By Ben Blanchard and Greg Torode
| BEIJING/HONG KONG
BEIJING/HONG KONG May 13 A major regional
security conference is shaping up as a face-off between Asia's
two biggest powers, as Japan sends its hawkish prime minister
and China dispatches a feisty diplomat instead of the usual
brass to counter Tokyo's more assertive message.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took office in 2012
promising to bolster the role of the nation's military, will
deliver the keynote address at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in
Singapore at the end of the month.
Beijing is sending Fu Ying, a tough and articulate former
deputy foreign minister now serving as chairwoman of the Chinese
parliament's foreign affairs committee, who is expected to make
the case that it is Japan, not an increasingly powerful China,
which threatens regional security.
Sino-Japanese tensions over a string of Japanese-controlled
islands in the East China Sea that are also claimed by Beijing
spiked two years, ago shortly before Abe took office.
Relations were further strained when Abe last December
visited Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine, where Japanese
World War Two leaders convicted by an Allied tribunal as war
criminals are honoured along with millions of war dead.
"We understand that the Chinese are keen to continue
participating and will be sending a strong delegation, and Fu
Ying's appearance reflects that," said Tim Huxley,
Singapore-based executive director of the International
Institute of Strategic Studies (Asia), which organises the
event.
"Our impression is that Prime Minister Abe's speech will
stimulate a lot of interest, not least in China, and
understandably they want to be in a position to respond swiftly
and appropriately," Huxley said.
China's foreign ministry said it was unable to confirm Fu's
attendance.
China has yet to confirm who will head the delegation from
the People's Liberation Army, Huxley said. China's defence
ministry did not respond to request for comment.
A source familiar with China's foreign policy, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said that Fu was a good choice to go and
spar with Abe.
"She is well-versed in putting across China's position to an
international audience," said the source.
A polished English-speaker - still a rarity among senior
Chinese officials - Fu is no stranger to taking on Japan.
Fu attended the Munich Security Conference earlier this
year, where she criticised Japan for what she said was its
"denial" of its crimes during World War Two.
"She can be very charming but she can also be very tough,"
said a diplomatic source in Beijing. "She will give a robust
response to anything Abe says."
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Organisers of the forum usually invite a regional prime
minister or president to give the keynote address. Last year it
was delivered by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.
Abe, accompanied by his defence minister and national
security adviser, will likely be carrying what has become a
consistent message from the Japanese leader on the world stage
since he took office: that Japan will stick to a peaceful path;
that Tokyo wants to play a bigger role on the global security
stage; and that all nations should follow the rule of law.
In a speech at the North Atlantic Council this month, Abe -
pointing to the growing security tensions in the region -
highlighted China's hefty defence spending, along with what he
called Beijing's efforts to change the status quo by force in
the East and South China Seas, where China has territorial
disputes with Japan and Southeast Asian nations.
While Japan is wary of China's growing military
assertiveness, Beijing is suspicious of Abe's efforts to loosen
the limits of Japan's pacifist post-war constitution on its
military.
Relations have also long been soured by Chinese resentment
of Japan's wartime occupation of large parts of China and the
belief that Japan has never properly atoned for its actions.
Unlike most other countries, China does not usually send a
top-ranked official to the Shangri-La Dialogue. It has sent its
defence minister only once - in 2011.
Last year China's most senior official at the forum was
Lieutenant General Qi Jianguo, the People's Liberation Army's
deputy chief of general staff, who used the opportunity to ease
concerns about Beijing's intentions.
A series of moves by China have unsettled its neighbours in
recent months, including the declaration of a new air defence
zone in the East China Sea and a more confrontational stance in
the disputed South China Sea.
Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week
after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed
by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships
near the disputed Paracel Islands.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg in TOKYO; Editing by Alex
Richardson)