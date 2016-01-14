MANILA Jan 14 The Philippines' Security Bank
said on Thursday it has agreed to sell 20 percent of
the bank to Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) in a
deal worth 36.9 billion pesos ($774 million).
Security Bank said in a statement its board accepted BTMU's
offer for a strategic partnership, allowing the bank to become
the second largest shareholder of the Philippine lender. BTMU is
the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Japan's biggest lender.
The transaction is expected to be completed within the first
half of 2016, subject to local regulatory approvals.
The transaction will be the largest equity investment in a
Philippine financial institution by a foreign investor, Security
Bank said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)