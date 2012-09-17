By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - Italy's UniCredit and Ireland's
Permanent TSB launched surprise securitisation tender offers
last week, despite complying with their respective stress tests,
on the back of a massive rally in bond prices that restrict
capital gains.
The offer to buy back Italian RMBS and leasing paper is the
first such exercise from that jurisdiction since January 2010,
when UniCredit itself reclaimed EUR2bn of bonds.
The last Irish offer was at the end of 2011, when Bank of
Ireland remedied its EUR350m core Tier 1 capital shortfall with
a sub-par buyback.
That Irish offer, and previous Iberian buybacks, worked well
for banks that were looking to improve capital ratios at a time
when ABS prices were still depressed for peripheral bonds,
particularly junior debt.
Current market levels are significantly higher than the
second quarter, but both offers progressed nonetheless.
UniCredit may be less sensitive to price movements given the
size of the bank and that it still had funding options open to
it.
But for bailed out Permanent TSB, it is a different scenario
complicated by the fact that it also launched a consent
solicitation process to amend the deal documents. All of this
takes time, and time means money, especially as the market has
moved so significantly over the summer.
One illustration is where Permanent TSB is offering to buy
back Class B of Fastnet 2. The issuer is offering a minimum 50%
for that tranche (which includes a 3% bonus for holders
tendering before September 28 2012). In May, the second best
price achieved on a BWIC was just 18.15%.
Italian ABS has also made progress, but it traded higher
than Italian paper anyway. Cordusio 4 D, for example, covered at
35% one month ago, and UniCredit is offering a minimum 43% for
that now. Its senior bonds have been in the 90s for some time.
Junior tranches tend to be small and so the gain is not
substantial, even at low prices, but they contribute to precious
capital ratios and originators are still willing to buy senior
tranches because they are eligible for ECB repo.
UniCredit said the buyback was not just about topping up its
capital levels.
"The reason for launching the offer is that we want to
support our own securitisations and to optimise the balance
sheet while providing investors with the possibility of selling
at a fair price,2 said Federico Ravera, head of strategic
portfolio at UniCredit.
And the recent tightening does not appear to be too much of
a hindrance for the issuer.
"Prices are better than two months ago but they are still
quite attractive as they are between 37% and 95% circa. At the
same time, the offer provides investors with the possibility of
benefiting from the recent market rally," Ravera added.
Predicting where prices will peak or trough is almost
impossible, and the senior Cordusio RMBS tranches were already
well into the 90s before the tender was announced, so capital
gain was always going to be limited.
If UniCredit fills the orders at the minimum price
advertised it will stand to make about EUR165m from the EUR1bn
it said it would repurchase.
The motivation for Permanent TSB, on the other hand, is
clear.
"The rationale for the offers is to strengthen the quality
of the purchaser's capital base and to contribute to improving
the purchaser's regulatory capital position, thereby allowing
the purchaser to meet its minimum capital requirements imposed
by the regulator," the offer statement reads.
The issuer complies with its capital target, but this tender
could provide it with as much as EUR400m more. This figure is
based on it repurchasing the EUR1.2bn of Fastnet 2 outstanding
at the minimum prices excluding the 3% early deadline bonus.
AUCTION CHOICE
It has not specified exact targets, but will take out all
offers that come in at the minimum price, and may scale back
those that want to tender above the minimum.
This can go some way to explain why it chose a modified
Dutch auction. If investors see the levels as reasonable and
meet the bonus deadline, they will be taken out at the same
level anyway.
UniCredit, meanwhile, has capped amounts for each tranche,
ranging from 13% to 27% of the notes outstanding.
"There is a specific cap for each single tranche based on
our internal approval process. We believe it is sufficient to
provide enough liquidity to investors interested in selling
their positions," said Ravera.
"We have been transparent in communicating our internal
credit limits as well as a minimum tender price to the market
because we wanted to be perceived as being as investor friendly
as possible. We wanted to disclose the relevant information to
the market so that investors can decide whether to tender. They
can make an informed decision," he continued.
UniCredit employs an unmodified auction - which means it
assesses each bid separately rather than averaging them out.
"The unmodified Dutch auction provides a high degree of
flexibility while achieving the goals of providing liquidity at
a fair price to investors," said Ravera.
Regardless of the choice of option, debt purchases have to
be funded. UniCredit rejected the idea that LTRO money or bond
proceeds from the EUR1bn three-year issue sold two weeks ago (it
settled the same day the offer was announced) would be used as
it could meet its targets."
Funding these buybacks is not a major problem considering
the size of the tender cap compared with the balance sheet of
the bank," Ravera said.
Permanent TSB, on the other hand, is state-owned, but a
source involved in the process said it had liquidity on hand to
fund the purchases.
It is tempting investors to tender their notes early,
including a 3% premium that pushes the minimum price up to 72.5%
for Class A2, 50% for Class B, 40% for Class C and 30% for Class
D.
It is also wants to amend the terms on the transaction,
introducing new rating triggers.