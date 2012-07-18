Sri Lankan rupee edges down on thin importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
Jul 18 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2012/13. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 17-Jul 8.85-22 Kerala 1000.000 87 2089.000 36 958.500 44.75 8.85 8.8105 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Maharashtra 1500.000 214 4619.300 73 1721.555 54.04 8.85 8.8272 (26 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Manipur 60.000 6 240.000 2 60.000 91.67 8.85 8.8483 (1 bid) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Rajasthan 500.000 70 1307.250 24 480.000 44.74 8.84 8.8208 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.91-22 West Bengal 1500.000 86 2545.300 52 1460.333 36.08 8.91 8.8926 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.67-17 Karnataka 500.000 72 1539.000 28 487.100 49.76 8.67 8.6393 (4 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 94 1907.000 28 717.150 48.58 8.84 8.8015 (10 bids) 17-Jul 8.80-22 Arunachal Prades 20.000 4 50.000 1 20.000 Nil 8.80 8.8000 17-Jul 8.83-22 Gujarat 1200.000 182 3732.350 40 1147.780 40.74 8.83 8.7887 (16 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Haryana 550.000 54 1097.000 28 537.250 64.82 8.85 8.8395 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.89-22 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 62 1996.500 7 485.000 84.62 8.89 8.8605 (2 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 179 3557.300 53 1379.450 93.41 8.84 8.8041 (19 bids) 17-Jul 8.88-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 81 1900.000 39 979.950 28.13 8.88 8.8291 (14 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 150 2499.000 69 706.613 4.38 8.90 8.8801 (20 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Haryana 550.000 86 1410.000 36 529.500 54.25 8.90 8.8913 (12 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 55 879.900 33 425.700 49.89 8.91 8.8986 (7 bids) 03-Jul 8.92-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 225.000 2 50.000 83.33 8.92 8.9200 (2 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Punjab 1000.000 141 2824.000 72 933.000 29.03 8.91 8.8904 (17 bids) 03-Jul 8.89-22 Rajasthan 500.000 1627 0.000 31 495.000 72.07 8.89 8.8809 (11 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 31 2177.000 36 708.490 86.24 8.89 8.8594 (9 bids) 19-Jun 8.91-22 Haryana 800.000 96 2040.000 42 754.000 16.83 8.91 8.8883 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.90-22 Jharkhand 200.000 39 880.000 10 198.000 52.76 8.90 8.8952 (5 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Tamil Nadu 700.000 139 2519.500 31 779.220 43.54 8.89 8.8641 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.92-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 128 3068.000 43 1391.655 96.94 8.92 8.9096 (13 bids) 19-Jun 8.95-22 West Bengal 500.000 98 2017.250 33 473.000 13.21 8.95 8.9308 (11 bids) 05-Jun 8.86-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 144 3252.000 12 682.500 72.82 8.86 8.8545 (7 bids) 05-Jun 8.88-22 Gujarat 1500.000 211 5152.000 44 1350.000 5.49 8.88 8.8618 (17 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 57 1386.000 9 408.000 72.65 8.87 8.8652 (5 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Punjab 700.000 114 2263.150 19 631.850 72.81 8.87 8.8636 (8 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Rajasthan 500.000 99 2170.000 10 452.500 41.89 8.87 8.8601 (6 bids) 05-Jun 8.90-22 Tripura 125.000 17 555.000 5 125.000 72.00 8.90 8.8916 (1 bid) 22-May 9.12-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 166 3090.500 54 953.445 39.60 9.12 9.1017 (17 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Gujarat 1500.000 209 4606.400 73 1429.725 22.21 9.12 9.1041 (23 bids) 22-May 9.15-22 Kerala 1000.000 102 1585.000 67 969.000 7.14 9.15 9.1212 (12 bids) 22-May 9.13-22 Punjab 300.000 56 1037.000 26 290.000 39.65 9.13 9.1189 (5 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1250.000 18 483.000 72.70 9.12 9.1173 (8 bids) 22-May 9.17-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 129 3212.500 45 1424.850 82.35 9.17 9.1514 (13 bids) 22-May 9.22-22 West Bengal 1500.000 149 3426.700 75 1466.000 4.38 9.22 9.1909 (16 bids) 08-May 9.16-22 Bihar 750.000 78 1593.000 45 727.500 12.81 9.16 9.1327 (5 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Gujarat 1500.000 200 3743.750 73 1411.970 26.70 9.13 9.1049 (13 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Punjab 400.000 62 940.000 19 383.000 46.00 9.13 9.1116 (5 bids) 08-May 9.10-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 176 3155.500 26 508.500 Nil 9.10 9.0737 08-May 9.23-22 West Bengal 1000.000 137 2844.000 65 974.000 2.44 9.23 9.1965 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 123 2270.500 29 675.000 51.55 9.14 9.1213 (7 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Kerala 1000.000 120 2141.240 24 971.945 87.94 9.14 9.1254 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.16-22 Mizoram 65.000 6 195.000 1 65.000 Nil 9.16 9.1600 24-Apr 9.14-22 Punjab 400.000 64 967.000 14 394.000 96.67 9.14 9.1235 (5 bids) 24-Apr 9.31-22 West Bengal 2500.000 197 4511.550 71 2490.330 92.68 9.31 9.2130 (5 bids) 17-Apr 8.80-22 Manipur 75.000 14 470.000 1 73.856 98.47 8.80 8.8000 (1 bid) 10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 4339.642 36 1364.580 54.22 9.20 9.1719 (14 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Haryana 650.000 111 2227.000 10 605.500 96.18 9.17 9.0833 (2 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Punjab 700.000 125 2656.000 12 653.000 45.26 9.17 9.0828 (3 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Indian shares rose on Wednesday in line with broader Asian markets as investors awaited key political and economic events including the monetary policy meeting in India.