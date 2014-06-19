Jun 19 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2014/15. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 10-Jun 8.84-24 Assam 450.000 18 1500.000 3 439.500 47.7717 8.84 8.8400 (3 bids) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Goa 200.000 14 495.000 1 196.000 98.0000 8.83 8.8300 (1 bid) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 138 4127.500 50 990.000 25.1269 8.83 8.8187 (15 bids) 10-Jun 8.85-24 Manipur 60.000 5 165.000 2 60.000 83.3333 8.85 8.8483 (1 bid) 10-Jun 8.85-24 Mizoram 20.000 5 70.000 3 20.000 37.5000 8.85 8.8475 (2 bids) 10-Jun 8.81-24 Puducherry 100.000 10 420.000 1 100.000 - 8.81 8.8100 - 10-Jun 8.84-24 Punjab 800.000 75 1704.500 38 720.000 10.5727 8.84 8.8136 (9 bids) 10-Jun 8.79-24 Rajasthan 500.000 68 2005.000 2 462.800 88.1524 8.79 8.7900 ( 2bids) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 118 3371.250 36 1139.100 55.3667 8.83 8.8079 (12 bids) 27-May 9.18-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 99 3161.300 78 1947.420 4.7461 9.18 9.1361 (10 bids) 27-May -- 18 Haryana 500.000 44 2425.000 - - - - - - 27-May 9.18-24 Jammu & Kashmir 150.000 10 390.000 6 150.000 70.0000 9.18 9.1667 (1 bid) 27-May 9.14-24 Karnataka 1500.000 119 2730.400 73 1427.400 83.4146 9.14 9.1142 (14 bids) 27-May 9.19-24 Kerala 1200.000 70 1589.000 63 1179.360 31.5314 9.19 9.1352 (4 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 68 2652.500 19 984.000 53.6054 9.11 9.1032 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 134 3978.500 41 1039.930 26.8976 9.11 9.0984 (14 bids) 27-May 9.10-24 Nagaland 65.000 5 155.000 1 65.000 - 9.10 9.1000 - 27-May 9.11-24 Rajasthan 500.000 54 1704.500 16 474.000 78.7736 9.11 9.1016 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 120 4323.000 32 1190.950 725668.00 9.11 9.1009 (11 bids) 27-May 9.15-24 West Bengal 1000.000 82 2724.000 49 986.500 13.2450 9.15 9.1246 (12 bids) 22-May 9.21-24 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 169 11176.000 12 2889.050 90.0207 9.21 9.2098 (8 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 130.000 2 50.000 66.6667 9.24 9.2400 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Chhattisgarh 500.000 47 1442.000 2 460.500 90.2941 9.22 9.2200 (2 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 18 722.000 2 188.000 93.5323 9.23 9.2300 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 126 4421.900 5 990.000 87.6777 9.22 9.2193 (3 bids) 13-May 9.25-24 Mizoram 20.000 1 20.000 1 20.000 - 9.25 9.2500 - 13-May 9.21-24 Punjab 800.000 72 1937.000 2 720.000 89.3750 9.21 9.2099 (1 bid) 13-May 9.21-24 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1825.000 3 456.000 90.0000 9.21 9.2094 (1 bid) 13-May 9.24-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4045.000 12 1132.370 24.2612 9.24 9.2305 (5 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 83 3724.000 5 910.000 82.4074 9.24 9.2397 (3 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 West Bengal 800.000 64 2397.000 1 764.000 95.5000 9.23 9.2300 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 154 5675.250 15 1873.380 58.2574 9.40 9.3877 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.39-24 Arunachal Pradesh 96.000 5 383.000 1 95.100 99.0625 9.39 9.3900 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Goa 100.000 16 448.000 2 95.000 94.0594 9.38 9.3800 (2 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 22 1265.000 1 288.000 96.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Kerala 1000.000 112 3003.000 6 900.000 87.5000 9.37 9.3692 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 174 4443.000 20 990.000 64.5412 9.38 9.3768 (9 bids) 22-Apr 9.41-24 Mizoram 20.000 2 40.000 1 20.000 - 9.41 9.4100 - 22-Apr 9.38-24 Rajasthan 500.000 71 1999.000 12 450.000 53.6913 9.38 9.3752 (6 bids) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 145 3823.000 10 900.000 78.6730 9.37 9.3685 (4 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 88 3216.500 15 900.000 56.7766 9.40 9.3930 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 West Bengal 1800.000 112 5755.900 10 1665.770 29.9025 9.40 9.3860 (3 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Himachal Pradesh 550.000 41 1394.000 1 521.800 94.8727 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.64-24 Kerala 1000.000 123 3251.000 2 900.000 94.4882 9.64 9.6400 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.65-24 Nagaland 135.000 12 615.000 1 132.400 98.0741 9.65 9.6500 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Punjab 1200.000 149 3473.500 1 1080.000 93.9130 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Rajasthan 500.000 69 1709.000 3 451.500 89.3532 9.63 9.6299 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 166 3874.250 2 900.000 89.4737 9.63 9.6294 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.66-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 102 3754.500 3 900.500 92.6509 9.66 9.6598 (2 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)