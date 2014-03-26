Mar 26 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2013/14 (Part III). Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 08-Oct 9.39-23 Bihar 1500.000 77 2328.520 54 1426.880 0.5933 9.39 9.3218 (3 Bids) 08-Oct 9.30-23 Chhattisgarh 800.000 54 1647.000 31 779.000 32.5926 9.30 9.2628 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.22-23 Gujarat 1000.000 110 3079.500 25 427.000 -- 9.22 9.2004 08-Oct 9.25-23 Haryana 470.000 40 1037.000 21 450.610 77.0522 9.25 9.2257 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Kerala 750.000 80 2312.000 25 720.300 27.5938 9.25 9.2298 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.29-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 97 2594.500 46 950.000 21.0938 9.29 9.2534 (8 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 181 5278.5000 64 1408.150 56.6444 9.25 9.2271 (18 Bids) 08-Oct 9.29-23 Punjab 600.000 43 1227.000 24 576.000 25.1852 9.29 9.2391 (3 Bids) 08-Oct 9.25-23 Rajasthan 500.000 58 1671.000 25 465.950 49.5000 9.25 9.2259 (7 Bids) 08-Oct 9.20-18 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 69 3300.000 42 1225.2000 85.1786 9.20 9.1126 (6 Bids) 08-Oct 9.33-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 95 2948.5000 48 1210.250 88.1250 9.33 9.2828 (8 Bids) 08-Oct 9.35-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 3459.100 37 984.640 88.5455 9.35 9.3130 (8 Bids) 24-Sep 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 900.000 109 3363.000 23 765.000 -- 9.84 9.7848 -- 24-Sep 9.65-23 Gujarat 1500.000 130 3098.000 3 511.000 -- 9.65 9.6490 -- 24-Sep 9.81-23 Haryana 1000.000 109 2758.020 14 472.000 -- 9.81 9.7269 -- 24-Sep 9.75-23 Himachal Pradesh 175.000 10 500.000 1 173.250 99.0000 9.75 9.7500 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.68-23 Madhya Pradesh 500.000 39 2065.000 1 483.000 96.6000 9.68 9.6800 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.79-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 174 3912.000 30 1121.000 -- 9.79 9.7136 -- 24-Sep 9.75-23 Manipur 100.000 4 145.000 1 98.500 98.5000 9.75 9.7500 (1 bid) 24-Sep 9.75-23 Meghalaya 60.000 3 95.000 1 60.000 -- 9.75 9.7500 -- 24-Sep 9.70-23 Punjab 500.000 42 1499.000 2 479.000 92.1154 9.70 9.7000 (2 bids) 24-Sep 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 62 1919.000 2 490.000 94.2308 9.70 9.7000 (2 bids) 24-Sep 9.80-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 144 3200.900 17 577.000 -- 9.80 9.7632 -- 24-Sep 9.94-23 West Bengal 1500.000 136 3857.700 42 1475.400 0.2424 9.94 9.9033 (8 bids) 10-Sep 9.55-23 Andhra Pradesh 1900.000 183 6289.280 42 1753.330 -- 9.55 9.5400 -- 10-Sep 9.50-23 Gujarat 1000.000 115 3267.000 56 944.000 50.4348 9.50 9.4605 (10 bids) 10-Sep 9.50-23 Haryana 500.000 62 2034.000 26 465.000 -- 9.50 9.4406 -- 10-Sep 9.39-23 Himachal Pradesh 110.000 25 875.000 5 100.000 -- 9.39 9.3660 -- 10-Sep 9.54-23 Karnataka 1500.000 134 4682.500 56 1448.200 82.1539 9.54 9.4974 (6 bids) 10-Sep 9.51-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 169 4903.200 75 1904.350 90.3514 9.51 9.4669 (5 bids) 10-Sep 9.52-23 Rajasthan 500.000 61 1853.000 25 487.000 58.0000 9.52 9.4461 (1 bid) 10-Sep 9.55-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 91 3090.650 47 977.840 33.1256 9.55 9.4798 (7 bids) 27-Aug 9.77-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 94 2712.500 48 963.070 15.5977 9.77 9.6828 (6 bids) 27-Aug 9.60-23 Goa 150.000 12 624.000 3 147.000 95.3333 9.60 9.5988 (1 bid) 27-Aug 9.59-23 Gujarat 1500.000 116 3215.000 25 989.000 -- 9.59 9.5263 -- 27-Aug 9.72-23 Haryana 750.000 79 1914.000 35 489.000 -- 9.72 9.6717 -- 27-Aug 9.75-23 Jharkhand 200.000 26 940.000 8 196.000 63.9024 9.75 9.7411 (2 bids) 27-Aug 9.72-23 Kerala 1100.000 100 2365.000 58 1065.760 55.6800 9.72 9.6449 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.56-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 164 3993.000 17 507.000 -- 9.56 9.5430 -- 27-Aug 9.75-23 Nagaland 60.000 10 295.000 2 59.500 90.8333 9.75 9.7492 (1 bid) 27-Aug 9.72-23 Punjab 500.000 67 1636.000 26 478.000 44.0000 9.72 9.6835 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 77 1721.000 32 481.600 48.0000 9.70 9.6496 (4 bids) 27-Aug 9.75-23 Sikkim 45.000 8 185.000 1 45.000 -- 9.75 9.7500 -- 27-Aug 9.84-23 West Bengal 1500.000 100 3086.280 44 889.280 -- 9.84 9.7799 -- 13-Aug 9.71-23 Andhra Pradesh 1800.000 194 6971.900 57 1695.45 88.6154 9.71 9.5395 (2 Bids) 13-Aug -- Gujarat 1500.000 128 3474.25 -- -- -- -- -- 13-Aug 9.89-23 Haryana 500.000 25 700.000 21 492.500 50.0000 9.89 9.7227 (1 Bid) 13-Aug 9.65-23 Karnataka 1000.000 121 3709.300 54 987.500 88.8571 9.65 9.5754 (4 Bids) 13-Aug 9.60-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 143 4022.000 66 1341.000 -- 9.60 9.5106 13-Aug 9.87-23 Punjab 500.000 25 730.000 19 488.500 72.5000 9.87 9.7194 (1 Bid) 13-Aug 9.82-23 Rajasthan 500.000 26 794.900 18 493.500 97.6667 9.82 9.7137 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 27 1227.000 22 996.600 96.0000 9.84 9.4611 (1 Bid) 31-Jul -- Gujarat 1500.000 109 3039.950 -- -- -- -- -- 31-Jul 9.05-23 Haryana 500.000 26 1078.000 1 498.000 99.6000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.30-18 Himachal Pradesh 197.000 11 532.000 3 85.000 -- 9.30 9.2506 31-Jul 9.15-23 Jharkhand 300.000 18 942.000 1 289.000 96.3333 9.15 9.1500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.39-23 Karnataka 1000.000 93 3047.800 43 1067.800 -- 9.39 9.2308 31-Jul 9.49-23 Kerala 1600.000 79 2994.000 44 1573.650 94.4167 9.49 9.2821 (2 Bids) 31-Jul 9.53-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 40 1827.000 22 31-Jul 9.53-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 40 1827.000 22 971.500 53.0000 9.53 9.3192 (1 Bid) 31-Jul -- Maharashtra 2000.000 168 4847.000 -- -- -- -- -- 31-Jul 9.05-23 Punjab 500.000 21 1050.000 1 484.500 96.9000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.05-23 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1264.000 1 486.000 97.2000 9.05 9.0500 (1 Bid) 31-Jul 9.10-23 Tamil Nadu 400.000 54 1264.000 2 412.000 -- 9.10 9.1000 31-Jul 9.72-23 West Bengal 1000.000 81 2653.000 34 962.900 36.9000 9.72 9.5562 (1 Bid) Note:* - Crore Rupees