LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - An industry initiative to distinguish
top quality European securitisations from US subprime RMBS goes
live on Wednesday, amid hopes that regulators will make good on
their hints to spare these bonds from the most punishing effects
of Basel III and Solvency II.
The Prime Collateralized Securities initiative will certify
securitisations that meet set standards of transparency,
reporting quality and market best practice.
The initiative has been developed by the Association for
Financial Markets in Europe (Afme) and the European Financial
Services Roundtable (EFR), two banking and financial services
trade bodies, with the aim of distancing high quality European
consumer securitisation - with realised losses below 1% - from
US subprime mortgages, and demonstrating to regulators and
investors that the industry is willing to embrace moves to
transparency.
The PCS organization will review the documents and reporting
procedures of new ABS issues it receives, granting or refusing
its endorsement. It will also monitor securities throughout
their life to ensure reporting remains up to standard.
Some version of the initiative has been under discussion
since at least 2009, but was only formally launched at the
beginning of the Global ABS conference in Brussels in June this
year. A chair, Ian Bell, formerly of S&P, was appointed for the
PCS Secretariat, the operational body handling day-to-day
operations.
However, further detail remained to be confirmed - including
membership of the PCS Board, the governing body of the
initiative, and final criteria for each European asset class.
PCS Board members will include Francesco Papadia, the
Director General for Market Operations at the ECB, Professor
Jose Manuel Campa, professor of financial and economics at IESE
business school and former Spanish Secretary of State for
Economic Affairs, Anneli Peshkoff, former director of treasury
at EIB, and Mirco Bianchi, head of group finance at UniCredit.
Key industry figures include Gaelle Viriot, head of ABS at
Axa Investment Managers, Gregor Gruber, member of the investment
management board at Allianz IM, Richard Bartlett, head of EMEA
Corporate Finance at RBS, and Michaela Ulrici, chair of the
board of NautaDutilh, a Dutch law firm.
A final Rulebook for PCS will also be released Wednesday, as
well as three "screening partners" - organizations which will
handle the outsourced documentation and reporting review
required to grant 'PCS' status. These will be KPMG, True Sale
Initiative, and the Irish Stock Exchange.
REGULATORY FAVOUR
The securitisation industry has been focused on the PCS as a
potential way of navigating a way out of two initiatives likely
to hurt the sector. Exclusion from bank liquid asset buffers
under CRD IV was set to squeeze bank treasury investment in
securitisations, while the capital charges for securitisations
under Solvency II were almost prohibitive for insurance
investors.
It is also hoped that PCS will help investors get credit
approval for more securitisations, or even pick up PCS-only
mandates.
However, since the launch of the initiative, more optimism
has infected the industry irrespective of PCS. Bank treasuries
are now the major investors in securitisations, which have
tightened more than 100bp tighter since PCS was launched, and
some observers detect more optimistic tone from regulatory
authorities.
The European Banking Authority has committed to look at
evidence of market-based liquidity when assessing assets for
bank regulatory liquidity, and has said it will look at RMBS,
equities, and gold as possible additions to liquidity buffers.
The European Central Bank's collateral policies are also a
focus for the industry. As it stands, even the best-quality,
most transparent securitisations attract a 16% haircut - far
more than comparably rated covered bonds.
A way to differentiate better quality, more transparent
securitisations may help the ECB reduce haircuts applied to ABS
- a move which could channel more than EUR100bn into peripheral
banks overnight.
The presence of the ECB's Papadia on the Board suggests
support from the central bank, though not necessarily for lower
haircuts.
"Europe needs a healthy securitisation market and we are
confident that this initiative, alongside regulatory changes,
will revitalise the market as a source of funding for the real
economy," said Papadia in a statement released on Wednesday.
DETAILS
Some elements of PCS have been well telegraphed ahead of
time. The backers of the project are keen for it not to be seen
as a rating, nor as an endorsement of credit quality.
However, some level of quality judgement is implicit in the
label. It explicitly excludes certain forms of securitisation,
including CMBS, CDOs, re-securitisations, and non-conforming
residential mortgages.
Irrespective of credit enhancement, only senior tranches of
securitisations will be PCS-eligible. Other conditions, such as
maximum LTV, are specific to each eligible asset class and
jurisdiction.
Further detail is expected Wednesday morning when the
Rulebook is sent out.
