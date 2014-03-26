Mar 26 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2013/14 (Part III).
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
08-Oct 9.39-23 Bihar 1500.000 77 2328.520 54 1426.880 0.5933 9.39 9.3218
(3 Bids)
08-Oct 9.30-23 Chhattisgarh 800.000 54 1647.000 31 779.000 32.5926 9.30 9.2628
(6 Bids)
08-Oct 9.22-23 Gujarat 1000.000 110 3079.500 25 427.000 -- 9.22 9.2004
08-Oct 9.25-23 Haryana 470.000 40 1037.000 21 450.610 77.0522 9.25 9.2257
(6 Bids)
08-Oct 9.25-23 Kerala 750.000 80 2312.000 25 720.300 27.5938 9.25 9.2298
(6 Bids)
08-Oct 9.29-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 97 2594.500 46 950.000 21.0938 9.29 9.2534
(8 Bids)
08-Oct 9.25-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 181 5278.5000 64 1408.150 56.6444 9.25 9.2271
(18 Bids)
08-Oct 9.29-23 Punjab 600.000 43 1227.000 24 576.000 25.1852 9.29 9.2391
(3 Bids)
08-Oct 9.25-23 Rajasthan 500.000 58 1671.000 25 465.950 49.5000 9.25 9.2259
(7 Bids)
08-Oct 9.20-18 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 69 3300.000 42 1225.2000 85.1786 9.20 9.1126
(6 Bids)
08-Oct 9.33-23 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 95 2948.5000 48 1210.250 88.1250 9.33 9.2828
(8 Bids)
08-Oct 9.35-23 West Bengal 1000.000 109 3459.100 37 984.640 88.5455 9.35 9.3130
(8 Bids)
24-Sep 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 900.000 109 3363.000 23 765.000 -- 9.84 9.7848
--
24-Sep 9.65-23 Gujarat 1500.000 130 3098.000 3 511.000 -- 9.65 9.6490
--
24-Sep 9.81-23 Haryana 1000.000 109 2758.020 14 472.000 -- 9.81 9.7269
--
24-Sep 9.75-23 Himachal Pradesh 175.000 10 500.000 1 173.250 99.0000 9.75 9.7500
(1 bid)
24-Sep 9.68-23 Madhya Pradesh 500.000 39 2065.000 1 483.000 96.6000 9.68 9.6800
(1 bid)
24-Sep 9.79-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 174 3912.000 30 1121.000 -- 9.79 9.7136
--
24-Sep 9.75-23 Manipur 100.000 4 145.000 1 98.500 98.5000 9.75 9.7500
(1 bid)
24-Sep 9.75-23 Meghalaya 60.000 3 95.000 1 60.000 -- 9.75 9.7500
--
24-Sep 9.70-23 Punjab 500.000 42 1499.000 2 479.000 92.1154 9.70 9.7000
(2 bids)
24-Sep 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 62 1919.000 2 490.000 94.2308 9.70 9.7000
(2 bids)
24-Sep 9.80-23 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 144 3200.900 17 577.000 -- 9.80 9.7632
--
24-Sep 9.94-23 West Bengal 1500.000 136 3857.700 42 1475.400 0.2424 9.94 9.9033
(8 bids)
10-Sep 9.55-23 Andhra Pradesh 1900.000 183 6289.280 42 1753.330 -- 9.55 9.5400
--
10-Sep 9.50-23 Gujarat 1000.000 115 3267.000 56 944.000 50.4348 9.50 9.4605
(10 bids)
10-Sep 9.50-23 Haryana 500.000 62 2034.000 26 465.000 -- 9.50 9.4406
--
10-Sep 9.39-23 Himachal Pradesh 110.000 25 875.000 5 100.000 -- 9.39 9.3660
--
10-Sep 9.54-23 Karnataka 1500.000 134 4682.500 56 1448.200 82.1539 9.54 9.4974
(6 bids)
10-Sep 9.51-23 Maharashtra 2000.000 169 4903.200 75 1904.350 90.3514 9.51 9.4669
(5 bids)
10-Sep 9.52-23 Rajasthan 500.000 61 1853.000 25 487.000 58.0000 9.52 9.4461
(1 bid)
10-Sep 9.55-23 Tamil Nadu 800.000 91 3090.650 47 977.840 33.1256 9.55 9.4798
(7 bids)
27-Aug 9.77-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 94 2712.500 48 963.070 15.5977 9.77 9.6828
(6 bids)
27-Aug 9.60-23 Goa 150.000 12 624.000 3 147.000 95.3333 9.60 9.5988
(1 bid)
27-Aug 9.59-23 Gujarat 1500.000 116 3215.000 25 989.000 -- 9.59 9.5263
--
27-Aug 9.72-23 Haryana 750.000 79 1914.000 35 489.000 -- 9.72 9.6717
--
27-Aug 9.75-23 Jharkhand 200.000 26 940.000 8 196.000 63.9024 9.75 9.7411
(2 bids)
27-Aug 9.72-23 Kerala 1100.000 100 2365.000 58 1065.760 55.6800 9.72 9.6449
(4 bids)
27-Aug 9.56-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 164 3993.000 17 507.000 -- 9.56 9.5430
--
27-Aug 9.75-23 Nagaland 60.000 10 295.000 2 59.500 90.8333 9.75 9.7492
(1 bid)
27-Aug 9.72-23 Punjab 500.000 67 1636.000 26 478.000 44.0000 9.72 9.6835
(4 bids)
27-Aug 9.70-23 Rajasthan 500.000 77 1721.000 32 481.600 48.0000 9.70 9.6496
(4 bids)
27-Aug 9.75-23 Sikkim 45.000 8 185.000 1 45.000 -- 9.75 9.7500
--
27-Aug 9.84-23 West Bengal 1500.000 100 3086.280 44 889.280 -- 9.84 9.7799
--
13-Aug 9.71-23 Andhra Pradesh 1800.000 194 6971.900 57 1695.45 88.6154 9.71 9.5395
(2 Bids)
13-Aug -- Gujarat 1500.000 128 3474.25 -- -- -- -- --
13-Aug 9.89-23 Haryana 500.000 25 700.000 21 492.500 50.0000 9.89 9.7227
(1 Bid)
13-Aug 9.65-23 Karnataka 1000.000 121 3709.300 54 987.500 88.8571 9.65 9.5754
(4 Bids)
13-Aug 9.60-23 Maharashtra 1500.000 143 4022.000 66 1341.000 -- 9.60 9.5106
13-Aug 9.87-23 Punjab 500.000 25 730.000 19 488.500 72.5000 9.87 9.7194
(1 Bid)
13-Aug 9.82-23 Rajasthan 500.000 26 794.900 18 493.500 97.6667 9.82 9.7137
(1 Bid)
31-Jul 9.84-23 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 27 1227.000 22 996.600 96.0000 9.84 9.4611
(1 Bid)
31-Jul -- Gujarat 1500.000 109 3039.950 -- -- -- -- --
31-Jul 9.05-23 Haryana 500.000 26 1078.000 1 498.000 99.6000 9.05 9.0500
(1 Bid)
31-Jul 9.30-18 Himachal Pradesh 197.000 11 532.000 3 85.000 -- 9.30 9.2506
31-Jul 9.15-23 Jharkhand 300.000 18 942.000 1 289.000 96.3333 9.15 9.1500
(1 Bid)
31-Jul 9.39-23 Karnataka 1000.000 93 3047.800 43 1067.800 -- 9.39 9.2308
31-Jul 9.49-23 Kerala 1600.000 79 2994.000 44 1573.650 94.4167 9.49 9.2821
(2 Bids)
31-Jul 9.53-23 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 40 1827.000 22 971.500 53.0000 9.53 9.3192
(1 Bid)
31-Jul -- Maharashtra 2000.000 168 4847.000 -- -- -- -- --
31-Jul 9.05-23 Punjab 500.000 21 1050.000 1 484.500 96.9000 9.05 9.0500
(1 Bid)
31-Jul 9.05-23 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1264.000 1 486.000 97.2000 9.05 9.0500
(1 Bid)
31-Jul 9.10-23 Tamil Nadu 400.000 54 1264.000 2 412.000 -- 9.10 9.1000
31-Jul 9.72-23 West Bengal 1000.000 81 2653.000 34 962.900 36.9000 9.72 9.5562
(1 Bid)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
