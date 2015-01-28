UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2
Jan 28 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2014/15. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 27-Jan 8.05-25 Rajasthan 1000.000 73 2890.000 13 982.000 6.0870 8.05 8.0378 (5 bids) 27-Jan 8.07-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 107 4160.000 28 1457.000 79.2500 8.07 8.0591 (11 bids) 27-Jan 8.09-25 Telangana 800.000 36 2045.500 12 795.500 73.3333 8.09 8.0843 (5 bids) 27-Jan 8.10-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 77 3795.000 35 1963.000 34.2424 8.10 8.0754 (11 bids) 27-Jan 8.09-25 Uttarakhand 650.000 30 1510.000 13 648.500 23.7097 8.09 8.0700 (5 bids) 27-Jan 8.10-25 West Bengal 3000.000 102 5711.000 29 2962.350 92.1556 8.10 8.0828 (7 bids) 27-Jan 8.09-25 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 59 2600.000 18 980.000 53.8462 8.09 8.0784 (6 bids) 27-Jan 8.08-25 Bihar 1500.000 65 3185.000 22 1471.000 58.9655 8.08 8.0650 (7 bids) 27-Jan 8.08-25 Chhattisgarh 700.000 40 1890.000 16 699.500 17.7519 8.08 8.0526 (6 bids) 27-Jan 8.05-25 Gujarat 1000.000 113 4345.000 16 1249.500 15.8065 8.05 8.0377 (5 bids) 27-Jan 8.08-25 Haryana 2000.000 110 4645.000 46 1948.000 30.0000 8.08 8.0653 (17 bids) 27-Jan 8.06-25 Jammu and Kashmir 200.000 15 800.000 1 199.000 99.5000 8.06 8.0600 (1 bid) 27-Jan 8.08-25 Jharkhand 1200.000 57 2725.000 16 1184.500 83.7500 8.08 8.0625 (8 bids) 27-Jan 8.06-25 Karnataka 1000.000 97 3252.000 23 962.500 83.1429 8.06 8.0500 (7 bids) 27-Jan 8.05-25 Maharashtra 800.000 89 3125.000 15 784.000 61.7778 8.05 8.0393 (8 bids) 27-Jan 8.09-25 Manipur 100.000 16 530.000 4 100.000 25.0000 8.09 8.0800 (1 bid) 27-Jan 8.05-25 Punjab 400.000 37 1310.000 4 372.000 73.2609 8.05 8.0491 (3 bids) 13-Jan 8.15-25 Bihar 1500.000 74 3372.000 37 1448.000 40.2715 8.15 8.1317 (11 bids) 13-Jan 8.14-25 Gujarat 1500.000 104 4052.000 56 1453.080 21.0325 8.14 8.1168 (17 bids) 13-Jan 8.13-25 Haryana 600.000 39 1910.000 12 581.000 64.5926 8.13 8.1267 (4 bids) 13-Jan 8.13-25 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 16 1130.000 3 297.000 92.5807 8.13 8.1297 (2 bids) 13-Jan 8.16-25 Jharkhand 1500.000 65 2845.000 35 1474.000 47.3846 8.16 8.1419 (10 bids) 13-Jan 8.14-25 Kerala 1500.000 78 4115.000 26 1481.350 52.1325 8.14 8.1236 (11 bids) 13-Jan 8.10-25 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 56 3090.000 4 990.000 95.6311 8.10 8.0999 (3 bids) 13-Jan 8.13-25 Maharashtra 1600.000 101 4605.000 36 1559.600 87.5692 8.13 8.1139 (11 bids) 13-Jan 8.14-25 Meghalaya 100.000 9 525.000 2 100.000 80.0000 8.14 8.1400 (2 bids) 13-Jan 8.15-25 Puducherry 50.000 8 275.000 3 50.000 72.7273 8.15 8.1440 (2 bids) 13-Jan 8.12-25 Punjab 600.000 37 1780.000 3 552.000 85.1200 8.12 8.1193 (2 bids) 13-Jan 8.12-25 Rajasthan 500.000 39 2005.000 6 500.000 82.7273 8.12 8.1178 (3 bids) 13-Jan 8.13-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 82 4260.000 30 1455.780 97.8939 8.13 8.1247 (10 bids) 13-Jan 8.16-25 Telangana 800.000 42 1955.000 19 796.000 58.0769 8.16 8.1494 (7 bids) 23-Dec 8.26-24 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 56 2480.000 13 990.400 68.4878 8.26 8.2461 (6 bids) 23-Dec 8.25-24 Bihar 1500.000 59 3165.000 17 1493.000 65.5000 8.25 8.2289 (4 bids) 23-Dec 8.25-24 Gujarat 1000.000 77 2625.000 37 991.500 25.0617 8.25 8.2378 (12 bids) 23-Dec 8.27-24 Haryana 850.000 44 1650.000 26 849.500 2.2500 8.27 8.2455 (6 bids) 23-Dec 8.26-24 Himachal Pradesh 100.000 17 645.000 5 100.000 37.1429 8.26 8.2530 (3 bids) 23-Dec 8.27-24 Jharkhand 750.000 32 1440.000 13 748.000 39.2000 8.27 8.2523 (6 bids) 23-Dec 8.24-24 Karnataka 2500.000 123 6608.000 32 2437.750 76.3822 8.24 8.2210 (8 bids) 23-Dec 8.24-24 Kerala 300.000 24 1055.200 6 298.900 87.4849 8.24 8.2395 (3 bids) 23-Dec 8.24-24 Madhya Pradesh 750.000 33 1945.000 8 743.500 72.4667 8.24 8.2353 (5 bids) 23-Dec 8.24-24 Maharashtra 1600.000 99 3564.000 31 1577.200 88.2698 8.24 8.2338 (13 bids) 23-Dec 8.27-24 Mizoram 100.000 13 625.000 3 99.000 39.2000 8.27 8.2649 (2 bids) 23-Dec 8.24-24 Rajasthan 500.000 34 1840.000 6 495.000 64.6154 8.24 8.2385 (4 bids) 23-Dec 8.25-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 69 2470.000 20 974.200 20.7273 8.25 8.2300 (7 bids) 23-Dec 8.26-24 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 76 3365.000 33 1708.000 54.0000 8.26 8.2360 (6 bids) 23-Dec 8.25-24 Uttarakhand 1000.000 45 2445.000 11 997.500 68.8462 8.25 8.2380 (5 bids) 23-Dec 8.27-24 West Bengal 1000.000 49 2295.000 22 1000.000 28.3871 8.27 8.2434 (7 bids) 09-Dec 8.20-24 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 19 620.000 2 79.500 11.8750 8.20 8.1912 (1 bid) 09-Dec 8.17-24 Bihar 1000.000 74 4885.000 1 963.500 96.3500 8.17 8.1700 (1 bid) 09-Dec 8.16-24 Maharashtra 1500.000 135 7723.270 2 1350.000 88.5246 8.16 8.1600 (2 bids) 09-Dec 8.19-24 Meghalaya 100.000 18 845.000 2 99.000 49.5000 8.19 8.1900 (2 bids) 09-Dec 8.16-24 Punjab 300.000 53 1790.000 1 270.000 90.0000 8.16 8.1600 (1 bid) 09-Dec 8.16-24 Rajasthan 500.000 68 3535.000 1 486.000 97.2000 8.16 8.1600 (1 bid) 09-Dec 8.24-20 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 64 3346.000 27 1126.830 23.8698 8.24 8.2240 (10 bids) 09-Dec 8.18-24 Telangana 1000.000 62 4364.000 2 959.000 94.0196 8.18 8.1800 (2 bids) 09-Dec 8.18-24 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6640.000 4 1698.000 88.2078 8.18 8.1800 (4 bids) 09-Dec 8.17-24 West Bengal 1000.000 79 4352.000 1 967.000 96.7000 8.17 8.1700 (1 bid) 25-Nov 8.46-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 95 5621.500 52 1928.000 17.9439 8.46 8.4442 (16 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 Bihar 1000.000 49 3970.000 19 975.000 9.3458 8.45 8.4315 (6 bids) 25-Nov 8.43-24 Gujarat 1000.000 92 3852.000 38 980.000 50.0000 8.43 8.4137 (11 bids) 25-Nov 8.43-24 Haryana 500.000 44 1322.000 19 489.000 64.5614 8.43 8.4117 (4 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 23 1390.000 6 197.500 49.3056 8.45 8.4454 (4 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 Karnataka 2500.000 138 8331.500 66 2385.700 31.8651 8.45 8.4345 (19 bids) 25-Nov 8.44-24 Kerala 1000.000 57 3385.000 21 986.400 50.3111 8.44 8.4275 (6 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 Madhya Pradesh 750.000 58 2485.000 34 736.000 12.0635 8.45 8.4211 (10 bids) 25-Nov 8.44-24 Maharashtra 1500.000 108 3972.000 57 1435.000 54.4157 8.44 8.4246 (20 bids) 25-Nov 8.46-24 Nagaland 150.000 15 880.000 4 147.000 60.4762 8.46 8.4586 (3 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-19 Punjab 300.000 24 504.000 10 270.800 91.7333 8.45 8.4199 (3 bids) 25-Nov 8.43-24 Rajasthan 500.000 54 2057.000 20 499.500 39.8889 8.43 8.4095 (5 bids) 25-Nov 8.44-24 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 82 3812.000 34 1805.000 97.2748 8.44 8.4311 (11 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 Uttar Pradesh 1250.000 67 4055.000 27 1218.500 54.0654 8.45 8.4418 (8 bids) 25-Nov 8.45-24 West Bengal 1000.000 61 3745.000 25 956.000 45.6540 8.45 8.4413 (11 bids) 11-Nov 8.42-24 Goa 100.000 14 655.000 1 100.000 - 8.42 8.4200 - 11-Nov 8.42-24 Gujarat 1000.000 98 4343.000 2 967.000 92.0952 8.42 8.4200 (2 bids) 11-Nov 8.43-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 107 4570.000 4 1163.000 94.1700 8.43 8.4300 (4 bids) 11-Nov 8.46-24 Mizoram 20.000 8 110.000 1 20.000 - 8.46 8.4600 - 11-Nov 8.46-24 Puducherry 100.000 8 510.000 2 100.000 50.0000 8.46 8.4600 (2 bids) 11-Nov 8.44-19 Punjab 200.000 27 705.000 6 192.000 68.2609 8.44 8.4371 (3 bids) 11-Nov 8.42-24 Rajasthan 500.000 45 2712.000 1 500.000 - 8.42 8.4200 - 11-Nov 8.44-24 Tamilnadu 1000.000 83 4144.000 7 1223.350 91.5095 8.44 8.4398 (6 bids) 11-Nov 8.46-24 Telangana 800.000 40 2520.000 4 791.000 82.9032 8.46 8.4597 (3 bids) 11-Nov 8.46-24 Uttar Pradesh 1250.000 67 4125.000 14 1218.000 63.4008 8.46 8.4582 (11 bids) 11-Nov 8.44-24 West Bengal 1000.000 76 3849.000 4 991.000 85.3333 8.44 8.4390 (2 bids) 28-Oct 8.73-24 Bihar 1000.000 77 4960.000 10 954.000 6.0870 8.73 8.7097 (4 bids) 28-Oct 8.72-24 Haryana 750.000 68 3660.000 8 731.500 71.2308 8.72 8.7077 (5 bids) 28-Oct 8.73-24 Karnataka 2000.000 162 8745.000 25 1921.970 38.1009 8.73 8.7170 (14 bids) 28-Oct 8.72-24 Kerala 500.000 65 3140.000 7 488.000 73.7255 8.72 8.7077 (4 bids) 28-Oct 8.72-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 136 6385.000 10 1154.000 89.6203 8.72 8.7070 (7 bids) 28-Oct 8.67-19 Punjab 200.000 50 2285.000 2 188.000 94.0000 8.67 8.6700 (2 bids) 28-Oct 8.71-24 Rajasthan 500.000 61 3350.000 4 497.000 87.5556 8.71 8.7020 ( 2 bids) 28-Oct 8.72-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 123 5745.000 8 960.750 98.3962 8.72 8.7075 (5 bids) 28-Oct 8.73-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 80 4635.000 8 991.000 41.9512 8.73 8.7108 (3 bids) 28-Oct 8.74-24 West Bangal 1500.000 109 6225.000 17 1469.000 28.5405 8.74 8.7209 (10 bids) 14-Oct 8.88-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 114 6750.000 32 1939.500 39.4885 8.88 8.8745 (15 bids) 14-Oct 8.85-24 Chhattisgarh 700.000 54 3150.000 11 698.000 37.8836 8.85 8.8436 (5 bids) 14-Oct 8.91-24 Goa 100.000 6 335.000 5 100.000 16.0000 8.91 8.8980 (3 bids) 14-Oct 8.84-24 Gujarat 1000.000 132 5463.000 17 937.000 32.1519 8.84 8.8329 (8 bids) 14-Oct 8.87-24 Himachal Pradesh 400.000 19 1270.000 9 400.000 1.1765 8.87 8.8574 (2 bids) 14-Oct 8.89-24 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 13 925.000 4 300.000 77.3333 8.89 8.8887 (3 bids) 14-Oct 8.86-24 Kerala 1000.000 103 4453.000 28 946.000 44.9755 8.86 8.8533 (11 bids) 14-Oct 8.84-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 95 4565.000 1 966.000 74.0171 8.84 8.8379 ( 5 bids) 14-Oct 8.84-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 151 6158.000 15 1163.000 74.5641 8.84 8.8389 (8 bids) 14-Oct 8.91-24 Manipur 200.000 8 560.000 5 200.000 76.6667 8.91 8.8970 (2 bids) 14-Oct 8.83-19 Punjab 1000.000 82 4543.000 11 961.000 16.2667 8.83 8.8076 (4 bids) 14-Oct 8.84-24 Rajasthan 500.000 60 2948.000 9 475.000 52.6316 8.84 8.8367 (5 bids) 14-Oct 8.87-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 98 4568.000 42 1186.200 23.6746 8.87 8.8567 (13 bids) 14-Oct 8.89-24 Telangana 800.000 41 2400.000 22 776.000 15.8097 8.89 8.8756 (6 bids) 14-Oct 8.87-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 68 3313.000 20 983.400 56.3525 8.87 8.8660 (7 bids) 23-Sep 8.96-24 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 74 3105.000 6 954.500 83.2057 8.96 8.9583 (3 bids) 23-Sep 8.94-24 Gujarat 1000.000 108 4059.300 27 968.350 38.6392 8.94 8.9188 (10 bids) 23-Sep 8.90-24 Haryana 1000.000 89 3739.400 8 968.000 79.3846 8.90 8.8893 (2 bids) 23-Sep 8.95-24 Madhya Pradesh 1050.000 71 2755.000 23 1022.500 65.7328 8.95 8.9426 (8 bids) 23-Sep 8.90-24 Maharashtra 800.000 75 3342.000 8 776.000 83.1250 8.90 8.8905 (2 bids) 23-Sep 8.89-24 Mizoram 50.000 8 265.000 1 49.500 99.0000 8.89 8.8900 (1 bid) 23-Sep 8.89-24 Puducherry 200.000 13 890.000 1 193.000 96.5000 8.89 8.8900 (1 bid) 23-Sep 8.99-19 Punjab 200.000 50 1477.000 12 189.000 8.8000 8.99 8.9706 (6 bids) 23-Sep 8.90-24 Rajasthan 500.000 59 2817.000 4 495.000 79.1667 8.90 8.8879 (2 bids) 23-Sep 8.90-24 Tamil Nadu 500.000 57 2422.000 4 469.970 77.2591 8.90 8.8915 (2 bids) 23-Sep 8.99-24 West Bengal 2000.000 89 4840.000 35 1942.500 72.5816 8.99 8.9844 (10 bids) 09-Sep 9.08-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 129 6323.000 24 1975.500 70.1389 9.08 9.0484 (10 bids) 09-Sep 9.00-24 Haryana 300.000 31 1445.000 3 298.000 98.0000 9.00 8.9899 (1 bid) 09-Sep 9.04-24 Karnataka 2000.000 127 4590.000 43 1920.700 98.6349 9.04 9.0077 (10 bids) 09-Sep 9.00-24 Kerala 500.000 54 1820.000 8 492.000 92.4753 9.00 8.9990 (2 bids) 09-Sep 9.01-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 115 5306.000 33 1150.000 0.9302 9.01 8.9903 (9 bids) 09-Sep 9.02-24 Meghalaya 80.000 12 460.000 2 80.000 50.0000 9.02 9.0200 (2 bids) 09-Sep 9.06-19 Punjab 400.000 62 1885.000 23 382.000 38.5714 9.06 9.0415 (5 bids) 09-Sep 8.99-24 Rajasthan 500.000 60 2570.000 13 486.830 72.1076 8.99 8.9785 (5 bids) 09-Sep 8.99-24 Tamil Nadu 500.000 73 2910.000 11 604.950 66.8897 8.99 8.9874 (4 bids) 09-Sep 9.06-24 Telangana 2000.000 173 8450.000 6 1932.000 96.4784 9.06 9.0544 (2 bids) 26-Aug 9.01-24 Gujarat 1000.000 47 1830.000 11 986.000 17.1429 100.03 8.9615 (Re-issue) Implicit Yield: 9.00% (2 bids) 26-Aug 8.94-24 Haryana 700.000 41 2098.000 1 675.000 96.4286 8.94 8.9400 (1 bid) 26-Aug 9.00-24 Himachal Pradesh 150.000 12 440.000 4 148.500 39.0000 9.00 8.9642 (1 bid) 26-Aug 9.07-24 Kerala 1000.000 43 1328.000 32 944.500 70.0000 9.07 8.9840 (3 bids) 26-Aug 8.98-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 81 3510.000 10 1103.000 35.3234 8.98 8.9613 (2 bids) 26-Aug 9.08-19 Punjab 500.000 46 1290.000 19 475.000 79.3104 9.08 9.0461 (5 bids) 26-Aug 8.94-24 Rajasthan 500.000 37 1793.000 1 469.800 93.9600 8.94 8.9400 (1 bids) 26-Aug 8.95-24 Sikkim 130.000 9 600.000 1 128.700 99.0000 8.95 8.9500 (1 bid) 26-Aug 8.95-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 66 3203.000 1 921.950 92.1950 8.95 8.9500 (1 bid) 26-Aug 9.10-24 West Bengal 1500.000 46 1875.000 33 1439.000 99.1667 9.10 9.0147 (4 bids) 12-Aug 9.03-24 Chattisgarh 750.000 43 1875.000 4 717.000 90.0000 9.03 9.0274 (2 bids) 12-Aug 9.05-24 Goa 200.000 13 610.000 1 180.000 90.0000 9.05 9.0500 (1 bid) 12-Aug 8.85-16 Haryana 300.000 26 1005.000 9 294.000 3.6364 8.85 8.8245 (3 bids) 12-Aug 9.07-24 Haryana 300.000 18 685.000 10 294.000 59.6923 9.07 9.0618 (3 bids) 12-Aug 9.03-24 Kerala 700.000 47 1786.000 7 631.350 81.3893 9.03 9.0290 (5 bids) 12-Aug 9.02-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 96 3342.000 4 1080.000 87.2428 9.02 9.0196 (3 bids) 12-Aug 9.11-19 Punjab 300.000 18 510.000 13 279.000 18.0000 9.11 9.0408 (1 bid) 12-Aug 9.03-24 Rajasthan 500.000 47 1405.000 6 452.000 81.1009 9.03 9.0298 (5 bids) 12-Aug 9.02-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 85 2877.000 3 900.000 87.5622 9.02 9.0196 (2 bids) 22-Jul 8.78-17 Haryana 800.000 47 1975.000 18 769.000 55.0000 8.78 8.7545 (3 bids) 22-Jul -- Haryana 1000.000 56 2795.000 - - - - - 22-Jul 8.96-24 Himachal Pradesh 150.000 14 440.000 5 149.000 41.6129 8.96 8.9580 (3 bids) 22-Jul 8.96-24 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 10 570.000 1 298.000 99.3333 8.96 8.9600 (1 bid) 22-Jul 8.97-24 Karnataka 2000.000 117 3934.500 64 1813.120 48.3611 8.97 8.9563 (17 bids) 22-Jul 8.97-24 Kerala 1000.000 59 1640.000 26 900.000 70.0000 8.97 8.9496 (6 bids) 22-Jul 8.95-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 55 2285.000 13 924.170 75.6119 8.95 8.9476 (7 bids) 22-Jul 8.94-24 Maharashtra 1000.000 87 3630.000 17 900.000 56.0000 8.94 8.9371 (10 bids) 22-Jul 8.93-19 Punjab 300.000 21 465.000 11 270.000 81.8182 8.93 8.8567 (3 bids) 22-Jul 8.94-24 Rajasthan 500.000 43 1685.000 10 455.000 54.918 8.94 8.9330 (3 bids) 22-Jul 8.94-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 79 3440.000 16 1135.000 78.7645 8.94 8.9379 (8 bids) 22-Jul 8.98-24 West Bengal 1500.000 62 2450.000 26 1377.000 55.2941 8.98 8.9520 (5 bids) 08-Jul 8.95-24 Goa 100.000 16 478.000 5 96.000 45.8937 8.95 8.9499 (4 bids) 08-Jul 9.01-24 Gujarat 1000.000 75 2855.000 11 947.000 65.9399 8.9505 8.9489 (5 bids) 08-Jul 8.81-18 Haryana 500.000 22 1588.000 7 485.000 35.7143 8.81 8.8031 (2 bids) 08-Jul 8.99-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 65 1584.000 47 1099.500 14.7619 8.99 8.9621 (6 bids) 08-Jul 8.96-24 Maharashtra 1200.000 94 3958.000 36 1080.000 14.1916 8.96 8.9475 (14 bids) 08-Jul 8.85-19 Punjab 500.000 23 865.000 10 450.000 - 8.85 8.8311 08-Jul -- Punjab 500.000 - - - - - - - 08-Jul 8.96-24 Rajasthan 500.000 46 1738.000 17 450.000 11.7143 8.96 8.9477 (5 bids) 08-Jul 8.96-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 84 3388.000 35 1140.370 31.9933 8.96 8.9481 (14 bids) 24-Jun 8.98-24 Chhattisgarh 250.000 18 690.000 1 248.000 99.2000 8.98 8.9800 (1 bid) 24-Jun 9.01-24 Gujarat 1000.000 75 2153.500 33 917.500 48.6207 9.01 8.9803 (8 bids) 24-Jun -- Haryana 1000.000 52 2562.000 - - - - - 24-Jun 8.98-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 13 777.000 4 198.000 95.5000 8.98 8.9795 (1 bid) 24-Jun 8.99-24 Jammu & Kashmir 150.000 11 440.000 1 149.000 99.3333 8.99 8.9900 (1 bid) 24-Jun 9.01-24 Karnataka 1000.000 93 2310.000 37 927.300 23.9831 9.01 8.9848 (8 bids) 24-Jun 8.99-24 Kerala 500.000 44 1530.970 6 485.800 89.2964 8.99 8.9890 (2 bids) 24-Jun 8.98-24 Madhya Pradesh 350.000 21 775.000 3 350.000 97.1429 8.98 8.9794 (1 bid) 24-Jun 8.99-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 117 3597.250 21 1011.950 81.7264 8.99 8.9888 (11 bids) 24-Jun 9.00-24 Meghalaya 80.000 6 214.500 3 79.500 63.8554 9.00 9.0000 (3 bids) 24-Jun 8.97-24 Rajasthan 500.000 35 1297.000 5 487.200 95.0891 8.97 8.9697 (2 bids) 24-Jun 9.00-24 West Bengal 1000.000 82 3130.000 14 963.000 55.7085 9.00 8.9945 (8 bids) 10-Jun 8.84-24 Assam 450.000 18 1500.000 3 439.500 47.7717 8.84 8.8400 (3 bids) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Goa 200.000 14 495.000 1 196.000 98.0000 8.83 8.8300 (1 bid) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 138 4127.500 50 990.000 25.1269 8.83 8.8187 (15 bids) 10-Jun 8.85-24 Manipur 60.000 5 165.000 2 60.000 83.3333 8.85 8.8483 (1 bid) 10-Jun 8.85-24 Mizoram 20.000 5 70.000 3 20.000 37.5000 8.85 8.8475 (2 bids) 10-Jun 8.81-24 Puducherry 100.000 10 420.000 1 100.000 - 8.81 8.8100 10-Jun 8.84-24 Punjab 800.000 75 1704.500 38 720.000 10.5727 8.84 8.8136 (9 bids) 10-Jun 8.79-24 Rajasthan 500.000 68 2005.000 2 462.800 88.1524 8.79 8.7900 (2 bids) 10-Jun 8.83-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 118 3371.250 36 1139.100 55.3667 8.83 8.8079 (12 bids) 27-May 9.18-24 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 99 3161.300 78 1947.420 4.7461 9.18 9.1361 (10 bids) 27-May -- Haryana 500.000 44 2425.000 - - - - - 27-May 9.18-24 Jammu & Kashmir 150.000 10 390.000 6 150.000 70.0000 9.18 9.1667 (1 bid) 27-May 9.14-24 Karnataka 1500.000 119 2730.400 73 1427.400 83.4146 9.14 9.1142 (14 bids) 27-May 9.19-24 Kerala 1200.000 70 1589.000 63 1179.360 31.5314 9.19 9.1352 (4 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 68 2652.500 19 984.000 53.6054 9.11 9.1032 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 134 3978.500 41 1039.930 26.8976 9.11 9.0984 (14 bids) 27-May 9.10-24 Nagaland 65.000 5 155.000 1 65.000 - 9.10 9.1000 - 27-May 9.11-24 Rajasthan 500.000 54 1704.500 16 474.000 78.7736 9.11 9.1016 (5 bids) 27-May 9.11-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 120 4323.000 32 1190.950 725668.00 9.11 9.1009 (11 bids) 27-May 9.15-24 West Bengal 1000.000 82 2724.000 49 986.500 13.2450 9.15 9.1246 (12 bids) 22-May 9.21-24 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 169 11176.000 12 2889.050 90.0207 9.21 9.2098 (8 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 130.000 2 50.000 66.6667 9.24 9.2400 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Chhattisgarh 500.000 47 1442.000 2 460.500 90.2941 9.22 9.2200 (2 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 Himachal Pradesh 200.000 18 722.000 2 188.000 93.5323 9.23 9.2300 (2 bids) 13-May 9.22-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 126 4421.900 5 990.000 87.6777 9.22 9.2193 (3 bids) 13-May 9.25-24 Mizoram 20.000 1 20.000 1 20.000 - 9.25 9.2500 13-May 9.21-24 Punjab 800.000 72 1937.000 2 720.000 89.3750 9.21 9.2099 (1 bid) 13-May 9.21-24 Rajasthan 500.000 59 1825.000 3 456.000 90.0000 9.21 9.2094 (1 bid) 13-May 9.24-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4045.000 12 1132.370 24.2612 9.24 9.2305 (5 bids) 13-May 9.24-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 83 3724.000 5 910.000 82.4074 9.24 9.2397 (3 bids) 13-May 9.23-24 West Bengal 800.000 64 2397.000 1 764.000 95.5000 9.23 9.2300 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 154 5675.250 15 1873.380 58.2574 9.40 9.3877 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.39-24 Arunachal Pradesh 96.000 5 383.000 1 95.100 99.0625 9.39 9.3900 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Goa 100.000 16 448.000 2 95.000 94.0594 9.38 9.3800 (2 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 22 1265.000 1 288.000 96.0000 9.40 9.4000 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Kerala 1000.000 112 3003.000 6 900.000 87.5000 9.37 9.3692 (1 bid) 22-Apr 9.38-24 Maharashtra 1100.000 174 4443.000 20 990.000 64.5412 9.38 9.3768 (9 bids) 22-Apr 9.41-24 Mizoram 20.000 2 40.000 1 20.000 - 9.41 9.4100 22-Apr 9.38-24 Rajasthan 500.000 71 1999.000 12 450.000 53.6913 9.38 9.3752 (6 bids) 22-Apr 9.37-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 145 3823.000 10 900.000 78.6730 9.37 9.3685 (4 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 88 3216.500 15 900.000 56.7766 9.40 9.3930 (5 bids) 22-Apr 9.40-24 West Bengal 1800.000 112 5755.900 10 1665.770 29.9025 9.40 9.3860 (3 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Himachal Pradesh 550.000 41 1394.000 1 521.800 94.8727 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.64-24 Kerala 1000.000 123 3251.000 2 900.000 94.4882 9.64 9.6400 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.65-24 Nagaland 135.000 12 615.000 1 132.400 98.0741 9.65 9.6500 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Punjab 1200.000 149 3473.500 1 1080.000 93.9130 9.63 9.6300 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Rajasthan 500.000 69 1709.000 3 451.500 89.3532 9.63 9.6299 (2 bids) 09-Apr 9.63-24 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 166 3874.250 2 900.000 89.4737 9.63 9.6294 (1 bid) 09-Apr 9.66-24 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 102 3754.500 3 900.500 92.6509 9.66 9.6598 (2 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction