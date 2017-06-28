Japanese central banker praises Hitler's economic policies
TOKYO, June 29 A Bank of Japan policymaker praised Adolf Hitler's economic policies on Thursday, but said they enabled the Nazi dictator to do "horrible" things to the world.
Jun 28 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 27-Jun 7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 73 3410.000 29 1191.950 10.8677 7.24 7.2179 (9 bids) 27-Jun 7.29-27 Assam 530.000 19 1155.000 10 529.800 23.2000 7.29 7.2306 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.26-27 Haryana 1500.000 76 3050.000 47 1467.700 18.6727 7.26 7.2281 (10 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 14 1175.000 1 300.000 - 7.20 7.2000 - 27-Jun 7.27-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 29 1940.000 15 968.800 81.5200 7.27 7.2339 (4 bids) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Kerala 500.000 46 2320.000 5 485.700 16.0625 7.22 7.2044 (2 bids) 27-Jun 7.18-29 Maharashtra 3000.000 26 4710.000 1 2999.800 99.9933 7.18 7.1800 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.18-32 Maharashtra 2000.000 43 2891.000 1 1954.700 97.7350 7.18 7.1800 (Reissue) (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.10-22 Odisha 1000.000 48 5740.000 6 977.000 85.3153 7.10 7.0994 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Punjab 200.000 10 725.000 1 197.800 98.9000 7.20 7.2000 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 76 3370.000 16 960.700 94.2143 7.22 7.2105 (7 bids) 27-Jun 7.24-27 Tamil Nadu* 1500.000 99 4515.000 34 1826.250 56.9912 7.24 7.2201 (14 bids) 27-Jun 7.28-27 West Bengal 2000.000 52 3450.000 33 1954.700 50.9778 7.28 7.2412 (4 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 33 2995.000 1 1143.000 95.2500 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Assam 300.000 24 1245.000 1 284.500 94.8333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Gujarat 1000.000 138 7273.000 29 1170.000 94.7312 7.20 7.1884 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Kerala 500.000 54 3115.000 11 474.000 56.1539 7.20 7.1775 (6 bids) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Manipur 300.000 17 1515.000 1 295.000 98.3333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.25-27 Punjab 1000.000 30 1755.000 16 977.300 94.3556 7.25 7.2094 (3 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 110 5985.000 47 1853.000 30.1245 7.23 7.2081 (14 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4935.000 51 1761.850 2.1634 7.23 7.2005 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-37 Telangana 1800.000 22 2985.000 1 1785.000 99.1667 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.21-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 46 2055.000 8 485.000 33.8983 7.21 7.1711 (4 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 67 3140.000 23 972.000 9.4872 7.51 7.4962 (6 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Sikkim 200.000 13 1075.000 1 195.750 97.8750 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Tamilnadu 1500.000 82 4030.000 36 1774.500 46.7568 7.52 7.5051 (11 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Tripura 400.000 16 1750.000 1 395.000 98.7500 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 74 3920.000 25 931.000 80.3960 7.52 7.5120 (10 bids) 23-May 7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 11 1725.000 1 1176.000 98.0000 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.55-27 Assam 700.000 30 1195.000 17 672.000 69.3333 7.55 7.5112 (2 bids) 23-May 7.49-27 Goa 150.000 8 650.000 1 147.500 98.3333 7.49 7.4900 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 3915.000 43 1254.000 7.6647 7.52 7.4976 (13 bids) 23-May 7.53-27 Haryana 1500.000 84 3210.000 39 1452.000 99.1667 7.53 7.5065 (9 bids) 23-May 7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 21 715.000 10 481.500 25.2381 7.54 7.5085 (3 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 13 1025.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.51-27 Maharashtra 2000.000 127 5985.000 45 1872.500 97.1545 7.51 7.5002 (14 bids) 23-May 7.27-36 Odisha 500.000 20 1850.000 5 500.000 91.000 7.5301 7.5287 (1 bid) (Reissue) (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%) 23-May 7.53-37 Odisha 500.000 9 925.000 1 500.000 - 7.53 7.5300 - 23-May 7.49-27 Punjab 200.000 15 720.000 3 196.000 93.1707 7.49 7.4897 (2 bids) 09-May -- Gujarat 1000.000 97 3962.000 - - - - - 09-May 7.55-27 Kerala 1000.000 53 3000.000 1 921.500 92.1500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.42-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 109 11325.000 16 1954.380 38.3299 7.42 7.4057 (6 bids) 09-May 7.55-27 Punjab 600.000 22 1435.000 1 577.500 96.2500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.55-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 93 4290.000 3 1407.450 90.6525 7.55 7.5498 (2 bids) 09-May 7.58-37 Telangana 1200.000 14 2615.000 1 1181.500 98.4583 7.58 7.5800 (1 bid) 09-May 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 85 5560.000 14 1866.900 70.8889 7.61 7.5561 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 93 6095.000 13 1889.450 83.7057 7.60 7.5978 (5 bids) 25-Apr -- Gujarat 1000.000 107 4665.000 - - - - - 25-Apr 7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 34 3030.000 6 588.000 89.8361 7.59 7.5883 (2 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1027.000 6 291.000 82.3344 7.59 7.5879 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 6585.000 16 1840.250 3.3871 7.61 7.5990 (5 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 41 1570.000 9 192.000 62.5532 7.59 7.5845 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430 (4 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI India's biggest airline, IndiGo, has expressed unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned Air India, the junior aviation minister said on Thursday, a day after the cabinet approved plans to privatise the carrier.