By Mark Hosenball and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 7 An elite American
interrogation team is questioning the senior al Qaeda figure who
was seized by special operations forces in Libya and then
whisked onto a Navy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, U.S.
officials said on Monday.
Nazih al-Ragye, better known by the cover name Abu Anas
al-Liby, is being held aboard the USS San Antonio, an amphibious
transport dock ship, the officials said.
He is being questioned by the U.S. High Value Detainee
Interrogation Group, an inter-agency unit created in 2009 and
housed in the FBI's National Security Branch. The group
specializes in garnering information from terrorism suspects to
prevent planned attacks.
A suspect in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in
Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians, Liby was snatched
on the streets of Tripoli on Saturday and quickly taken out of
the North African country.
The successful capture of Liby and a failed weekend attempt
by U.S. commandos to nab an Islamist leader in Somalia offered
evidence that the United States is still willing to use ground
troops to seize wanted militants.
But, analysts say, it is too early to tell whether such
operations might eventually mean a diminished focus on the armed
drone strikes central to President Barack Obama's
counterterrorism policy.
The raid in Tripoli was carried out by the U.S. Army's
special operations Delta Force, an official said. Liby's son,
Abdullah al Ragye, 19, told reporters that men pulled up in four
cars, drugged his father, dragged him from his vehicle and drove
off with him.
Liby is wanted by the FBI, which gives his age as 49 and had
offered a $5 million reward for help in capturing him. He was
indicted in 2000 along with 20 other al Qaeda suspects including
Osama bin Laden and current global leader of the militant
network, Ayman al-Zawahri.
Liby's indictment was filed in New York, making that a
possible venue for a civilian, rather than military, trial.
One U.S. official said he might face prosecution in New
York, but the U.S. government has not announced its plans and no
decision has been made.
Liby's capture provoked a complaint about the "kidnap" from
the Western-backed Libyan prime minister. U.S. officials
declined to say if the Libyan government was given advance
notice.
The White House defended the U.S. action. It marked the use
of "rendition" - seizing a terrorism suspect in a foreign
country without extradition proceedings, a practice heavily
criticized internationally under former President George W. Bush
but which Obama has reserved the right to use selectively.
"He is clearly al Qaeda and he is clearly wanted on
charges," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters of
Liby's case. "When we are able to, we prefer to capture someone
like Mr. al-Liby."
SOMALIA RAID
The capture in Tripoli came the same weekend that a Navy
SEAL team swooped into Somalia in an operation targeting a
senior al Shabaab figure known as Ikrima, whom U.S. officials
described as a foreign commander for the organization.
Obama, who ordered the SEAL raid that killed bin Laden in
2011, approved both operations but they were planned separately.
"It is a coincidence that they happened at the same time,"
Carney said
The Somalia raid was designed to capture Ikrima, but the
SEAL team broke off the mission when it became apparent that
capturing him would not be feasible without a heavy risk of
civilian casualties and to the SEAL team itself, officials said.
"If the intent was to kill him, we have other ways to do
that," said a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.
After arriving in the town of Barawe, there was a firefight
with al Shabaab militants who U.S. officials say sustained
multiple casualties. Ikrima's status was unclear.
As the situation escalated, the commander on the ground made
decision to pull out.
Ikrima, whose real name is Abdikadar Mohamed Abdikadar, was
linked with now-dead al Qaeda operatives Harun Fazul and Saleh
Nabhan, who had roles in the 1998 embassy bombing in Nairobi and
in the 2002 attacks on a hotel and airline in Mombasa, U.S.
officials said.
Despite his status within al Shabaab, Ikrima is not seen as
particularly close to al Shabaab leader Ahmed Godane, one U.S.
official said.
Officials say the U.S. operation in Somalia was planned
weeks ago and was not in direct response to last month's al
Shabaab attack on the Westgate mall in Nairobi that killed at
least 67.
A U.S. official, said the two commando operations did not
represent a change in counterterrorism strategy - even though
Obama insisted in a speech in May that he wanted to scale back
the used of armed drones, a tactic that he has controversially
used against militants in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen.
The official said the two weekend raids were "capture"
operations in places where it was considered practical, but that
in riskier areas like the Afghanistan-Pakistan border drone
strikes remained the preferred option.
Micah Zenko, a counterterrorism expert at the Council on
Foreign Relations think tank, said that while special operations
can put American forces at risk, it offers the potential benefit
of interrogating suspects for intelligence on future attacks.
"You'd take information over corpses any day of the week,"
he said.