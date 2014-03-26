Mar 26 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14 (Part I). Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 25-Mar 9.48-24 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 80 3422.000 19 1159.750 47.3707 9.48 9.4554 (7 bids) 25-Mar 9.45-24 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 205.000 1 50.000 -- 9.45 9.4500 -- 25-Mar 9.45-24 Goa 90.000 7 425.000 1 88.200 98.0000 9.45 9.4500 (1 bid) 25-Mar 9.38-18 Gujarat 540.000 50 2426.000 8 510.000 34.4262 9.3789 9.3574 (Reissue) (3 bids) 25-Mar 9.47-24 Haryana 400.000 47 1156.120 13 360.000 62.8571 9.47 9.4373 (3 bids) 25-Mar 9.46-24 Jammu & Kashmir 180.000 10 735.000 1 173.400 96.3333 9.46 9.4600 (1 bid) 25-Mar 9.46-24 Kerala 600.000 55 1523.300 14 556.000 90.1333 9.46 9.4481 (7 bids) 25-Mar 9.46-24 Manipur 150.000 4 380.000 1 145.500 97.0000 9.46 9.4600 (1 bid) 25-Mar 9.47-24 Meghalaya 80.000 3 135.000 1 78.400 98.0000 9.47 9.4700 (1 bid) 25-Mar 9.49-24 Nagaland 25.000 2 50.000 1 25.000 -- 9.49 9.4900 -- 25-Mar 9.45-24 Punjab 500.000 39 1203.500 7 450.000 75.0988 9.45 9.4340 (4 bids) 25-Mar 9.45-24 Rajasthan 800.000 74 2286.500 16 720.000 51.8072 9.45 9.4365 (9 bids) 25-Mar 9.47-24 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 138 4726.000 49 1350.000 40.6207 9.47 9.4500 (12 bids) 25-Mar 9.48-24 Tripura 50.000 3 105.000 1 49.500 99.0000 9.48 9.4800 (1 bid) 11-Mar 9.71-24 Andhra Pradesh 1750.000 148 6300.500 29 1652.950 73.2158 9.71 9.6946 (6 bids) 11-Mar 9.60-18 Gujarat 700.000 67 3025.000 34 877.500 73.5294 9.60 9.5430 (3 bids) 11-Mar 9.71-24 Haryana 1290.000 134 3924.500 58 1210.800 77.3115 9.71 9.6776 (8 bids) 11-Mar 9.69-24 Jharkhand 500.000 43 2795.000 4 493.000 89.3458 9.69 9.6897 (3 bids) 11-Mar 9.69-24 Nagaland 20.000 6 120.000 1 20.000 -- 9.69 9.6900 -- 11-Mar 9.69-24 Sikkim 35.000 8 210.000 1 35.000 -- 9.69 9.6900 -- 11-Mar 9.65-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 140 5475.050 22 1159.130 72.6887 9.65 9.6443 (11 bids) 11-Mar 9.67-24 Tripura 150.000 16 995.000 1 148.500 99.0000 9.67 9.6700 (1 bid) 11-Mar 9.67-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 88 4055.000 6 943.240 85.3495 9.67 9.6693 (4 bids) 11-Mar 9.70-24 Uttarakhand 1000.000 98 3589.070 21 934.740 72.4938 9.70 9.6635 (9 bids) 11-Mar 9.70-24 West Bengal 1000.000 108 5053.750 16 942.400 40.1079 9.70 9.6926 (5 bids) 25-Feb 9.84-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 139 4565.050 47 1002.050 -- 9.84 9.7962 -- 25-Feb 9.77-24 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 15 370.000 1 79.200 99.0000 9.77 9.7700 (1 bid) 25-Feb 9.84-24 Bihar 1000.000 81 2820.540 38 914.500 57.9807 9.84 9.8130 (11 bids) 25-Feb 9.77-24 Goa 100.000 16 475.000 2 94.000 84.0000 9.77 9.7668 (1 bid) 25-Feb 9.75-24 Gujarat 1200.000 116 3267.500 58 1144.400 77.4093 9.75 9.7212 (13 bids) 25-Feb 9.80-24 Haryana 1000.000 84 2350.100 47 957.500 97.1111 9.80 9.7670 (4 bids) 25-Feb 9.75-24 Kerala 1000.000 94 2612.900 35 943.630 96.3673 9.75 9.7293 (12 bids) 25-Feb 9.72-24 Mizoram 50.000 15 345.000 1 50.000 -- 9.72 9.7200 -- 25-Feb 9.80-24 Nagaland 100.000 17 525.000 1 99.000 99.0000 9.80 9.8000 (1 bid) 25-Feb 9.84-24 Uttarakhand 1000.000 69 2192.500 31 974.000 1.5000 9.84 9.7859 (5 bids) 25-Feb 9.85-24 West Bengal 1000.000 111 2856.150 46 915.900 29.3363 9.85 9.8087 (4 bids) 11-Feb 9.72-24 West Bengal 1000.000 67 1772.150 54 977.000 7.0714 9.72 9.6075 (4 bids) 11-Feb 9.63-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 104 3523.000 57 1463.000 -- 9.63 9.5361 -- 11-Feb 9.64-24 Bihar 1000.000 73 2740.000 36 992.000 14.0000 9.64 9.5186 (3 bids) 11-Feb 9.53-24 Gujarat 1200.000 96 2646.000 65 1201.000 -- 9.53 9.4771 -- 11-Feb 9.51-24 Haryana 1000.000 82 2346.000 38 985.000 20.0000 9.51 9.4645 (3 bids) 11-Feb 9.50-24 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 31 1373.000 7 299.000 61.3707 9.50 9.4947 (3 bids) 11-Feb 9.67-24 Jharkhand 700.000 66 1900.000 32 699.000 55.6250 9.67 9.5810 (5 bids) 11-Feb 9.55-24 Karnataka 1195.000 101 2796.000 62 1176.750 64.3750 9.55 9.4822 (3 bids) 11-Feb 9.48-24 Kerala 500.000 45 1523.000 13 494.000 75.1799 9.48 9.4772 (5 bids) 11-Feb 9.63-24 Maharashtra 1900.000 135 3062.060 114 1877.800 59.5729 9.63 9.5198 (4 bids) 11-Feb 9.69-24 Punjab 600.000 42 1129.930 31 600.000 11.8471 9.69 9.5545 (3 bids) 11-Feb 9.50-24 Tripura 150.000 20 620.000 3 150.000 64.5161 9.50 9.4967 (2 bids) 29-Jan 9.40-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 72 1602.100 44 886.100 -- 9.40 9.3667 -- 29-Jan 9.60-24 Chattisgarh 700.000 28 740.000 27 700.000 40.0000 9.60 9.4360 (1 bid) 29-Jan 9.37-24 Gujarat 1200.000 109 2289.000 73 1525.660 72.4400 9.37 9.3452 (8 bids) 29-Jan 9.38-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 10 570.000 6 198.000 14.5455 9.38 9.3522 (4 bids) 29-Jan 9.69-24 Jharkhand 500.000 12 440.000 12 440.000 -- 9.69 9.4777 -- 29-Jan 9.41-24 Karnataka 2000.000 127 2861.470 102 1901.470 7.6923 9.41 9.3614 (6 bids) 29-Jan 9.41-24 Kerala 1000.000 54 1344.050 40 946.630 78.8000 9.41 9.3616 (2 bids) 29-Jan 9.40-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 47 1402.000 33 986.480 62.6105 9.40 9.3687 (4 bids) 29-Jan 9.35-24 Maharashtra 1500.000 120 4811.000 51 1434.380 75584.000 9.35 9.3294 (19 bids) 29-Jan 9.42-24 West Bengal 1000.000 54 1461.150 36 981.260 59.3407 9.42 9.3889 (6 bids) 29-Jan 9.38-24 Puducherry 130.000 5 390.000 2 130.000 -- 9.38 9.3600 29-Jan --- Haryana 800.000 52 2284.000 -- -- -- -- -- 15-Jan 9.26-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 70 2675.000 30 1462.750 93.1944 9.26 9.2360 (7 bids) 15-Jan 9.29-24 Bihar 1000.000 30 1508.000 22 977.000 56.0000 9.29 9.2495 (2 bids) 15-Jan 9.29-24 Gujarat 1000.000 49 1530.010 37 988.000 6.0000 9.29 9.2434 (1 bid) 15-Jan 9.24-24 Haryana 1200.000 64 2345.000 20 1033.000 -- 9.24 9.2351 -- 15-Jan 9.25-24 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 17 1215.000 2 400.000 80.0000 9.25 9.2500 (2 bids) 15-Jan 9.25-24 Karnataka 2000.000 105 3816.900 45 1914.330 28.2652 9.25 9.2263 (18 bids) 15-Jan 9.29-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 34 1492.000 27 985.000 16.0000 9.29 9.2368 (2 bids) 15-Jan 9.24-24 Maharashtra 1500.000 103 3051.650 36 1459.920 95.8280 9.24 9.2331 (12 bids) 15-Jan 9.25-24 Pujnab 100.000 4 400.000 1 100.000 -- 9.25 9.2500 -- 15-Jan 9.23-24 West Bengal 600.000 21 998.000 8 556.400 76.7150 9.23 9.2262 (3 bids) 15-Jan 9.26-24 Puducherry 1200.000 48 2416.680 15 1161.900 60.4944 9.26 9.2460 (6 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)