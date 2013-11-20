LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The secondary market sale of a
selection of 30 mainly UK non-conforming RMBS bonds on Tuesday
afternoon by Natixis Asset Management provides a clear example
of the extent of tightening in the European structured finance
market this year.
Natixis has sold six or seven batches of bonds in the last
two to three weeks, and this latest list was on behalf of a
client for which it won the investment mandate before the
crisis. The client is not understood to have liquidated all its
holdings, however.
On June 12 Natixis conducted a much larger sale, of 152 line
items, but that was out of its ABS Plus fund where an investor
in the fund wanted to exit its holdings. And so Natixis sold a
vertical slice of around 25% of the portfolio, matching that
investor's share of the fund, to maintain the same balance of
the remaining bonds.
This new list was much smaller than June's EUR291.3m BWIC,
totalling a little over EUR76m, but the market has taken note of
it nonetheless.
One contact said other market participants in discussion
with him had bemoaned the fact that they thought they had bid
strongly for the bonds, only to lose out by three or four points
in cash price terms. "Mega strong execution across the board it
appears," he said.
These 30 bonds were also on the list that traded in mid
June, so it is possible to quantify the market's move.
As many as 18 of the 30 bonds achieved a cover (the second
best price achieved) at least ten points higher than five months
ago.
At the top of the list is a EUR3.1m piece of UK deal Newgate
2006-2 Class Cb. This tranche covered at a cash price of 71.51
on Tuesday, versus 53.11 in mid June - a gain of more than 18
points.
Newgate 2007-1 Class Cb was not far behind either, with the
EUR1.25m ticket covered at 66.11, 17.56 points above the 48.55
achieve in June. And from the same series, Newgate 2006-3 Class
Cb covered at 67.02, more than 16 points higher than the 51
achieved before the summer.
The largest bond on the list was the EUR9.017m piece of
Brunel 1 Class C4a, it was covered at 89.85, almost nine points
higher than the 81.03 from the Natixis vertical slice
pre-summer.
Understandably, a source at the seller said he was "happy
with the price development and happy with the execution."
The tightening has not just been restricted to UK
non-conforming bonds though, as most higher yielding assets have
met strong demand. Spanish RMBS, for instance, has traded well
with various bonds trading below 200bp, marking a tightening of
130bp or more since July.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)