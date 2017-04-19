Apr 19 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2016/17. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430 (4 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)