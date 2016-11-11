Nov 11 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2016/17.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
10-Nov 6.83-20 Punjab 250.000 23 1665.000 3 244.000 54.2222 6.83 6.8300
(3 bids)
08-Nov 7.09-21 Odisha 500.000 29 3485.000 3 485.000 87.6191 7.09 7.0895
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.06-20 Punjab 500.000 21 3285.000 2 493.000 93.6000 7.06 7.0595
(1 bid)
08-Nov 7.37-26 Rajasthan 500.000 40 2010.000 21 481.000 6.3158 7.37 7.3453
(5 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 115 5616.750 70 2409.500 13.5535 7.39 7.3652
(12 bids)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Telangana 3000.000 112 7345.000 51 2854.000 83.0405 7.40 7.3842
(8 bids)
08-Nov 7.41-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 74 4140.000 43 1934.000 83.1579 7.41 7.3867
(7 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Uttarakhand 1000.000 34 1825.000 20 977.000 79.0909 7.42 7.3820
(6 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 West Bengal 1500.000 60 3550.000 32 1441.000 66.2903 7.42 7.3961
(6 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 59 2462.000 44 1441.450 90.3214 7.42 7.3838
(4 bids)
08-Nov 7.42-26 Assam 500.000 31 1430.000 20 489.000 87.0588 7.42 7.3772
(4 bids)
08-Nov 7.21-22 Gujarat 1000.000 57 5165.000 9 970.500 70.6863 7.21 7.2027
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Haryana 1500.000 66 3075.000 33 1462.000 53.7500 7.39 7.3684
(7 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 18 1725.000 3 291.000 66.0000 7.39 7.3677
(1 bid)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Jharkhand 500.000 22 1375.000 6 490.000 53.7500 7.40 7.3832
(2 bids)
08-Nov 7.37-26 Karnataka 2000.000 123 5411.000 56 1894.500 89.4313 7.37 7.3567
(18 bids)
08-Nov 7.38-26 Kerala 1000.000 45 2770.000 16 967.000 80.6154 7.38 7.3696
(3 bids)
08-Nov 7.40-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 61 3115.000 42 1470.000 15.4472 7.40 7.3707
(5 bids)
08-Nov 7.39-26 Maharashtra 5000.000 239 12242.000 128 4715.600 5.2952 7.39 7.3628
(20 bids)
08-Nov 7.35-26 Manipur 90.000 17 730.000 1 90.000 - 7.35 7.3500
-
25-Oct 7.23-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 40 2406.000 26 1453.000 8.1749 7.23 7.2119
(4 bids)
25-Oct 6.99-20 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 24 2818.000 8 494.000 46.4762 6.99 6.9824
(4 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Assam 500.000 23 1605.000 4 480.000 81.0000 7.23 7.2274
(2 bids)
25-Oct 7.03-21 Gujarat 1000.000 53 5585.000 9 978.500 86.4474 7.03 7.0121
(4 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Haryana 1500.000 56 3090.000 24 1470.400 7.1500 7.22 7.1927
(5 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 Jharkhand 1000.000 37 1925.000 20 993.600 67.7714 7.25 7.2244
(3 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Karnataka 2000.000 83 3521.000 49 1943.750 45.4575 7.22 7.1931
(11 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 73 4525.000 38 1895.000 34.1366 7.23 7.2116
(9 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Maharashtra 3000.000 102 4963.500 50 2913.500 79.1822 7.22 7.2067
(10 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Manipur 60.000 11 400.000 1 60.000 - 7.22 7.2200
-
25-Oct 7.22-26 Nagaland 75.000 12 445.000 1 74.800 99.7333 7.22 7.2200
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.27-31 Puducherry 125.000 15 1005.000 1 123.700 98.9600 7.27 7.2700
(1 bid)
25-Oct 6.99-20 Punjab 300.000 13 1330.000 3 298.000 98.0000 6.99 6.9799
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.21-26 Rajasthan 1000.000 46 1950.000 21 990.000 19.3548 7.21 7.1822
(6 bids)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Sikkim 200.000 17 970.000 1 195.250 97.6250 7.23 7.2300
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.23-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 69 3561.000 44 1809.750 18.7500 7.23 7.2036
(8 bids)
25-Oct 7.22-26 Tripura 240.000 21 1295.000 1 237.600 99.0000 7.22 7.2200
(1 bid)
25-Oct 7.24-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 59 3405.000 34 1510.500 91.1644 7.24 7.2289
(8 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 14 1185.000 5 466.600 38.6560 7.25 7.2350
(3 bids)
25-Oct 7.25-26 West Bengal 1500.000 33 2405.000 18 1447.000 95.0376 7.25 7.2406
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.14-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 54 3460.000 22 936.000 3.5579 7.14 7.1038
(6 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 Telangana 1500.000 41 2850.000 21 1464.050 7.2625 7.16 7.1258
(7 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 66 4885.000 34 2345.000 70.1264 7.16 7.1340
(9 bids)
10-Oct 7.18-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 12 765.000 5 494.000 75.2000 7.18 7.1264
(2 bids)
10-Oct 7.16-26 West Bengal 1500.000 40 2990.000 17 1471.000 93.4884 7.16 7.1349
(6 bids)
10-Oct 7.27-35 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 19 1620.000 12 500.000 2.0833 7.27 7.1871
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.22-31 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 21 1170.000 11 795.000 35.0000 7.22 7.1570
(1 bid)
10-Oct 7.09-26 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 15 1005.000 1 250.000 - 7.09 7.0900
-
10-Oct 7.14-26 Haryana 500.000 29 1745.000 11 483.000 15.1429 7.14 7.0979
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.17-26 Himachal Pradesh 700.000 15 1615.000 6 685.000 70.0000 7.17 7.1127
(1 bid)
10-Oct 7.14-26 Karnataka 2000.000 87 5237.000 38 1915.800 49.9734 7.14 7.1039
(14 bid)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Kerala 750.000 22 1415.000 12 733.500 20.4478 7.15 7.1182
(4 bids)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 66 4165.000 34 1936.000 38.4906 7.15 7.1151
(9 bids)
10-Oct 7.15-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 104 5006.500 68 2373.600 23.8449 7.15 7.1257
(13 bids)
10-Oct 7.09-26 Manipur 100.000 14 820.000 1 100.000 - 7.09 7.0900
-
10-Oct 6.99-20 Punjab 1000.000 21 4485.000 10 973.000 41.6250 6.99 6.9775
(3 bids)
27-Sep 7.19-26 West Bengal 2000.000 90 6325.000 40 1835.500 36.7748 7.19 7.1808
(14 bids)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Goa 150.000 18 1235.000 1 143.250 95.5000 7.16 7.1600
(1 bid)
27-Sep 6.93-19 Gujarat 1000.000 64 5762.000 4 1242.500 26.4286 6.93 6.9207
(2 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Haryana 1200.000 73 4170.000 26 1084.000 44.6780 7.18 7.1699
(11 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 16 1425.000 1 294.000 98.0000 7.18 7.1800
(1 bid)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 83 5115.000 12 900.000 60.4651 7.16 7.1544
(4 bids)
27-Sep 7.16-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 146 8064.000 28 2250.000 66.7148 7.16 7.1565
(11 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Meghalaya 150.000 24 1280.000 2 144.250 93.0645 7.18 7.1800
(2 bids)
27-Sep 7.01-20 Punjab 400.000 6 825.000 4 381.000 81.0000 7.01 6.9943
(1 bid)
27-Sep 7.17-26 Rajasthan 900.000 75 3485.000 17 838.000 48.4685 7.17 7.1593
(7 bids)
27-Sep 7.19-26 Uttar Pradesh 1800.000 93 6277.000 34 2045.000 41.7883 7.19 7.1823
(16 bids)
27-Sep 7.18-26 Uttarakhand 250.000 11 1205.000 1 245.730 98.2920 7.18 7.1800
(1 bid)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Telangana 2000.000 106 6510.000 36 1927.150 40.8321 7.39 7.3800
(13 bids)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttar Pradesh 1800.000 119 7048.000 40 2155.900 49.3636 7.39 7.3821
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.39-26 Uttarakhand 1000.000 51 3670.000 22 984.750 14.9517 7.39 7.3795
(10 bids)
12-Sep 7.42-31 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 45 4140.000 13 1457.000 41.7778 7.42 7.4092
(5 bids)
12-Sep 7.03-18 Gujarat 1000.000 70 9137.000 20 981.900 20.0738 7.03 7.0153
(8 bids)
12-Sep 7.35-26 Haryana 500.000 16 910.000 2 498.000 94.8571 7.35 7.3500
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.38-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 85 5085.000 27 1418.000 75.8268 7.38 7.3758
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.37-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 156 8507.000 41 2304.530 43.6944 7.37 7.3568
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.48-26 Manipur 50.000 6 100.000 5 50.000 - 7.48 7.4470
-
12-Sep 7.43-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 400.000 3 98.000 38.4000 7.43 7.4249
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.49-26 Nagaland 75.000 6 125.000 6 75.000 33.3333 7.49 7.4613
(1 bid)
12-Sep 7.28-21 Punjab 800.000 27 3932.000 3 786.000 94.4242 7.28 7.2793
(2 bids)
12-Sep 7.38-26 Rajasthan 2000.000 103 5810.000 37 1897.000 81.7167 7.38 7.3730
(17 bids)
12-Sep 7.37-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 100 6790.000 24 1402.050 63.6789 7.37 7.3659
(12 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Odisha 500.000 21 1475.000 3 474.750 85.6667 7.57 7.5695
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.49-21 Punjab 400.000 31 3580.000 6 376.000 7.8462 7.49 7.4814
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Rajasthan 500.000 32 2490.000 4 467.000 57.5172 7.57 7.5689
(3 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 96 5012.000 14 1352.800 25.7000 7.58 7.5633
(7 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Tripura 230.000 19 1665.000 3 223.700 63.5082 7.57 7.5687
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6044.000 13 1887.500 86.2342 7.58 7.5767
(8 bids)
23-Aug 7.58-26 West Bengal 500.000 36 2333.000 5 474.200 36.3179 7.58 7.5758
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.62-36 Andhra Pradesh 400.000 32 2735.000 2 394.000 97.0000 7.62 7.6149
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Goa 70.000 6 200.000 1 70.000 - 7.57 7.5700
-
23-Aug 7.56-26 Gujarat 1000.000 94 4302.000 6 1189.000 99.9145 7.56 7.5598
(4 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Haryana 1000.000 62 4495.000 6 945.000 65.7588 7.57 7.5689
(5 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 17 2010.000 3 400.000 78.9474 7.57 7.5694
(2 bids)
23-Aug 7.59-26 Kerala 2300.000 134 8164.250 21 2080.600 34.6748 7.59 7.5748
(7 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 62 4000.000 1 932.000 93.2000 7.57 7.5700
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.58-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 181 7922.000 33 2250.000 51.6949 7.58 7.5647
(17 bids)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Manipur 100.000 11 541.000 1 99.000 99.0000 7.57 7.5700
(1 bid)
23-Aug 7.57-26 Nagaland 75.000 9 470.000 1 75.000 - 7.57 7.5700
-
08-Aug 7.63-26 West Bengal 1000.000 58 2759.000 16 940.500 48.2400 7.63 7.6108
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.63-26 Andhra Pradesh 750.000 61 2341.000 24 965.720 16.7758 7.63 7.5971
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.60-26 Gujarat 1000.000 120 4681.000 23 1205.850 23.4698 7.60 7.5776
(10 bids)
08-Aug 7.61-26 Kerala 1500.000 81 3867.000 17 1406.600 87.1692 7.61 7.5991
(7 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Madhya Pradesh 1500.000 86 6577.000 26 1436.500 18.9631 7.62 7.5957
(15 bids)
08-Aug 7.69-26 Manipur 100.000 7 245.000 4 100.000 60.0000 7.69 7.6315
(1 bid)
08-Aug 7.50-21 Orissa 500.000 40 4285.000 2 482.100 48.2100 7.50 7.5000
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.52-21 Punjab 800.000 26 4205.000 3 761.500 79.0556 7.52 7.5193
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.58-26 Rajasthan 500.000 40 1735.000 3 490.000 88.5714 7.58 7.5795
(2 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 4925.000 43 1705.800 4.7035 7.62 7.5990
(18 bids)
08-Aug 7.62-26 Telangana 1500.000 85 4179.000 19 1436.350 83.2933 7.62 7.5954
(8 bids)
08-Aug 7.63-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 99 5649.000 29 1873.000 96.1728 7.63 7.6098
(12 bids)
26-Jul 7.59-21 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 71 8950.000 2 771.000 58.8750 7.59 7.5511
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Gujarat 1000.000 112 6153.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 5 650.000 1 293.000 97.6667 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Kerala 500.000 39 2318.000 1 469.800 93.9600 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 159 12898.000 1 2254.500 90.1800 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Meghalaya 50.000 3 80.000 1 48.000 96.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Tamilnadu 1500.000 127 7000.000 1 1350.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Telangana 500.000 33 2460.000 1 453.500 90.7000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 91 5098.000 1 900.000 90.0000 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
26-Jul 7.69-26 West Bengal 1000.000 71 4185.000 1 922.300 92.2300 7.69 7.6900
(1 bid)
12-Jul 7.88-31 Andhra Pradesh 500.000 38 2225.000 4 471.000 73.0303 7.88 7.8709
(2 bids)
12-Jul 7.85-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 84 4920.000 19 934.450 16.4676 7.85 7.8383
(9 bids)
12-Jul 7.83-26 Gujarat 1000.000 119 8045.000 21 1211.450 25.0906 7.83 7.8216
(12 bids)
12-Jul 7.84-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 172 13105.000 37 2331.200 11.1148 7.84 7.8252
(20 bids)
12-Jul 7.75-21 Punjab 800.000 42 3880.000 6 759.000 65.2727 7.75 7.7395
(3 bids)
12-Jul 7.84-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 130 8785.000 21 1772.200 99.7321 7.84 7.8330
(11 Bids)
12-Jul 7.85-26 Telangana 1000.000 76 4955.000 20 939.000 22.9851 7.85 7.8355
(10 bids)
12-Jul 7.86-26 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 122 7580.000 28 1880.950 92.4458 7.86 7.8542
(16 bids)
12-Jul 7.86-26 West Bengal 1500.000 95 5600.000 26 1444.200 77.1688 7.86 7.8515
(15 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Goa 100.000 11 315.000 2 94.500 85.9091 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Haryana 1000.000 88 4010.000 18 949.750 93.1250 7.98 7.9692
(8 bids)
28-Jun 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 50 2580.000 14 480.500 44.1447 7.98 7.9764
(9 bids)
28-Jun 7.96-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 170 12016.000 23 2369.800 63.2493 7.96 7.9514
(13 bids)
28-Jun 8.00-31 Orissa 700.000 45 2938.000 10 683.000 79.2053 8.00 7.9980
(6 bids)
28-Jun 7.97-26 Telangana 1500.000 99 7673.500 9 1401.550 57.0360 7.97 7.9576
(3 bids)
28-Jun 7.99-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 89 4821.000 13 904.000 98.9744 7.99 7.9807
(6 bids)
14-Jun 8.09-26 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 92 3526.000 51 1388.700 4.1392 8.09 8.0656
(12 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Gujarat 1000.000 93 2840.000 34 905.500 40.5051 8.05 8.0377
(14 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 22 1360.000 3 497.000 89.9048 8.05 8.0490
(2 bids)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Kerala 1000.000 66 2500.000 25 923.600 10.1579 8.07 8.0502
(6 bids)
14-Jun 8.08-26 Maharashtra 2500.000 148 5008.750 94 2372.150 7.0325 8.08 8.0546
(21 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Mizoram 50.000 6 110.000 1 50.000 - 8.05 8.0500
-
14-Jun 7.99-21 Punjab 1000.000 43 2034.000 13 947.000 70.8000 7.99 7.9774
(3 bids)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Rajasthan 1500.000 81 3015.000 37 1452.000 48.5185 8.07 8.0526
(13 bids)
14-Jun 8.04-26 Sikkim 200.000 10 410.000 1 195.000 97.5000 8.04 8.0400
(1 bid)
14-Jun 8.07-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 120 4325.000 45 1787.140 96.4956 8.07 8.0551
(17 bids)
14-Jun 8.05-26 Tripura 250.000 11 465.000 1 249.000 99.6000 8.05 8.0500
(1 bid)
14-Jun 8.08-26 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 77 3615.000 23 959.000 95.8442 8.08 8.0668
(7 bids)
14-Jun 8.06-26 Uttarakhand 500.000 25 1265.000 4 497.000 85.1429 8.06 8.0580
(2 bids)
14-Jun 8.09-26 West Bengal 2000.000 109 4980.000 43 1895.200 90.9351 8.09 8.0775
(17 bids)
24-May 8.01-26 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 85 5520.000 19 1420.800 79.1318 8.01 8.0048
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Goa 200.000 11 675.000 2 200.000 88.8889 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 110 4751.000 14 1245.000 70.4969 7.98 7.9791
(12 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Meghalaya 100.000 9 356.250 1 100.000 - 8.00 8.0000
-
24-May 8.00-26 Odisha 500.000 49 2380.000 4 490.000 54.9296 8.00 7.9959
(3 bids)
24-May 7.93-21 Punjab 400.000 61 2360.000 5 360.000 54.5455 7.93 7.9133
(2 bids)
24-May 8.00-26 Rajasthan 750.000 55 2725.000 16 743.000 33.7674 8.00 7.9908
(10 bids)
24-May 7.98-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 115 4993.250 7 1356.500 76.6358 7.98 7.9792
(4 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Telangana 500.000 52 2255.000 18 458.000 33.0556 8.02 8.0127
(7 bids)
24-May 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 95 6565.000 22 1363.250 40.5475 8.02 8.0131
(12 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Gujarat 1000.000 125 6057.000 37 1229.350 5.3829 7.98 7.9645
(15 bids)
10-May 7.98-26 Kerala 1800.000 100 5878.000 18 1713.500 68.4491 7.98 7.9771
(8 bids)
10-May 8.00-26 Punjab 800.000 36 2675.000 8 735.500 77.5740 8.00 7.9965
(3 bids)
10-May 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 116 6757.000 62 1779.450 9.1914 8.01 7.9877
(14 bids)
10-May 8.02-26 Telangana 1500.000 76 5365.000 36 1411.800 17.9859 8.02 7.9987
(11 bids)
10-May 8.03-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 130 10138.000 60 2832.500 62.7222 8.03 8.0123
(15 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Arunachal Pradesh 75.000 7 265.000 1 75.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Gujrat 1000.000 123 5078.000 5 928.110 90.9468 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Kerala 500.000 60 2360.000 5 484.450 93.0971 7.96 7.9599
(4 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Manipur 50.000 7 190.000 1 50.000 - 7.96 7.9600
-
26-Apr 7.96-26 Punjab 400.000 29 930.000 3 378.000 92.1951 7.96 7.9600
(3 bids)
26-Apr 7.96-26 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 112 4476.000 2 920.250 91.5672 7.96 7.9600
(2 Bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Telangana 1500.000 95 4838.000 3 1387.950 91.8904 7.98 7.9800
(2 bids)
26-Apr 7.98-26 Uttarakhand 290.000 17 1276.000 1 290.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 8.00-26 Gujarat 1400.000 141 5418.000 20 1745.000 88.7805 8.00 7.9826
(10 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Kerala 500.000 58 2120.000 5 479.000 86.6038 7.98 7.9794
(3 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Meghalaya 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Nagaland 60.000 9 235.000 1 60.000 - 7.98 7.9800
-
18-Apr 7.98-26 Punjab 800.000 70 3930.000 4 729.000 88.0745 7.98 7.9796
(2 bids)
18-Apr 7.98-26 Rajasthan 750.000 73 3345.000 1 728.000 97.0667 7.98 7.9800
(1 bid)
18-Apr 8.01-26 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 153 6804.000 15 1756.800 67.1739 8.01 7.9999
(5 bids)
18-Apr 8.00-26 Telangana 1000.000 77 4728.000 5 913.650 88.2190 8.00 7.9997
(3 bids)
18-Apr 8.02-26 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 136 8815.000 14 2257.350 84.6940 8.02 8.0190
(7 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
