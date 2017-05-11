May 11 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2017/18.
Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld
No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%)
------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----
09-May -- Gujarat 1000.000 97 3962.000 - - - - -
09-May 7.55-27 Kerala 1000.000 53 3000.000 1 921.500 92.1500 7.55 7.5500
(1 bid)
09-May 7.42-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 109 11325.000 16 1954.380 38.3299 7.42 7.4057
(6 bids)
09-May 7.55-27 Punjab 600.000 22 1435.000 1 577.500 96.2500 7.55 7.5500
(1 bid)
09-May 7.55-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 93 4290.000 3 1407.450 90.6525 7.55 7.5498
(2 bids)
09-May 7.58-37 Telangana 1200.000 14 2615.000 1 1181.500 98.4583 7.58 7.5800
(1 bid)
09-May 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 85 5560.000 14 1866.900 70.8889 7.61 7.5561
(3 bids)
25-Apr 7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 93 6095.000 13 1889.450 83.7057 7.60 7.5978
(5 bids)
25-Apr -- Gujarat 1000.000 107 4665.000 - - - - -
25-Apr 7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 34 3030.000 6 588.000 89.8361 7.59 7.5883
(2 bids)
25-Apr 7.59-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1027.000 6 291.000 82.3344 7.59 7.5879
(3 bids)
25-Apr 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 6585.000 16 1840.250 3.3871 7.61 7.5990
(5 bids)
25-Apr 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 41 1570.000 9 192.000 62.5532 7.59 7.5845
(3 bids)
18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200
(1 bid)
11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300
(3 bids)
11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395
(3 bids)
11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300
(1 bid)
11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300
(1 bid)
11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000
(1 bid)
11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430
(4 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees
