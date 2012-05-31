LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - RCI Banque, the financing arm of
Renault, has structured a retained auto ABS without a swap - a
rare event for a major issuer with full market access opting for
that structure.
The strategy is likely to become more popular as banks are
downgraded, and tougher rating agency criteria restricts the
number of eligible counterparties to ABS bonds to achieve the
highest ratings.
Auto ABS notes are usually floating rate, with a swap built
into the structure to transform the typically fixed rate asset
payments into a floating Libor-linked payment to cover the
liabilities. RCI Banque, however, chose to omit this feature,
structuring fixed rate liabilities instead.
"It's getting more and more difficult to get securitisation
swaps," said Jean-Marc Saugier, treasurer of RCI Banque. "We
also want to be sure of business continuity - we don't want to
be stuck in a world where there's a very limited pool of Single
A banks and our capacity to issue eligible ABS depends on their
willingness to provide a swap."
Since the crisis, securitisation issuers have been caught by
two converging trends.
Rating agencies have progressively tightened their criteria
for swap counterparties, so that banks now need an A- rating
from S&P to provide a swap that supports a Triple A senior
class, though lower-rated counterparties can post collateral to
get to the top rating. The other agencies have also toughened
their criteria, though S&P is generally reckoned the harshest.
At the same time, the pool of highly-rated institutions
agencies has shrunk as the rating agencies take the knife to
banks' ratings. This has left an ever-smaller number willing,
and able, to write new swap exposures to SPVs at reasonable
rates.
REPO ACCESS
Auto ABS needs a Triple A rating from two agencies to be
accepted as collateral at the ECB. One way issuers can achieve
this on a no-swap deal is by boosting credit support above that
of a swapped issue, to cover any interest rate mismatch. Another
solution - which RCI adopted - is to eliminate interest rate
basis risk by structuring fixed rate liabilities on top of fixed
rate assets.
However, this may restrict the funding it receives from the
ECB. The central bank haircuts a given percentage (usually 16%)
from the market value of collateral - but the market price
itself is determined by marking-to-model for most ABS.
The ECB's model is secret, but it is thought to assume an
ABS market with a preference for floating rate and matched
assets and liabilities, meaning fixed rate ABS gets a lower
assumed value, and therefore less funding against it.
RCI Banque issued five tranches of retained notes on May 25
2012, from the Cars Alliance Auto Loans France master trust. The
senior bonds totalled EUR596m, were split into five equal
tranches and was arranged by Credit Agricole CIB and Societe
Generale.
The notes have expected maturities of 1,3,6,9 and 12 months.
Every month the SPV will be able to add a new series with a
maturity between 1 and 12 months. This will allow RCI to
efficiently manage the funding of the master trust.
The originator will, however, remain active in the public
securitisation market too.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)