Jul 13 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2016/17. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 12-Jul 7.88-31 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 38 2225.000 4 471.000 73.0303 7.88 7.8709 (2 bids) 12-Jul 7.85-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 84 4920.000 19 934.450 16.4676 7.85 7.8383 (9 bids) 12-Jul 7.83-26 Gujarat 1000.000 119 8045.000 21 1211.450 25.0906 7.83 7.8216 (12 bids) 12-Jul 7.84-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 172 13105.000 37 2331.200 11.1148 7.84 7.8252 (20 bids) 12-Jul 7.75-21 Punjab 800.000 42 3880.000 6 759.000 65.2727 7.75 7.7395 (3 bids) 12-Jul 7.84-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 130 8785.000 21 1772.200 99.7321 7.84 7.8330 (11 Bids) 12-Jul 7.85-26 Telangana 1000.000 76 4955.000 20 939.000 22.9851 7.85 7.8355 (10 bids) 12-Jul 7.86-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 122 7580.000 28 1880.950 92.4458 7.86 7.8542 (16 bids) 12-Jul 7.86-26 West Bengal 1500.000 95 5600.000 26 1444.200 77.1688 7.86 7.8515 (15 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Goa 100.000 11 315.000 2 94.500 85.9091 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Haryana 1000.000 88 4010.000 18 949.750 93.1250 7.98 7.9692 (8 bids) 28-Jun 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 50 2580.000 14 480.500 44.1447 7.98 7.9764 (9 bids) 28-Jun 7.96-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 170 12016.000 23 2369.800 63.2493 7.96 7.9514 (13 bids) 28-Jun 8.00-31 Orissa 700.000 45 2938.000 10 683.000 79.2053 8.00 7.9980 (6 bids) 28-Jun 7.97-26 Telangana 1500.000 99 7673.500 9 1401.550 57.0360 7.97 7.9576 (3 bids) 28-Jun 7.99-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 89 4821.000 13 904.000 98.9744 7.99 7.9807 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 92 3526.000 51 1388.700 4.1392 8.09 8.0656 (12 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 93 2840.000 34 905.500 40.5051 8.05 8.0377 (14 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 1360.000 3 497.000 89.9048 8.05 8.0490 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Kerala 1000.000 66 2500.000 25 923.600 10.1579 8.07 8.0502 (6 bids) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 148 5008.750 94 2372.150 7.0325 8.08 8.0546 (21 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Mizoram 50.000 6 110.000 1 50.000 - 8.05 8.0500 - 14-Jun 7.99-21 Punjab 1000.000 43 2034.000 13 947.000 70.8000 7.99 7.9774 (3 bids) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 81 3015.000 37 1452.000 48.5185 8.07 8.0526 (13 bids) 14-Jun 8.04-26 Sikkim 200.000 10 410.000 1 195.000 97.5000 8.04 8.0400 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.07-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 120 4325.000 45 1787.140 96.4956 8.07 8.0551 (17 bids) 14-Jun 8.05-26 Tripura 250.000 11 465.000 1 249.000 99.6000 8.05 8.0500 (1 bid) 14-Jun 8.08-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 77 3615.000 23 959.000 95.8442 8.08 8.0668 (7 bids) 14-Jun 8.06-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1265.000 4 497.000 85.1429 8.06 8.0580 (2 bids) 14-Jun 8.09-26 West Bengal 2000.000 109 4980.000 43 1895.200 90.9351 8.09 8.0775 (17 bids) 24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791 (12 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000 - 24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959 (3 bids) 24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133 (2 bids) 24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908 (10 bids) 24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792 (4 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127 (7 bids) 24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131 (12 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645 (15 bids) 10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771 (8 bids) 10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965 (3 bids) 10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877 (14 bids) 10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987 (11 bids) 10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123 (15 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599 (4 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600 - 26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600 (3 bids) 26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600 (2 Bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800 (2 bids) 26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826 (10 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800 - 18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796 (2 bids) 18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800 (1 bid) 18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999 (5 bids) 18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997 (3 bids) 18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190 (7 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)