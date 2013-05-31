SINGAPORE May 31 Vietnam's prime minister
called for unity among Southeast Asian countries as China
asserts its claims to the energy-rich South China Sea, warning
that any conflict could disrupt international trade and the
global economy.
Tensions in the decades-old territorial dispute between six
Asian claimants have risen in recent weeks after Chinese vessels
converged near a ship the Philippines ran aground on a reef in
1999 to mark its territory.
"Somewhere in the region, there have emerged preferences for
unilateral might, groundless claims and actions that run counter
to international law and stem from imposition and power
politics," Nguyen Tan Dung said in a speech on Friday at the
Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual regional security forum in
Singapore.
"A single irresponsible action or instigation of conflict
could well lead to the interruption of huge trade flows, causing
unforeseeable consequences not only to regional economies but
also to the entire world," he said in remarks translated from
Vietnamese.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its
territory, setting it directly against the Philippines and
Vietnam as it displays the growing "blue water" reach of its
navy and the United States turns more of its attention to Asia.
Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also claim parts of the South
China Sea, whose waters are vital to the international flow of
goods and energy and whose seabed is believed to contain rich
deposits of oil and natural gas.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is attending the
three-day forum convened by the International Institute for
Strategic Studies (IISS), with the U.S. "pivot" toward Asia, the
region's military build-up and the South China Sea high on the
agenda.
Stressing the need for "strategic trust", Dung said the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must stay united
and strong, without any of its 10 members "forced to take sides
with one country or the other for the benefit of their own
relationships with big powers."
ASEAN has been talking to China about a binding code of
conduct to ease tensions but Beijing has said it will negotiate
"when the time is ripe". ASEAN foreign ministers are due to meet
in Thailand in August to forge a position on the code of conduct
before meeting Chinese officials in Beijing.
Vietnam will not be a military ally to anyone or allow any
country to set up military bases on its soil, Dung said, adding
the modernisation of its forces was "only for self-defence and
to safeguard our legitimate interests".
"OPPORTUNISTIC ASSERTIVENESS"
China's response to the actions of its rival claimants may
be part of a very long-term negotiating strategy, said Christian
Le Miere, a senior fellow at the IISS.
"I would call it a form of opportunistic assertiveness
whereby China is often aware that these actions are going to
happen and then uses them as a justification for its overzealous
reactions," Le Miere told a news conference.
"What we will continue to see is China trying to change the
facts on the water and trying to build a stronger legal case and
adapt the legal environment to its own benefit wherever possible
and continue with its maximalist claims because they will, in
the future, provide China with a stronger negotiation position."
A Chinese military think-tank, the Centre for National
Defence Policy, said this week the U.S. pivot to Asia had
"shattered" the relative calm of the South China Sea.
"While the conditions do not yet exist for a large-scale
armed clash, the dispute is becoming normalised and long-term
... and ineffective management may lead to a serious crisis,"
the report said, according to the China News Service.
Washington says it is focusing more security, economic and
diplomatic attention on Asia to engage the fast-growing region,
which has fuelled Chinese suspicions that the United States is
trying to contain its economic and military might.
