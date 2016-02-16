BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors have charged three of 10 people detained earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of operating a recruitment ring for militant group Islamic State.

Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris in which 130 people were killed as four of the suicide bombers had either been living in Belgium or were Belgian-Moroccans.

The country has one of the highest per capita rates of participation in militant groups such as Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Prosecutors said one woman in her thirties, named as Marianna A., and two men in their twenties, Azzeddine K. and Mohamed O., - have been placed under arrest.

Seven others detained in raids on homes where prosecutors seized computers and mobile phones as part of an investigation into people having left to join the Islamic State in Syria, have been released.

