Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
LONDON Oil prices steadied on Friday after steep falls earlier in the week under pressure from widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market.
May 3 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2012/13. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 24-Apr 9.14-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 123 2270.500 29 675.000 51.55 9.14 9.1213 (7 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Kerala 1000.000 120 2141.240 24 971.945 87.94 9.14 9.1254 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.16-22 Mizoram 65.000 6 195.000 1 65.000 Nil 9.16 9.1600 24-Apr 9.14-22 Punjab 400.000 64 967.000 14 394.000 96.67 9.14 9.1235 (5 bids) 24-Apr 9.31-22 West Bengal 2500.000 197 4511.550 71 2490.330 92.68 9.31 9.2130 (5 bids) 17-Apr 8.80-22 Manipur 75.000 14 470.000 1 73.856 98.47 8.80 8.8000 (1 bid) 10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 4339.642 36 1364.580 54.22 9.20 9.1719 (14 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Haryana 650.000 111 2227.000 10 605.500 96.18 9.17 9.0833 (2 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Punjab 700.000 125 2656.000 12 653.000 45.26 9.17 9.0828 (3 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@reuters.com)
Jun 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.280/6.260 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/14 6.290/6.280 0.48 07.83 pct GOI