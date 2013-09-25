PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions

April 13 Gold hit a five-month peak on Thursday as the U.S. dollar slid after President Donald Trump said he preferred lower interest rates with the greenback "too strong", and amid rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,286.80 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its strongest since Nov.10 at 1,287.31. * U.S. gold futures edged up 0.8 percent to $1,287.90. * The U.S.