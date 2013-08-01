US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
Aug 1 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 31-Jul 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 27 1227.000 22 996.600 96.0000 9.84 9.4611 (1 Bid) 31-Jul - Gujarat 1500.000 109 3039.950 - - - - - 31-Jul 9.05-23 Haryana 500.000 26 1078.000 1 498.000 99.6000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.30-18 Himachal Pradesh 197.000 11 532.000 3 85.000 - 9.30 9.2506 31-Jul 9.15-23 Jharkhand 300.000 18 942.000 1 289.000 96.3333 9.15 9.1500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.39-23 Karnataka 1000.000 93 3047.800 43 1067.800 - 9.39 9.2308 31-Jul 9.49-23 Kerala 1600.000 79 2994.000 44 1573.650 94.4167 9.49 9.2821 (2 Bids) 31-Jul 9.53-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 40 1827.000 22 971.500 53.0000 9.53 9.3192 (1 Bid) 31-Jul - Maharashtra 2000.000 168 4847.000 - - - - - 31-Jul 9.05-23 Punjab 500.000 21 1050.000 1 484.500 96.9000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.05-23 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1264.000 1 486.000 97.2000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.10-23 Tamil Nadu 400.000 54 1264.000 2 412.000 - 9.10 9.1000 31-Jul 9.72-23 West Bengal 1000.000 81 2653.000 34 962.900 36.9000 9.72 9.5562 (1 Bid) 16-Jul - Gujarat 1500.000 74 2223.000 - - - - - 16-Jul 8.50-23 Haryana 500.000 22 575.000 1 300.000 - 8.50 8.5000 16-Jul 8.74-18 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 1 100.000 1 100.000 - 8.74 8.7400 16-Jul 8.80-23 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 16 852.000 1 487.000 97.4000 8.80 8.8000 16-Jul 8.55-23 Jharkhand 500.000 8 565.000 1 300.000 - 8.55 8.5500 16-Jul - Karnataka 1000.000 43 1226.200 - - - - - 16-Jul - Maharashtra 2000.000 106 3267.100 - - - - - 16-Jul - Rajasthan 500.000 27 540.000 - - - - - 16-Jul - Tamil Nadu 800.000 43 1107.000 - - - - - 16-Jul 9.48-23 West Bengal 1000.000 39 1175.000 36 988.000 36.0000 9.48 8.8764 - 02-Jul 7.94-23 Rajasthan 500.000 71 2660.000 17 490.000 4.4444 7.94 7.9166 (6 bids) 02-Jul 7.95-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 106 3681.000 30 978.850 19.6950 7.95 7.9263 (12 bids) 02-Jul 7.98-23 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2029.500 16 990.000 65.4762 7.98 7.9668 (5 bids) 02-Jul 7.95-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 156 8677.000 34 2429.950 83.9444 7.95 7.9328 (11 bids) 02-Jul 7.93-23 Mizoram 20.000 6 80.000 1 20.000 - 7.93 7.9300 - 02-Jul 7.98-23 Punjab 700.000 45 1770.000 23 687.000 24.8276 7.98 7.9467 (3 bids) 02-Jul 8.02-23 Chattisgarh 700.000 37 1360.000 23 700.000 23.0769 8.02 7.9554 (2 bids) 02-Jul 7.93-23 Goa 200.000 11 760.000 2 199.500 99.5000 7.93 7.9250 (1 bid) 02-Jul 7.98-23 Kerala 500.000 33 1185.000 15 487.100 12.2143 7.98 7.9415 (5 bids) 18-Jun 7.78-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 73 3737.000 16 980.400 68.6857 7.78 7.7595 (4 bids) 18-Jun 7.82-23 West Bengal 2000.000 113 4380.170 48 1965.350 65.2252 7.82 7.8057 (11 bids) 18-Jun 7.76-23 Mizoram 50.000 6 170.000 1 50.000 - 7.76 7.7600 - 18-Jun 7.74-23 Rajasthan 500.000 51 2440.000 3 476.200 76.1920 7.74 7.7400 (3 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 125 5462.650 30 983.590 50.3989 7.77 7.7535 (9 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Gujarat 2000.000 161 5724.000 47 1943.200 96.4211 7.77 7.7509 (10 bids) 18-Jun 7.83-23 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 23 1065.000 14 299.700 37.1250 7.83 7.7845 (3 bids) 18-Jun 7.77-23 Kerala 1000.000 87 4162.400 23 976.250 29.1160 7.77 7.7541 (10 bids) 04-Jun 7.62-23 Himachal Pradesh 600.000 65 2278.000 7 595.000 94.1936 7.62 7.6197 (4 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Punjab 700.000 68 2154.000 6 695.000 93.5705 7.63 7.6298 (4 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Rajasthan 500.000 80 2562.000 10 495.000 82.0841 7.63 7.6284 (5 bids) 04-Jun 7.62-23 Tamilnadu 800.000 134 4673.200 15 978.500 80.7581 7.62 7.6168 (8 bids) 04-Jun 7.63-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 96 4667.000 12 983.200 60.7181 7.63 7.6232 (6 bids) 21-May 7.57-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 114 4269.000 2 927.420 92.0973 7.57 7.5700 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.58-23 Goa 200.000 24 1470.000 1 196.500 98.2500 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.59-23 Haryana 1000.000 102 5414.000 3 943.970 72.0752 7.59 7.5899 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.60-23 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 25 1265.000 1 200.000 - 7.60 7.6000 21-May 7.58-23 Kerala 500.000 53 2527.000 1 482.300 96.4600 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.57-23 Nagaland 80.000 16 595.000 1 80.000 - 7.57 7.5700 21-May 7.58-23 Punjab 200.000 26 1015.000 1 194.500 97.2500 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.58-23 Rajasthan 500.000 67 3100.000 1 458.500 91.7000 7.58 7.5800 (1 Bid) 21-May 7.59-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 117 5714.250 4 970.240 83.8590 7.59 7.5900 (4 Bids) 21-May 7.60-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 87 4872.000 3 974.990 84.3748 7.60 7.5969 (2 Bids) 21-May 7.63-23 West Bengal 1000.000 62 3072.000 11 966.790 92.5284 7.63 7.6228 (5 Bids) 07-May 8.12-23 Chattisgarh 800.000 84 3550.120 30 787.000 57.7372 8.12 8.1081 (14 bids) 07-May 8.10-23 Kerala 500.000 84 3019.000 19 472.700 41.9029 8.10 8.0946 (10 bids) 07-May 8.11-23 Punjab 500.000 81 3115.000 30 457.000 6.4935 8.11 8.0943 (11 bids) 07-May 8.09-23 Rajasthan 500.000 71 3395.000 9 461.000 93.3416 8.09 8.0873 (6 bids) 07-May 8.10-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 157 6242.500 30 915.150 67.4167 8.10 8.0954 (20 bids) 07-May 8.11-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 100 5677.100 15 958.200 46.4402 8.11 8.1023 (6 Bids) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 153 7129.250 34 950.200 5.0211 8.25 8.2280 (17 bids) 23-Apr 8.24-23 Gujarat 1000.000 175 7999.500 24 923.500 78.3906 8.24 8.2260 (12 bids) 23-Apr 8.24-23 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 38 1966.850 8 243.500 60.4846 8.24 8.2295 (4 bids) 23-Apr 8.27-23 Jammu & Kashmir 200.000 38 1350.000 3 198.000 74.0000 8.27 8.2561 (1 bid) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Kerala 1000.000 123 5263.000 20 959.700 45.1964 8.25 8.2356 (11 bids ) 23-Apr 8.25-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 141 7080.000 39 947.000 7.6643 8.25 8.2293 (20 bids) 23-Apr 8.26-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 4121.380 13 972.250 63.4406 8.26 8.2491 (3 Bids) 09-Apr 8.49-23 Haryana 663.000 102 4554.000 4 631.950 86.3371 8.49 8.4896 (3 bids) 09-Apr 8.31-17 Himachal Pradesh 250.000 37 1977.000 9 246.500 4.3333 8.31 8.2964 (4 bids) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Meghalaya 100.000 17 677.000 1 98.000 98.0000 8.50 8.5000 (1 bid) 09-Apr 8.50-23 Mizoram 80.000 9 370.000 1 80.000 - 8.50 8.5000 09-Apr 8.50-23 Nagaland 120.000 15 710.000 1 120.000 - 8.50 8.5000 09-Apr 8.51-23 Punjab 1500.000 187 8706.500 33 1352.750 4.1182 8.51 8.4953 (16 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.