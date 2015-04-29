Apr 29 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2015/16.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
28-Apr 8.08-25 Arunachal Pradesh 50.000 5 165.000 1 50.000 - 8.08 8.0800
-
28-Apr 8.08-25 Goa 150.000 8 332.000 3 148.500 97.6667 8.08 8.0797
(1 bid)
28-Apr 8.05-25 Gujarat 1200.000 77 3132.500 13 1475.700 90.2626 8.05 8.0423
(6 bids)
28-Apr 8.05-25 Kerala 500.000 31 1297.000 5 464.000 70.1967 8.05 8.0500
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.07-25 Manipur 200.000 7 515.000 2 198.000 74.0000 8.07 8.0675
(1 bid)
28-Apr 8.07-25 Meghalaya 100.000 6 290.000 1 100.000 - 8.07 8.0700
-
28-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 43 1842.000 8 471.000 28.8194 8.05 8.0382
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 66 3142.000 16 1422.260 85.8002 8.06 8.0567
(8 bids)
28-Apr 8.10-25 Telangana 1000.000 21 1440.150 12 951.350 0.6424 8.10 8.0661
(5 bids)
28-Apr 8.09-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 56 3785.150 28 1908.850 21.7346 8.09 8.0723
(7 bids)
28-Apr 8.08-25 West Bengal 1000.000 29 2075.000 11 965.000 58.2474 8.08 8.0718
(4 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Arunachal Pradesh 80.000 9 365.000 2 80.000 - 8.07 8.0638
-
13-Apr 8.06-25 Assam 950.000 22 2350.000 5 935.000 66.5339 8.06 8.0589
(4 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Himachal Pradesh 650.000 15 1025.000 5 632.500 82.4780 8.07 8.0683
(3 bids)
13-Apr 8.07-25 Kerala 1500.000 83 4741.150 26 1425.450 18.2645 8.07 8.0570
(10 bids)
13-Apr 8.05-25 Punjab 1000.000 48 2187.000 3 960.000 84.9558 8.05 8.0500
(3 bids)
13-Apr 8.05-25 Rajasthan 500.000 34 1373.000 2 481.000 90.7547 8.05 8.0500
(2 bids)
13-Apr 8.06-25 Tamil Nadu 1200.000 93 4108.000 13 1436.000 55.6022 8.06 8.0557
(8 bids)
13-Apr 8.08-25 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 72 5717.100 22 1964.750 3.2533 8.08 8.0580
(6 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
