* MUFG unit BTMU acquiring new common and preferred shares
* Deal is top foreign equity investment in Philippine fin
sector
* BTMU eyeing M&As in Indonesia, India
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Jan 14 Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group is buying a fifth of mid-sized
Philippine lender Security Bank Corp for $774 million,
in what will be the biggest foreign financial sector equity
investment in the Southeast Asian nation.
Mitsubishi UFJ's investment, being made through its core
banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU), is the
latest in a string of cross-border tie-ups that Japanese
financial firms are seeking to tap fast-growing Asian markets as
domestic growth remains weak.
Under the agreement, BTMU will acquire newly issued primary
shares of Security Bank, consisting of 150.7 million common
shares at 245 pesos per share and 200 million preferred shares
at 0.10 pesos per share.
The price being paid for the common shares represents a
premium of 81 percent over the stock's closing price on
Wednesday. Security Bank shares rose as much as 16 percent on
Thursday, but then gave up some of the gains to trade 6.7
percent higher by 0620 GMT.
Security Bank said the transaction is subject to local
regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within the
first half of 2016.
With a 20 percent stake, BTMU becomes the second largest
shareholder in the bank after the local Dy group which has
majority voting control.
Go Watanabe, BTMU CEO for Asia and Oceana, said the Japanese
lender may "seriously" consider raising its stake in Security
Bank if opportunities arise in the future, and is also looking
at investment opportunities in Indonesia and India.
"We are making headway in our effort of becoming a Tier 1
global financial institution in the Asia market by 2020," he
told journalists in Manila after signing the deal.
BTMU's entry should accelerate Security Bank's growth in a
highly competitive market, executives of the Philippine lender
said on Thursday after signing the strategic partnership
agreement.
"We will leverage BTMU's relationships to access
Japan-related business opportunities," said Security Bank
President and CEO Alfonso Salcedo, citing BTMU's "very robust"
Japanese client base in the country.
Security Bank will use the additional capital to beef up its
retail banking business, he said.
($1 = 47.7100 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Erik dela Cruz;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)