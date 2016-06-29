Oil dips on U.S. inventory build, defies OPEC-led cut efforts
LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories despite OPEC-led output cuts that Saudi Arabia and Russia want extended.
Jun 29 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2016/17. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 28-Jun 7.98-26 Goa 100.000 11 315.000 2 94.500 85.9091 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Haryana 1000.000 88 4010.000 18 949.750 93.1250 7.98 7.9692 (8 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 50 2580.000 14 480.500 44.1447 7.98 7.9764 (9 bids) 28-Jun 7.96-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 170 12016.000 23 2369.800 63.2493 7.96 7.9514 (13 bids) 28-Jun 8.00-31 Orissa 700.000 45 2938.000 10 683.000 79.2053 8.00 7.9980 (6 bids) 28-Jun 7.97-26 Telangana 1500.000 99 7673.500 9 1401.550 57.0360 7.97 7.9576 (3 bids) 28-Jun 7.99-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 89 4821.000 13 904.000 98.9744 7.99 7.9807 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 92 3526.000 51 1388.700 4.1392 8.09 8.0656 (12 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 93 2840.000 34 905.500 40.5051 8.05 8.0377 (14 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 1360.000 3 497.000 89.9048 8.05 8.0490 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Kerala 1000.000 66 2500.000 25 923.600 10.1579 8.07 8.0502 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 148 5008.750 94 2372.150 7.0325 8.08 8.0546 (21 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Mizoram 50.000 6 110.000 1 50.000 - 8.05 8.0500 - 14-Jun 7.99-21 Punjab 1000.000 43 2034.000 13 947.000 70.8000 7.99 7.9774 (3 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 81 3015.000 37 1452.000 48.5185 8.07 8.0526 (13 bids) 14-Jun 8.04-26 Sikkim 200.000 10 410.000 1 195.000 97.5000 8.04 8.0400 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 120 4325.000 45 1787.140 96.4956 8.07 8.0551 (17 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Tripura 250.000 11 465.000 1 249.000 99.6000 8.05 8.0500 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 77 3615.000 23 959.000 95.8442 8.08 8.0668 (7 bids) 14-Jun 8.06-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1265.000 4 497.000 85.1429 8.06 8.0580 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 West Bengal 2000.000 109 4980.000 43 1895.200 90.9351 8.09 8.0775 (17 bids) 24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791 (12 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000 - 24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959 (3 bids) 24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133 (2 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792 (4 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127 (7 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131 (12 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645 (15 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771 (8 bids) 10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965 (3 bids) 10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877 (14 bids) 10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987 (11 bids) 10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123 (15 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600 (3 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600 (2 Bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826 (10 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796 (2 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800 (1 bid) 18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999 (5 bids) 18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997 (3 bids) 18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190 (7 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.