By David Alexander
| SINGAPORE, June 2
SINGAPORE, June 2 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Sunday toured the new combat ship at the leading edge
of the U.S. military's pivot to Asia, a modest little vessel
whose development over the past decade has been beset by cost
overruns, mishaps and criticism.
Hagel spoke with the crew of the USS Freedom, the Navy's
first Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), a class of shallow-draft
vessels built to patrol in coastal waters while tackling threats
like mines, quiet diesel-electric submarines and other systems
used to deny access to big warships.
"You're all making history out here," Hagel told the crew,
speaking over the ship's public address system because there
we're no spaces aboard big enough to hold the 91 crew plus
guests. "What you represent to our country and our partnerships
in the Asia-Pacific, I don't think can be overstated."
The visit, the first by a defense secretary to an LCS
outside a construction yard, came just a month after the vessel
began a forward deployment to Singapore and promptly fell victim
to a coolant system problem that forced it to port for repairs.
The incident was symptomatic of problems that have plagued
the $37 billion LCS program since it was conceived a dozen years
ago and have prompted critics to question whether plans to build
50 of the ships should be slowed or substantially curtailed.
But analysts and supporters of the program say the LCS is a
serious effort to rethink the way the Navy builds, staffs and
maintains ships, and many of its problems stem from having to
work out many new ways of doing things.
"It's had every problem you could possibly imagine, partly
because it tried to do every innovation you could think of, all
at one time," said Daniel Goure, vice president of the Lexington
Institute think tank outside Washington.
Some of the vessels have had corrosion problems, hull cracks
or other structural issues. Critics have questioned the ship's
small crew size, expressed doubts about its survivability in
combat and warned it would be ineffective against anything
bigger than a speed boat.
But Rear Admiral Thomas Rowden, the U.S. Navy's director of
surface warfare, said despite the many criticisms, 3,000-ton
ships - similar to a Coast Guard cutter - were the right size
vessel for the kinds of forward-deployed missions the Navy
undertakes when it engages partners in Asia and Africa.
Destroyers and cruisers tend to be too big for effective
training and crew swaps, so the best way to build cooperative
operational ability is to go with a ship "of similar size and
punch" to the ones your partners use, he said.
"I think that it's important that we recognize that what we
have with LCS is in fact a brand spanking new ship with a bunch
of brand spanking new concepts to put forth combat capability
forward," Rowden told Reuters in an interview last week.
"I think as we go forward we're going to find out that the
criticism of LCS is going to start to go down significantly and
the value to the fleet commanders and to the combatant
commanders out there is going to be significant. But we've got
to get some water under the keels on these babies" he said.
TWO VARIANTS
The Navy is building two variants of the ship. The USS
Freedom variant, designed by Lockheed Martin, is a
semi-planing steel monohull built at Marinette Marine shipyard
in Wisconsin. The other, a General Dynamics design, is an
aluminum trimaran hull built at Austal USA shipyard in Mobile,
Alabama.
From early days of the program, the focus was on trying to
produce an inexpensive ship, both to build and to operate.
"We were designing these cruisers and destroyers and things
that were spiffy as hell but were costing us several billion
dollars a copy," Goure said.
"In a sense we built ships, modern ships, pretty much the
way they were built four or five hundred years ago," he said.
"The idea behind the Littoral Combat Ship was to try to bring
more modern construction management, integration, networking,
approaches to the construction of ships."
The ships were designed to be small versatile vessels,
capable of traveling over 40 nautical miles per hour with flight
decks to launch unmanned drones or helicopters. They have a
large space that can be reconfigured to hold different modules
of sensors, weapons and other assets depending on their mission.
The aim was to build the vessels in a commercial yard for
$220 million apiece, but the price estimate was hugely
optimistic and has since ballooned to between $550 million and
$650 million apiece.
MODULAR DESIGN
The modular design gives the ships their versatility.
Current plans call for mission modules for anti-submarine
warfare, mine countermeasures and surface combat, but analysts
and officials say the possibilities for new modules are endless.
"The fact that you can take a ship that's configured to hunt
and kill submarines and within less than a week ... reconfigure
it to hunt and kill mines ... is kind of mind-blowing," Rowden
said. "As the enemy or the threat evolves, we have the ability
to agilely and affordably adapt."
Goure likened the modules to the tiny software applications
- "apps" - that add value to an iPhone or tablet computer.
"What you'd love to have is a Littoral Combat Ship apps
store with people designing technology, not just apps, but
pieces of hardware so if somebody comes up with a really neat
sonar buoy ... you'd love to just be able to swap it out."
"That's the concept behind this. And it's groundbreaking for
big systems for the military," he added. "They don't build
anything that way. They are in that sense 30 years behind where
the modern industrial world is."
The LCS ships also use entirely different systems for crew
training and maintenance, part of the effort to keep the crew
size small. Those changes plus the other innovations have
inevitably have led to hitches and bugs that have to be worked
through, Rowden said.
The value of deploying the USS Freedom to Singapore this
year is to put a ship in the water and begin to find those
problems and deal with them, he said, adding that it would
ultimately pay dividends.
"I think these are tremendously capable warships, I really
do," he said. "I think the value to the fleet commander, the
value to the strike group commander, and the value to the Navy
and the nation will be proven as we press forward."
