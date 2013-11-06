LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - El Corte Ingles, the largest
department store chain in Spain, has sold a securitisation deal
backed by the debts of more than 14% of the Spanish population.
The deal, arranged by Deutsche Bank and Santander GBM, is
the first foray into the capital markets for the retailer, after
it concluded a EUR3.8bn bank debt refinancing in August.
Santander recently bought a 51% stake in the in-house
finance arm of the company for EUR140m.
The securitisation, Secucor Finance 2013-1, is a EUR600m
deal secured by 7.45m loans to 6.66m different obligors (the
Spanish population is 47.2m). The loans are made through a
combination of the store card programme of the retailer and term
loans, with only 20.7% of the portfolio being the
interest-bearing term loans.
Ordinary store cards, accounting for 35.8%, allow customers
to finance all of their monthly purchases at the store
interest-free because they pay off the balance by direct debit
each month.
There has never been a store card securitisation placed from
Spain or public ABS anywhere else in Europe, according to a
banker on the deal, despite the strong reliance on the
instruments since the credit crisis.
According to the ECB, eurozone users made EUR58.9bn of
payments on "delayed debit" cards in 2012. Payments on "delayed
debit" cards shot up from EUR3.4bn in 2006 to EUR42bn in 2007.
By comparison, there were only EUR30.2bn worth of credit card
transactions in 2012 (with only a small pop in 2007).
Bringing a securitisation backed by these kinds of assets is
a challenge. As many users pay down their cards every month, it
is hard to back term liabilities with these assets. The asset
pool is also highly seasonal, with increases in loan balances
particularly in the run up to Christmas.
To deal with the fluctuations of the balances, the deal
includes a variable funding note, which the issuer uses to make
sure that the senior notes are still protected by sufficient
credit enhancement (20% minimum) even as asset balances change.
The EUR50m A2 note performs a similar function in reverse -
if too much cash accumulates in the structure during the
revolving period, the spare cash can be used to amortise the A2
note rather creating negative carry.
The EUR550m A1 note has an average life of 2.09 years - two
years in which the issuer can include more eligible assets,
followed by 0.09 years for the remaining assets to pay down.
Both A1 and A2 notes pay coupon of 1ME+270bp, and were
preplaced.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers and Anil
Mayre)