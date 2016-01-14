MANILA Jan 14 The Philippines Stock Exchange on Thursday halted trading in shares of Security Bank Corp after the bank said it would disclose details about a "significant transaction".

The bank did not give any details, but sources had earlier said that Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is in final talks to buy a 20 percent stake for about 100 billion yen ($850 million).

The deal was first reported by Japan's Nikkei business daily, which said the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) would invest in Security Bank through a private placement of its stock and become its second-largest shareholder. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)