Aug 16 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2012/13. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 07-Aug 8.92-22 Punjab 1000.000 99 2338.100 64 975.900 1.47 8.92 8.8962 (19 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Rajasthan 500.000 58 1376.000 40 492.500 3.04 8.92 8.9010 (13 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Tamil Nadu# 1200.000 147 3495.250 88 1468.515 2.66 8.92 8.8997 (25 bids) 07-Aug 8.93-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 106 2817.000 45 969.800 26.81 8.93 8.9079 (13 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Kerala 2000.000 165 5557.500 85 1939.135 37.33 8.92 8.9035 (25 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 85 2530.000 48 972.000 7.39 8.92 8.8987 (12 bids) 07-Aug Nil Meghalaya 50.000 3 30.000 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 07-Aug Nil Mizoram 50.000 1 5.000 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 07-Aug 8.97-22 Nagaland 250.000 13 405.000 9 250.000 61.11 8.97 8.9592 (3 bids) 07-Aug 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 98 2311.800 38 737.500 68.99 8.90 8.8900 (15 bids) 07-Aug 8.91-22 Haryana 550.000 63 1318.100 35 539.000 24.50 8.91 8.8938 (10 bids) 07-Aug 8.92-22 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 38 811.100 22 296.500 46.40 8.92 8.9051 (8 bids) 07-Aug 8.93-22 Jharkhand 300.000 26 660.000 17 300.000 71.88 8.93 8.9162 (7 bids) 07-Aug 8.72-22 Karnataka 500.000 56 1298.037 24 494.750 2.21 8.72 8.6657 (1 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Kerala 1000.000 87 2089.000 36 958.500 44.75 8.85 8.8105 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Maharashtra## 1500.000 214 4619.300 73 1721.555 54.04 8.85 8.8272 (26 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Manipur 60.000 6 240.000 2 60.000 91.67 8.85 8.8483 (1 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Rajasthan 500.000 70 1307.250 24 480.000 44.74 8.84 8.8208 (11 bids) 17-Jul 8.91-22 West Bengal 1500.000 86 2545.300 52 1460.333 36.08 8.91 8.8926 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.67-17 Karnataka 500.000 72 1539.000 28 487.100 49.76 8.67 8.6393 (4 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 94 1907.000 28 717.150 48.58 8.84 8.8015 (10 bids) 17-Jul 8.80-22 Arunachal Pradesh 20.000 4 50.000 1 20.000 Nil 8.80 8.8000 17-Jul 8.83-22 Gujarat 1200.000 182 3732.350 40 1147.780 40.74 8.83 8.7887 (16 bids) 17-Jul 8.85-22 Haryana 550.000 54 1097.000 28 537.250 64.82 8.85 8.8395 (9 bids) 17-Jul 8.89-22 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 62 1996.500 7 485.000 84.62 8.89 8.8605 (2 bids) 17-Jul 8.84-22 Tamil Nadu## 1200.000 179 3557.300 53 1379.450 93.41 8.84 8.8041 (19 bids) 17-Jul 8.88-22 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 81 1900.000 39 979.950 28.13 8.88 8.8291 (14 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 150 2499.000 69 706.613 4.38 8.90 8.8801 (20 bids) 03-Jul 8.90-22 Haryana 550.000 86 1410.000 36 529.500 54.25 8.90 8.8913 (12 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 55 879.900 33 425.700 49.89 8.91 8.8986 (7 bids) 03-Jul 8.92-22 Meghalaya 50.000 8 225.000 2 50.000 83.33 8.92 8.9200 (2 bids) 03-Jul 8.91-22 Punjab 1000.000 141 2824.000 72 933.000 29.03 8.91 8.8904 (17 bids) 03-Jul 8.89-22 Rajasthan 500.000 1627 0.000 31 495.000 72.07 8.89 8.8809 (11 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 31 2177.000 36 708.490 86.24 8.89 8.8594 (9 bids) 19-Jun 8.91-22 Haryana 800.000 96 2040.000 42 754.000 16.83 8.91 8.8883 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.90-22 Jharkhand 200.000 39 880.000 10 198.000 52.76 8.90 8.8952 (5 bids) 19-Jun 8.89-22 Tamil Nadu 700.000 139 2519.500 31 779.220 43.54 8.89 8.8641 (8 bids) 19-Jun 8.92-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 128 3068.000 43 1391.655 96.94 8.92 8.9096 (13 bids) 19-Jun 8.95-22 West Bengal 500.000 98 2017.250 33 473.000 13.21 8.95 8.9308 (11 bids) 05-Jun 8.86-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 144 3252.000 12 682.500 72.82 8.86 8.8545 (7 bids) 05-Jun 8.88-22 Gujarat 1500.000 211 5152.000 44 1350.000 5.49 8.88 8.8618 (17 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Himachal Pradesh 430.000 57 1386.000 9 408.000 72.65 8.87 8.8652 (5 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Punjab 700.000 114 2263.150 19 631.850 72.81 8.87 8.8636 (8 bids) 05-Jun 8.87-22 Rajasthan 500.000 99 2170.000 10 452.500 41.89 8.87 8.8601 (6 bids) 05-Jun 8.90-22 Tripura 125.000 17 555.000 5 125.000 72.00 8.90 8.8916 (1 bid) 22-May 9.12-22 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 166 3090.500 54 953.445 39.60 9.12 9.1017 (17 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Gujarat 1500.000 209 4606.400 73 1429.725 22.21 9.12 9.1041 (23 bids) 22-May 9.15-22 Kerala 1000.000 102 1585.000 67 969.000 7.14 9.15 9.1212 (12 bids) 22-May 9.13-22 Punjab 300.000 56 1037.000 26 290.000 39.65 9.13 9.1189 (5 bids) 22-May 9.12-22 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1250.000 18 483.000 72.70 9.12 9.1173 (8 bids) 22-May 9.17-22 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 129 3212.500 45 1424.850 82.35 9.17 9.1514 (13 bids) 22-May 9.22-22 West Bengal 1500.000 149 3426.700 75 1466.000 4.38 9.22 9.1909 (16 bids) 08-May 9.16-22 Bihar 750.000 78 1593.000 45 727.500 12.81 9.16 9.1327 (5 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Gujarat 1500.000 200 3743.750 73 1411.970 26.70 9.13 9.1049 (13 bids) 08-May 9.13-22 Punjab 400.000 62 940.000 19 383.000 46.00 9.13 9.1116 (5 bids) 08-May 9.10-22 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 176 3155.500 26 508.500 Nil 9.10 9.0737 08-May 9.23-22 West Bengal 1000.000 137 2844.000 65 974.000 2.44 9.23 9.1965 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 123 2270.500 29 675.000 51.55 9.14 9.1213 (7 bids) 24-Apr 9.14-22 Kerala 1000.000 120 2141.240 24 971.945 87.94 9.14 9.1254 (8 bids) 24-Apr 9.16-22 Mizoram 65.000 6 195.000 1 65.000 Nil 9.16 9.1600 24-Apr 9.14-22 Punjab 400.000 64 967.000 14 394.000 96.67 9.14 9.1235 (5 bids) 24-Apr 9.31-22 West Bengal 2500.000 197 4511.550 71 2490.330 92.68 9.31 9.2130 (5 bids) 17-Apr 8.80-22 Manipur 75.000 14 470.000 1 73.856 98.47 8.80 8.8000 (1 bid) 10-Apr 9.20-22 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 208 4339.642 36 1364.580 54.22 9.20 9.1719 (14 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Haryana 650.000 111 2227.000 10 605.500 96.18 9.17 9.0833 (2 bids) 10-Apr 9.17-22 Punjab 700.000 125 2656.000 12 653.000 45.26 9.17 9.0828 (3 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees ##Government of Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of ` 300 crore each. #Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of ` 300 crore. 