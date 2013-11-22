* Banks club together for new trade finance deal

* Global potential for CLO-style format

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Citigroup and Santander are pooling trade receivables to place them in the capital markets, in the first ever trade finance CLO of its kind.

The deal, issued from a vehicle called Trade MAPS 2013-1, could provide a blueprint for other banks to tap this market, either on their own or in combination.

The deal documents describe it as "the first series of a term ABS debt issuance as part of a multi-bank global funding programme for financing transactions relating to import and export activities."

It will be a cash deal, in contrast to the synthetic CLOs more common in the sector, and will be to raise funding, rather than capital. Morgan Stanley is sole structuring agent.

Backing a deal with the portfolios from two (or more) different banks increases diversity in the portfolio, allowing the issue to be more robust. Trade finance, by its nature, usually means lots of different assets but few obligors, and even this deal has only 175 obligors behind 7,336 loans.

Another big obstacle to trade finance CLOs backed by cash assets - rather than synthetically transferring risk using a CDS on a reference portfolio - has historically been the huge diversity of jurisdictions involved (with some of the assets cross-border).

Trade MAPS 2013-1, however, meets this difficulty head on, with a plethora of sub-entities. Eight different sellers (Citi NY, Bahamas, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Singapore, Santander Hong Kong, London and its Spanish factoring subsidiary), sell assets into five different local SPVs, which in turn make two separate loans to the top level SPV (one for each participating bank).

OWN SHARE OF RISK

Although the notes are backed by assets originated by both banks, Citi and Santander take their own shares of the portfolio risk. Each bank subscribes collateralised equity, called the "programme subordinated notes" or PSNs, and these cover losses in each bank's portfolio.

The size of the equity can, therefore, be determined by how risky the portfolio each bank submits is. Citi is backing its portfolio with 2.88% and Santander is backing its portfolio with 5%. Santander's contribution to the pool is less granular than Citi's with only 303 loans to 73 borrowers giving an average of USD1.7m. Citi has far more loans, 7,033 to 108 borrowers, with an average size of USD73.2k.

Furthermore, the reserve accounts, which can be used to pay note interest, will not be pooled - amounts owed by Santander could not be made good from Citi's reserve account and vice versa.

The deal itself will consist of USD1bn of rated notes, with a USD874.44m AAA/AAA tranche, a USD77.61m A/A tranche, a USD31.34m BBB/BBB tranche, and a USD16.61m B/BB tranche, all pegged to one-month Libor. All the tranches have a three-year average life, based on a three-year combined revolving and accumulation period.

Cash gets trapped three months before expected maturity in December 2016, which will be paid to noteholders at the end of the three years. There will then be a 24-month tail period to pay off any remaining amounts.