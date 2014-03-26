Mar 26 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14 (Part II). Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 31-Dec 9.38-23 Andhra Pradesh 1900.000 97 4891.000 1 1836.750 96.6711 9.38 9.3800 (1 bid) 31-Dec 9.35-23 Goa 100.000 10 534.000 1 95.000 95.0000 9.35 9.3500 (1 bid) 31-Dec 9.36-23 Jharkhand 500.000 19 1390.000 1 499.000 99.8000 9.36 9.3600 (1 bid) 31-Dec 9.35-23 Maharashtra 1530.580 131 5970.110 1 1461.180 95.4658 9.35 9.3500 (1 Bid) 31-Dec 9.41-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 89 3805.500 9 1139.050 28.9259 9.41 9.3826 (3 bids) 31-Dec 9.39-23 Tripura 200.000 8 530.000 1 200.000 -- 9.39 9.3900 -- 31-Dec 9.39-23 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 13 1140.000 1 487.000 97.4000 9.39 9.3900 (1 bid) 31-Dec 9.40-23 Uttarakhand 500.000 17 1405.080 1 495.000 99.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 31-Dec 9.40-23 West Bengal 800.000 67 2382.100 1 797.880 99.7350 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 31-Dec --- Haryana 1000.000 61 3234.000 -- -- -- -- -- 17-Dec 9.49-23 Tamil Nadu 1600.000 121 5432.000 27 1960.800 65.5887 9.49 9.4788 (8 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Uttar Pradesh 500.000 30 1560.000 16 485.000 11.6071 9.52 9.4878 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.54-23 West Bengal 1000.000 70 2585.200 23 965.000 43.8246 9.54 9.5253 (4 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 103 3912.620 24 1741.000 -- 9.52 9.5040 17-Dec 9.52-23 Bihar 1000.000 46 2650.000 8 970.000 79.5349 9.52 9.5180 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.37-23 Gujarat 1200.000 67 2072.670 35 1170.600 79.1793 9.4995 9.4884 (Reissue) (5 Bids) 17-Dec 9.48-23 Haryana 850.000 57 2803.070 15 487.070 -- 9.48 9.4679 17-Dec 9.50-23 Karnataka 1200.000 90 2509.470 36 1173.310 89.9631 9.50 9.4919 (9 Bids) 17-Dec 9.48-23 Kerala 500.000 18 1193.000 7 483.600 81.7778 9.48 9.4787 (3 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 108 4682.500 46 1454.570 11.0992 9.50 9.4743 (12 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Manipur 100.000 7 355.000 2 99.000 66.0000 9.50 9.5000 (2 Bids) 17-Dec 9.52-23 Mizoram 60.000 8 235.000 4 60.000 -- 9.52 9.5050 -- 17-Dec 9.48-23 Punjab 250.000 23 628.000 7 243.000 75.3846 9.48 9.4752 (2 Bids) 17-Dec 9.50-23 Rajasthan 500.000 44 1563.000 24 475.000 23.1579 9.50 9.4785 (5 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 West Bengal 500.000 48 1640.100 4 496.500 93.4314 9.37 9.3694 (2 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Gujarat 800.000 74 1894.250 35 785.000 50.4546 9.37 9.3397 (8 Bids) 03-Dec 9.39-23 Haryana 800.000 68 1678.000 39 790.000 35.5556 9.39 9.3444 (4 Bids) 03-Dec 9.32-23 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 10 695.050 1 297.500 99.1667 9.32 9.3200 (1 Bid) 03-Dec 9.39-23 Karnataka 3000.000 206 9117.000 68 2948.650 43.4508 9.39 9.3747 (17 Bids) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Kerala 500.000 26 993.000 9 497.950 85.5371 9.35 9.3458 (3 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 142 4557.250 45 1479.620 67.6965 9.37 9.3580 (16 Bids) 03-Dec 9.37-23 Puducherry 270.000 20 975.000 1 260.500 96.4815 9.37 9.3700 (1 Bid) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Punjab 250.000 30 758.000 12 239.000 49.2366 9.35 9.3358 (3 Bids) 03-Dec 9.33-23 Rajasthan 500.000 33 1263.000 7 489.650 86.2059 9.33 9.3269 (2 Bids) 03-Dec 9.35-23 Sikkim 90.000 10 445.000 1 90.000 -- 9.35 9.3500 -- 03-Dec 9.38-23 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 123 3901.500 42 1479.550 48.8566 9.38 9.3553 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.42-23 West Bengal 1000.000 117 4122.200 42 953.340 17.1975 9.42 9.3828 (11 Bids) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 124 4407.000 54 1453.150 97.0460 9.39 9.3727 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Rajasthan 500.000 42 1823.000 17 477.000 79.2593 9.40 9.3710 (3 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Nagaland 130.000 7 530.000 1 128.700 99.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 Bid) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 155 5155.000 68 1466.330 45.9471 9.39 9.3668 (10 Bids) 19-Nov 9.37-23 Kerala 750.000 39 1633.000 4 740.340 92.9013 9.37 9.3693 (3 Bids) 19-Nov -- Haryana 470.000 41 1813.000 -- -- -- -- -- -- 19-Nov 9.39-23 Gujarat 1000.000 76 2468.000 38 978.000 93.7037 9.39 9.3626 (4 Bids) 19-Nov 9.40-23 Goa 150.000 8 690.000 2 148.500 49.5000 9.40 9.4000 (2 Bids) 19-Nov 9.39-23 Andhra Pradesh 1750.000 133 4392.400 43 934.400 -- 9.39 9.3729 -- 05-Nov 9.32-23 Kerala 500.000 31 1420.000 2 492.600 96.5882 9.32 9.3200 (2 Bids) 05-Nov 9.30-23 Madhya Pradesh 500.000 35 1685.000 1 492.200 98.4400 9.30 9.3000 (1 Bid) 05-Nov 9.36-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 125 4818.100 42 1466.200 29.8298 9.36 9.3275 (9 Bids) 05-Nov 9.35-23 Meghalaya 100.000 7 335.000 1 99.000 99.0000 9.35 9.3500 (1 Bid) 05-Nov 9.34-23 Punjab 600.000 39 1550.000 6 589.000 88.7302 9.34 9.3392 (3 Bids) 05-Nov 9.33-23 Rajasthan 500.000 28 1655.000 2 495.000 97.0000 9.33 9.3298 (1 Bid) -- 05-Nov 9.37-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 106 3968.500 34 1224.600 33.6522 9.37 9.3288 (7 Bids) -- 05-Nov 9.40-23 Uttar Pradesh 750.000 54 2670.000 13 744.000 33.6324 9.40 9.3581 (2 Bids) -- 05-Nov 9.42-23 West Bengal 1500.000 103 4137.650 42 1452.000 33.6324 9.42 9.3978 (10 Bids) 05-Nov -- Gujarat 500.000 64 1754.50 -- -- -- -- -- 05-Nov -- Haryana 470.000 39 1790.00 -- -- -- -- -- 22-Oct 9.38-23 Andhra Pradesh 1400.000 131 3747.800 23 1167.500 -- 9.38 9.3670 -- 22-Oct 9.30-23 Arunachal Pradesh 100.000 6 405.000 1 94.000 94.0000 9.30 9.3000 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.40-23 Bihar 1000.000 102 2952.830 24 965.000 45.4546 9.40 9.3670 (7 Bids) 22-Oct -- Gujarat 1000.000 104 2043.500 -- -- -- -- -- 22-Oct 9.25-23 Haryana 470.000 36 1625.310 1 463.000 98.5106 9.25 9.2500 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.38-23 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 26 822.000 1 294.750 98.2500 9.38 9.3800 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.39-23 Karnataka 2000.000 155 4415.600 73 1938.880 58.6542 9.39 9.3316 (6 bids) 22-Oct 9.28-23 Kerala 500.000 28 917.000 1 485.670 97.1340 9.28 9.2800 (1 Bid) 22-Oct 9.33-23 Maharashtra 20000.000 182 5866.500 20 1927.250 80.5556 9.33 9.3102 (9 Bids) 22-Oct 9.25-23 Rajasthan 500.000 29 1512.000 1 492.500 98.5000 9.25 9.2500 (1 bid) 22-Oct 9.30-23 Sikkim 45.000 4 135.000 1 45.000 -- 9.30 9.3000 22-Oct 9.32-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 135 4369.5000 9 1210.600 61.5338 9.32 9.3042 (4 Bids) 22-Oct 9.35-23 West Bengal 566.420 66 1944.420 2 548.070 93.4603 9.35 9.3500 (2 Bids) Note:* - Crore 