7.0595
(1 bid)
08-Nov 7.37-26 Rajasthan 500.000 40 2010.000 21 481.000 6.3158 7.37 7.3453
(5 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 115 5616.750 70 2409.500 13.5535 7.39 7.3652
(12 bids)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Telangana 3000.000 112 7345.000 51 2854.000 83.0405 7.40 7.3842
(8 bids)
08-Nov 7.41-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 74 4140.000 43 1934.000 83.1579 7.41 7.3867
(7 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Uttarakhand 1000.000 34 1825.000 20 977.000 79.0909 7.42 7.3820
(6 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 West Bengal 1500.000 60 3550.000 32 1441.000 66.2903 7.42 7.3961
(6 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 59 2462.000 44 1441.450 90.3214 7.42 7.3838
(4 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Assam 500.000 31 1430.000 20 489.000 87.0588 7.42 7.3772
(4 bids)
08-Nov 7.21-22 Gujarat 1000.000 57 5165.000 9 970.500 70.6863 7.21 7.2027
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Haryana 1500.000 66 3075.000 33 1462.000 53.7500 7.39 7.3684
(7 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 18 1725.000 3 291.000 66.0000 7.39 7.3677
(1 bid)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Jharkhand 500.000 22 1375.000 6 490.000 53.7500 7.40 7.3832
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.37-26 Karnataka 2000.000 123 5411.000 56 1894.500 89.4313 7.37 7.3567
(18 bids)
08-Nov 7.38-26 Kerala 1000.000 45 2770.000 16 967.000 80.6154 7.38 7.3696
(3 bids)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 61 3115.000 42 1470.000 15.4472 7.40 7.3707
(5 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Maharashtra 5000.000 239 12242.000 128 4715.600 5.2952 7.39 7.3628
(20 bids)
08-Nov 7.35-26 Manipur 90.000 17 730.000 1 90.000 - 7.35 7.3500
-
25-Oct 7.23-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 40 2406.000 26 1453.000 8.1749 7.23 7.2119
(4 bids)
25-Oct 6.99-20 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 24 2818.000 8 494.000 46.4762 6.99 6.9824
(4 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Assam 500.000 23 1605.000 4 480.000 81.0000 7.23 7.2274
(2 bids)
25-Oct 7.03-21 Gujarat 1000.000 53 5585.000 9 978.500 86.4474 7.03 7.0121
(4 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Haryana 1500.000 56 3090.000 24 1470.400 7.1500 7.22 7.1927
(5 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 Jharkhand 1000.000 37 1925.000 20 993.600 67.7714 7.25 7.2244
(3 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Karnataka 2000.000 83 3521.000 49 1943.750 45.4575 7.22 7.1931
(11 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 73 4525.000 38 1895.000 34.1366 7.23 7.2116
(9 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Maharashtra 3000.000 102 4963.500 50 2913.500 79.1822 7.22 7.2067
(10 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Manipur 60.000 11 400.000 1 60.000 - 7.22 7.2200
-
25-Oct 7.22-26 Nagaland 75.000 12 445.000 1 74.800 99.7333 7.22 7.2200
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.27-31 Puducherry 125.000 15 1005.000 1 123.700 98.9600 7.27 7.2700
(1 bid)
25-Oct 6.99-20 Punjab 300.000 13 1330.000 3 298.000 98.0000 6.99 6.9799
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.21-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 46 1950.000 21 990.000 19.3548 7.21 7.1822
(6 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Sikkim 200.000 17 970.000 1 195.250 97.6250 7.23 7.2300
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 69 3561.000 44 1809.750 18.7500 7.23 7.2036
(8 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Tripura 240.000 21 1295.000 1 237.600 99.0000 7.22 7.2200
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.24-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 59 3405.000 34 1510.500 91.1644 7.24 7.2289
(8 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 14 1185.000 5 466.600 38.6560 7.25 7.2350
(3 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 West Bengal 1500.000 33 2405.000 18 1447.000 95.0376 7.25 7.2406
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.14-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 54 3460.000 22 936.000 3.5579 7.14 7.1038
(6 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 Telangana 1500.000 41 2850.000 21 1464.050 7.2625 7.16 7.1258
(7 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 66 4885.000 34 2345.000 70.1264 7.16 7.1340
(9 bids)
10-Oct 7.18-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 12 765.000 5 494.000 75.2000 7.18 7.1264
(2 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 West Bengal 1500.000 40 2990.000 17 1471.000 93.4884 7.16 7.1349
(6 bids)
10-Oct 7.27-35 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 19 1620.000 12 500.000 2.0833 7.27 7.1871
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.22-31 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 21 1170.000 11 795.000 35.0000 7.22 7.1570
(1 bid)
10-Oct 7.09-26 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 15 1005.000 1 250.000 - 7.09 7.0900
-
10-Oct 7.14-26 Haryana 500.000 29 1745.000 11 483.000 15.1429 7.14 7.0979
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.17-26 Himachal Pradesh 700.000 15 1615.000 6 685.000 70.0000 7.17 7.1127
(1 bid)
10-Oct 7.14-26 Karnataka 2000.000 87 5237.000 38 1915.800 49.9734 7.14 7.1039
(14 bid)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Kerala 750.000 22 1415.000 12 733.500 20.4478 7.15 7.1182
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 66 4165.000 34 1936.000 38.4906 7.15 7.1151
(9 bids)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 104 5006.500 68 2373.600 23.8449 7.15 7.1257
(13 bids)
10-Oct 7.09-26 Manipur 100.000 14 820.000 1 100.000 - 7.09 7.0900
-
10-Oct 6.99-20 Punjab 1000.000 21 4485.000 10 973.000 41.6250 6.99 6.9775
(3 bids)
27-Sep 7.19-26 West Bengal 2000.000 90 6325.000 40 1835.500 36.7748 7.19 7.1808
(14 bids)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Goa 150.000 18 1235.000 1 143.250 95.5000 7.16 7.1600
(1 bid)
27-Sep 6.93-19 Gujarat 1000.000 64 5762.000 4 1242.500 26.4286 6.93 6.9207
(2 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Haryana 1200.000 73 4170.000 26 1084.000 44.6780 7.18 7.1699
(11 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 16 1425.000 1 294.000 98.0000 7.18 7.1800
(1 bid)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 83 5115.000 12 900.000 60.4651 7.16 7.1544
(4 bids)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 146 8064.000 28 2250.000 66.7148 7.16 7.1565
(11 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Meghalaya 150.000 24 1280.000 2 144.250 93.0645 7.18 7.1800
(2 bids)
27-Sep 7.01-20 Punjab 400.000 6 825.000 4 381.000 81.0000 7.01 6.9943
(1 bid)
27-Sep 7.17-26 Rajasthan 900.000 75 3485.000 17 838.000 48.4685 7.17 7.1593
(7 bids)
27-Sep 7.19-26 Uttar Pradesh 1800.000 93 6277.000 34 2045.000 41.7883 7.19 7.1823
(16 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Uttarakhand 250.000 11 1205.000 1 245.730 98.2920 7.18 7.1800
(1 bid)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Telangana 2000.000 106 6510.000 36 1927.150 40.8321 7.39 7.3800
(13 bids)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttar Pradesh 1800.000 119 7048.000 40 2155.900 49.3636 7.39 7.3821
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttarakhand 1000.000 51 3670.000 22 984.750 14.9517 7.39 7.3795
(10 bids)
12-Sep 7.42-31 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 45 4140.000 13 1457.000 41.7778 7.42 7.4092
(5 bids)
12-Sep 7.03-18 Gujarat 1000.000 70 9137.000 20 981.900 20.0738 7.03 7.0153
(8 bids)
12-Sep 7.35-26 Haryana 500.000 16 910.000 2 498.000 94.8571 7.35 7.3500
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.38-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 85 5085.000 27 1418.000 75.8268 7.38 7.3758
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.37-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 156 8507.000 41 2304.530 43.6944 7.37 7.3568
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.48-26 Manipur 50.000 6 100.000 5 50.000 - 7.48 7.4470
-
12-Sep 7.43-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 400.000 3 98.000 38.4000 7.43 7.4249
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.49-26 Nagaland 75.000 6 125.000 6 75.000 33.3333 7.49 7.4613
(1 bid)
12-Sep 7.28-21 Punjab 800.000 27 3932.000 3 786.000 94.4242 7.28 7.2793
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.38-26 Rajasthan 2000.000 103 5810.000 37 1897.000 81.7167 7.38 7.3730
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.37-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 100 6790.000 24 1402.050 63.6789 7.37 7.3659
(12 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Odisha 500.000 21 1475.000 3 474.750 85.6667 7.57 7.5695
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.49-21 Punjab 400.000 31 3580.000 6 376.000 7.8462 7.49 7.4814
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Rajasthan 500.000 32 2490.000 4 467.000 57.5172 7.57 7.5689
(3 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 96 5012.000 14 1352.800 25.7000 7.58 7.5633
(7 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Tripura 230.000 19 1665.000 3 223.700 63.5082 7.57 7.5687
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6044.000 13 1887.500 86.2342 7.58 7.5767
(8 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 West Bengal 500.000 36 2333.000 5 474.200 36.3179 7.58 7.5758
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.62-36 Andhra Pradesh 400.000 32 2735.000 2 394.000 97.0000 7.62 7.6149
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Goa 70.000 6 200.000 1 70.000 - 7.57 7.5700
-
23-Aug 7.56-26 Gujarat 1000.000 94 4302.000 6 1189.000 99.9145 7.56 7.5598
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Haryana 1000.000 62 4495.000 6 945.000 65.7588 7.57 7.5689
(5 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 17 2010.000 3 400.000 78.9474 7.57 7.5694
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.59-26 Kerala 2300.000 134 8164.250 21 2080.600 34.6748 7.59 7.5748
(7 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 62 4000.000 1 932.000 93.2000 7.57 7.5700
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 181 7922.000 33 2250.000 51.6949 7.58 7.5647
(17 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Manipur 100.000 11 541.000 1 99.000 99.0000 7.57 7.5700
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Nagaland 75.000 9 470.000 1 75.000 - 7.57 7.5700
-
08-Aug 7.63-26 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2759.000 16 940.500 48.2400 7.63 7.6108
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.63-26 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 61 2341.000 24 965.720 16.7758 7.63 7.5971
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.60-26 Gujarat 1000.000 120 4681.000 23 1205.850 23.4698 7.60 7.5776
(10 bids)
08-Aug 7.61-26 Kerala 1500.000 81 3867.000 17 1406.600 87.1692 7.61 7.5991
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 86 6577.000 26 1436.500 18.9631 7.62 7.5957
(15 bids)
08-Aug 7.69-26 Manipur 100.000 7 245.000 4 100.000 60.0000 7.69 7.6315
(1 bid)
08-Aug 7.50-21 Orissa 500.000 40 4285.000 2 482.100 48.2100 7.50 7.5000
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.52-21 Punjab 800.000 26 4205.000 3 761.500 79.0556 7.52 7.5193
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.58-26 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1735.000 3 490.000 88.5714 7.58 7.5795
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 4925.000 43 1705.800 4.7035 7.62 7.5990
(18 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Telangana 1500.000 85 4179.000 19 1436.350 83.2933 7.62 7.5954
(8 bids)
08-Aug 7.63-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 99 5649.000 29 1873.000 96.1728 7.63 7.6098
(12 bids)
26-Jul 7.59-21 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 71 8950.000 2 771.000 58.8750 7.59 7.5511
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Gujarat 1000.000 112 6153.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 5 650.000 1 293.000 97.6667 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Kerala 500.000 39 2318.000 1 469.800 93.9600 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 159 12898.000 1 2254.500 90.1800 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Meghalaya 50.000 3 80.000 1 48.000 96.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Tamilnadu 1500.000 127 7000.000 1 1350.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Telangana 500.000 33 2460.000 1 453.500 90.7000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 91 5098.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 West Bengal 1000.000 71 4185.000 1 922.300 92.2300 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
12-Jul 7.88-31 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 38 2225.000 4 471.000 73.0303 7.88 7.8709
(2 bids)
12-Jul 7.85-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 84 4920.000 19 934.450 16.4676 7.85 7.8383
(9 bids)
12-Jul 7.83-26 Gujarat 1000.000 119 8045.000 21 1211.450 25.0906 7.83 7.8216
(12 bids)
12-Jul 7.84-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 172 13105.000 37 2331.200 11.1148 7.84 7.8252
(20 bids)
12-Jul 7.75-21 Punjab 800.000 42 3880.000 6 759.000 65.2727 7.75 7.7395
(3 bids)
12-Jul 7.84-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 130 8785.000 21 1772.200 99.7321 7.84 7.8330
(11 Bids)
12-Jul 7.85-26 Telangana 1000.000 76 4955.000 20 939.000 22.9851 7.85 7.8355
(10 bids)
12-Jul 7.86-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 122 7580.000 28 1880.950 92.4458 7.86 7.8542
(16 bids)
12-Jul 7.86-26 West Bengal 1500.000 95 5600.000 26 1444.200 77.1688 7.86 7.8515
(15 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Goa 100.000 11 315.000 2 94.500 85.9091 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Haryana 1000.000 88 4010.000 18 949.750 93.1250 7.98 7.9692
(8 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 50 2580.000 14 480.500 44.1447 7.98 7.9764
(9 bids)
28-Jun 7.96-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 170 12016.000 23 2369.800 63.2493 7.96 7.9514
(13 bids)
28-Jun 8.00-31 Orissa 700.000 45 2938.000 10 683.000 79.2053 8.00 7.9980
(6 bids)
28-Jun 7.97-26 Telangana 1500.000 99 7673.500 9 1401.550 57.0360 7.97 7.9576
(3 bids)
28-Jun 7.99-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 89 4821.000 13 904.000 98.9744 7.99 7.9807
(6 bids)
14-Jun 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 92 3526.000 51 1388.700 4.1392 8.09 8.0656
(12 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 93 2840.000 34 905.500 40.5051 8.05 8.0377
(14 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 1360.000 3 497.000 89.9048 8.05 8.0490
(2 bids)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Kerala 1000.000 66 2500.000 25 923.600 10.1579 8.07 8.0502
(6 bids)
14-Jun 8.08-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 148 5008.750 94 2372.150 7.0325 8.08 8.0546
(21 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Mizoram 50.000 6 110.000 1 50.000 - 8.05 8.0500
-
14-Jun 7.99-21 Punjab 1000.000 43 2034.000 13 947.000 70.8000 7.99 7.9774
(3 bids)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 81 3015.000 37 1452.000 48.5185 8.07 8.0526
(13 bids)
14-Jun 8.04-26 Sikkim 200.000 10 410.000 1 195.000 97.5000 8.04 8.0400
(1 bid)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 120 4325.000 45 1787.140 96.4956 8.07 8.0551
(17 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Tripura 250.000 11 465.000 1 249.000 99.6000 8.05 8.0500
(1 bid)
14-Jun 8.08-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 77 3615.000 23 959.000 95.8442 8.08 8.0668
(7 bids)
14-Jun 8.06-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1265.000 4 497.000 85.1429 8.06 8.0580
(2 bids)
14-Jun 8.09-26 West Bengal 2000.000 109 4980.000 43 1895.200 90.9351 8.09 8.0775
(17 bids)
24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791
(12 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000
-
24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959
(3 bids)
24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133
(2 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792
(4 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127
(7 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131
(12 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645
(15 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771
(8 bids)
10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965
(3 bids)
10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877
(14 bids)
10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987
(11 bids)
10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123
(15 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600
(3 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600
(2 Bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826
(10 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794
(3 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796
(2 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800
(1 bid)
18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999
(5 bids)
18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997
(3 bids)
18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190
(7 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
