LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - JP Morgan is working on a
securitisation of part of its portfolio of equity release
mortgages, according to two people familiar with the deal.
It bought a portfolio of these mortgages, which are loans to
allow people, usually in retirement, to unlock the value of
their properties, from Northern Rock in January 2008 for
GBP2.2bn.
These mortgages were transferred to a JP Morgan subsidiary
called Papilio UK Equity Release Mortgages Ltd in April, which
is registered to the address of Structured Finance Management in
35 Great St Helen's Street.
It wrote to customers in May, telling them that it would not
be extending further lending against their homes.
An RMBS trader said that he would feel extremely nervous
about taking equity release paper without taking advice from
life insurance actuaries.
"This paper does not pay down like a normal RMBS. The
drivers of prepayment are death, not interest rates."
Equity Release Mortgages are a rare asset class in the UK.
The only regular shelf was Norwich Union/Aviva's Equity Release
Funding, which last issued in 2005.
JPMorgan declined to comment.