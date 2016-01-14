MANILA Jan 14 The Philippines Stock Exchange on
Thursday halted trading in shares of Security Bank Corp
after the bank said it would disclose details about a
"significant transaction".
The bank did not give any details, but sources had earlier
said that Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is in final talks to buy
a 20 percent stake for about 100 billion yen ($850
million).
The deal was first reported by Japan's Nikkei business
daily, which said the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG) would invest in Security Bank through a
private placement of its stock and become its second-largest
shareholder.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)