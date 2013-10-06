WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Sunday praised U.S. raids in Libya and Somalia over the weekend, saying they showed America would "spare no effort to hold terrorists accountable."

"I want to commend all of the service members who were involved in the planning and execution of these two operations, which demonstrate the unparalleled precision, global reach, and capabilities of the United States military," Hagel said in a statement.