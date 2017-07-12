FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 3 days ago

India state government securities issued in 2017/18

15 Min Read

    Jul 12 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2017/18.

Auction Security State          Notified    Competitive   Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date                             Amt*       Bids Recd     Bids Accepted    Partial Yld    Yld
                                            No.    Amt*     No.   Amt*   Allotment (%)    (%)
------  -------- -------        --------    -------------   -----------  --------- ----   -----

11-Jul  7.27-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   115  6025.000   36  1919.100  94.6628  7.27  7.2562
                                                                         (15 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-32 Telangana        2000.000    17  2840.000    1  1996.000  99.8000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.29-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   103  6715.000   47  1945.000   3.9474  7.29  7.2708
                                                                         (11 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    31  1935.000    1   300.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.28-27 West Bengal      1000.000    56  3450.000   18   981.000  99.1304  7.28  7.2679
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-28 Andhra Pradesh   1000.000    29  2155.000    1   980.000  98.0000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Arunachal Pradesh 150.000    11   750.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.22-27 Goa               150.000    19  1000.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.25-27 Gujarat          1000.000   106  5160.000   23  1262.250  92.3876  7.25  7.2429
                                                                         (14 bids)

11-Jul  7.27-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    31  1480.000   11   495.000  18.4615  7.27  7.2471
                                                                         (6 bids)

11-Jul  7.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    25  1210.000   14   600.000  87.5000  7.34  7.3058
                                                                          (4 bid)

11-Jul  7.25-27 Kerala            500.000    51  2330.000   10   498.000  95.8025  7.25  7.2438
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Mizoram           100.000     9   475.000    1   100.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.34-27 Punjab            600.000    20   850.000   16   590.000  80.0000  7.34  7.2875
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    59  3475.000    3  1970.000  96.0494  7.22  7.2197
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
                                                         (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2198%)


11-Jul  7.18-32 Maharashtra      3000.000    28  3820.000    3  3000.000  98.3333  7.23  7.2280
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                         (Price:99.56, Implicit Yield: 7.2281%)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    73  3410.000   29  1191.950  10.8677  7.24  7.2179
                                                                         (9 bids)

27-Jun  7.29-27 Assam             530.000    19  1155.000   10   529.800  23.2000  7.29  7.2306
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.26-27 Haryana          1500.000    76  3050.000   47  1467.700  18.6727  7.26  7.2281
                                                                         (10 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    14  1175.000    1   300.000        -  7.20  7.2000
                                                                                -

27-Jun  7.27-27 Jharkhand        1000.000    29  1940.000   15   968.800  81.5200  7.27  7.2339
                                                                         (4 bids)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Kerala            500.000    46  2320.000    5   485.700  16.0625  7.22  7.2044
                                                                         (2 bids)

27-Jun  7.18-29 Maharashtra      3000.000    26  4710.000    1  2999.800  99.9933  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.18-32 Maharashtra      2000.000    43  2891.000    1  1954.700  97.7350  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.10-22 Odisha           1000.000    48  5740.000    6   977.000  85.3153  7.10  7.0994
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Punjab            200.000    10   725.000    1   197.800  98.9000  7.20  7.2000
                                                                          (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    76  3370.000   16   960.700  94.2143  7.22  7.2105
                                                                         (7 bids)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    99  4515.000   34  1826.250  56.9912  7.24  7.2201
                                                                         (14 bids)

27-Jun  7.28-27 West Bengal      2000.000    52  3450.000   33  1954.700  50.9778  7.28  7.2412
                                                                         (4 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    33  2995.000    1  1143.000  95.2500  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Assam             300.000    24  1245.000    1   284.500  94.8333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Gujarat          1000.000   138  7273.000   29  1170.000  94.7312  7.20  7.1884
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Kerala            500.000    54  3115.000   11   474.000  56.1539  7.20  7.1775
                                                                         (6 bids)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Manipur           300.000    17  1515.000    1   295.000  98.3333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.25-27 Punjab           1000.000    30  1755.000   16   977.300  94.3556  7.25  7.2094
                                                                         (3 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Rajasthan        2000.000   110  5985.000   47  1853.000  30.1245  7.23  7.2081
                                                                         (14 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   101  4935.000   51  1761.850   2.1634  7.23  7.2005
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-37 Telangana        1800.000    22  2985.000    1  1785.000  99.1667  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.21-27 Uttarakhand       500.000    46  2055.000    8   485.000  33.8983  7.21  7.1711
                                                                         (4 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    67  3140.000   23   972.000   9.4872  7.51  7.4962
                                                                         (6 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Sikkim            200.000    13  1075.000    1   195.750  97.8750  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Tamilnadu        1500.000    82  4030.000   36  1774.500  46.7568  7.52  7.5051
                                                                         (11 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Tripura           400.000    16  1750.000    1   395.000  98.7500  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    74  3920.000   25   931.000  80.3960  7.52  7.5120
                                                                         (10 bids)

23-May  7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    11  1725.000    1  1176.000  98.0000  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.55-27 Assam             700.000    30  1195.000   17   672.000  69.3333  7.55  7.5112
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-May  7.49-27 Goa               150.000     8   650.000    1   147.500  98.3333  7.49  7.4900
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Gujarat          1000.000    82  3915.000   43  1254.000   7.6647  7.52  7.4976
                                                                         (13 bids)

23-May  7.53-27 Haryana          1500.000    84  3210.000   39  1452.000  99.1667  7.53  7.5065
                                                                         (9 bids)

23-May  7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    21   715.000   10   481.500  25.2381  7.54  7.5085
                                                                         (3 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir   300.000    13  1025.000    1   297.000  99.0000  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.51-27 Maharashtra      2000.000   127  5985.000   45  1872.500  97.1545  7.51  7.5002
                                                                         (14 bids)

23-May  7.27-36 Odisha            500.000    20  1850.000    5   500.000   91.000 7.5301 7.5287
                                                                          (1 bid)
                (Reissue)                                 (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%)

23-May  7.53-37 Odisha            500.000     9   925.000    1   500.000       -   7.53  7.5300
                                                                               -

23-May  7.49-27 Punjab            200.000    15   720.000    3   196.000  93.1707  7.49  7.4897
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  --      Gujarat          1000.000    97  3962.000    -        -        -     -       -


09-May  7.55-27 Kerala           1000.000    53  3000.000    1   921.500  92.1500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.42-22 Maharashtra      2000.000   109 11325.000   16  1954.380  38.3299  7.42  7.4057
                                                                         (6 bids)

09-May  7.55-27 Punjab            600.000    22  1435.000    1   577.500  96.2500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.55-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    93  4290.000    3  1407.450  90.6525  7.55  7.5498
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  7.58-37 Telangana        1200.000    14  2615.000    1  1181.500  98.4583  7.58  7.5800
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000    85  5560.000   14  1866.900  70.8889  7.61  7.5561
                                                                         (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    93  6095.000   13  1889.450  83.7057  7.60  7.5978
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  --      Gujarat          1000.000   107  4665.000 -            -        -     -       -

25-Apr  7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    34  3030.000    6   588.000  89.8361  7.59  7.5883
                                                                          (2 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Punjab            300.000    29  1027.000    6   291.000  82.3344  7.59  7.5879
                                                                          (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   112  6585.000   16  1840.250   3.3871  7.61  7.5990
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Uttarakhand       200.000    41  1570.000    9   192.000  62.5532  7.59  7.5845
                                                                          (3 bids)

18-Apr  7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000    13  1365.000    1   247.500  99.0000  7.62  7.6200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Gujarat          1000.000   116  6106.000    3  1236.000  96.5625  7.63  7.6300
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.64-27 Kerala           2000.000   101  6307.000    4  1844.750  82.8860  7.64  7.6395
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Punjab            800.000    34  1983.000    1   780.000  97.5000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    93  5415.000    1   928.000  92.8000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.70-37 Telangana        4000.000    54  6830.000    1  3980.000  99.5000  7.70  7.7000
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   106  6085.900    7  1861.500  75.8333  7.67  7.6430
                                                                         (4 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees

Internet links:
Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

