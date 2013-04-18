LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Outstanding securitisations in the Netherlands shrank by 7.7%, to EUR293bn in 2012, according to full year figures released this week by the Dutch National Bank.

Investor-placed deals saw a slight increase from 2011, with EUR13.1bn sold in 2012 against EUR11.8bn in 2011. The DNB also highlighted retained issuance of EUR41bn, which were "mainly intended to roll over maturing securitisations".

Much of the decline synthetic securitisations - during 2012 outstandings shrank from EUR11bn to just EUR600m.

"Investors had lost almost all interest in this more complex form of securitisation, while the suppliers (usually banks) switched to simpler, more transparent securitisation products," said the central bank.

At the end of 2012, almost 95% of the market was in RMBS, with more than 70% retained. External investors held EUR80bn of RMBS, 3% less than at the end of 2011, and 15% less than the peak of EUR94bn reached in 2007. This accounts for 12% of total outstanding mortgage loans, down from 17% in 2007.

BRIGHTER FUTURE

First quarter issuance across the European market has been subdued, but Dutch RMBS has been a bright spot, with EUR6.265bn placed to investors - suggesting a year total of EUR25bn at this run rate.

However, more than half of this figure comes from two private placements conducted by ING, the EUR3bn Orange Lion 2013-8 and EUR1.365bn Orange Lion 2013-9. It is not clear how far these issues represent genuine diverse demand rather than the actions of a single large account.

During April, a further EUR1.5bn of Dutch RMBS has been broadly sold, including EUR750m from a remarketing of the previously retained Citadel 2010-II. This is a good sign for the market - more tradeable, liquid instruments - but does nothing to increase total outstanding in market.

The other EUR750m is from Obvion's Storm programme - still a sign of a shrinking market, with the lender due to call the EUR1.44bn Storm 2006-1 A2 notes next week. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson; editing by Anil Mayre, Alex Chambers)